Primary Candidates on KSAL

With the primary elections in Kansas just days away, NewsRadio 1150 is hosting a candidate’s forum during the KSAL Morning News Extra.

Thursday two local attorneys, Jeff Ebel and Brock Abbey gave listeners a look behind the scenes at what a prosecutor’s roll is in the justice system.

Both are vying to be the next Saline County Attorney and touched on a range of issues including sentencing, drug laws and the backlog of trials that have been paused amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Both agreed that police officers should be held to the highest of standards and held accountable when laws are broken. Ebel was on the Salina Police force before becoming an attorney and has a unique prospective of the job.

Abbey pointed to his endorsement as evidence of a solid working relationship with police officers.

