Prisoner Death at Larned Correctional Facility

Kansas Department of CorrectionsSeptember 10, 2020

A Larned Correctional Facility resident who died Monday, September 7 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fifth resident death related to COVID-19.

Junior Lee Chrismon, 68, tested positive for the virus on August 15 and was transferred to the hospital the same day. Chrismon had underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

Chrismon was serving a 52-month sentence for drug-related charges. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections  since May 2019.

Larned Correctional Mental Health facility is a 598-bed, multi-custody programming facility. The facility consists of the Central Unit, which has the capacity to house 310 male maximum/medium-custody residents, the West Unit, with a capacity of 288 male minimum custody residents and the new Intake Isolation Unit, with a capacity of 64 residents.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

