Proffitt Named as Kan. Director of the Budget

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly today announced that Adam Proffitt will serve as the Director of the Budget, following the retirement of current Director Larry Campbell.

“I’m pleased to announce Adam Proffitt as the new Director of the Budget,” Governor Kelly said. “Adam brings a wealth of experience from both the public and private sector, including previously serving as the State Medicaid Director in my administration.”

Proffitt left the Kelly Administration in June to join Amazon as a Finance Manager. Previously he served as the Finance Director for KDHE’s Division of Health Care Finance. In 2019, he was appointed as the State Medicaid Director, where he led the KanCare program for Kansas. Prior to joining the State, Proffitt spent 10 years working at the Payless ShoeSource world headquarters in Topeka, where he held a variety of financial planning and analytic roles, in both their domestic and international lines of business. Proffitt began his professional career at Capitol Federal Savings Bank in Topeka, working as a financial analyst.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join this administration, and to be able to serve my State in this capacity,” Proffitt said. “I am grateful that Governor Kelly has entrusted me with this responsibility; I look forward to working with the Governor, with the State agencies, and with the Legislature to ensure that Kansas’ fiscal health remains strong, both now and into the future.”

Proffitt will replace current Director of the Budget Larry Campbell, who is retiring after a career in both the Kelly administration and six terms in the Kansas House of Representatives.

“I would like to thank Larry for his years of bipartisan service to the state of Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “The Director of the Budget is never an easy role, but Larry has my sincere appreciation and gratitude for his diligent efforts to manage our state’s budget through unique and challenging circumstances.”

“I am grateful to have served Governor Kelly and the State of Kansas,” Campbell said. “I am also thankful to have worked with such a great team of analysts in the Kansas Budget Department. I have complete confidence that sound fiscal decisions will continue to guide the state through this unprecedented time in our history.”