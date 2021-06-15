“PrideFest” Planned at Oakdale Park

A Celebration of Junteenth and Pride is planned in Salina this weekend. PrideFest Allstars will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

North Central Kansas Pride is hosting the weekend long PrideFest Allstars at Oakdale Park.

Entry to PrideFest AllStars is free. Please bring cash for local vendors, catering, games, crafts, and more.

The fun starts Friday at 6 pm with bands, Mellowphobia and Dumpstar. At 8 pm there will be a showing of “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.”

On Saturday supporters are encouraged to meet Miranda Bachman at the Salina City / County building at 11:30 am for the semi-annual “No Justice, No Peace Walk”. Bring your social injustice sings, walk down Santa Fe to Mulberry into the park. The walk will begin at noon. This will start off the Juneteenth celebrations at pride

Events at the park on Saturday include a dance party with Homer Spinsome and Justin Reed. 100 Acre woods catering will be there, along with various vendors, entertainers, drag kings & queens, and with numerous games. Cash only please.

Sunday in family day. There will be crafts with Miranda & Teddy The Pride Bear at noon. Open mic Karaoke is planned 1. Live music from Local Honey and local favorite The Radicles will perform at 2. PrideFest Allstars will end with the classic movie “To Wong Foo: Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar”.

Throughout the event T-shirts will be available, and donations welcome.

There is a Facebook link for more details and live updates.

If you’d like to volunteer or are interested in PrideFest please message on facebook or email Miranda Bachman: [email protected]