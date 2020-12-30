Presbyterian Manor’s Health Care Center Gets High Marks

Salina Presbyterian Manor’s health care center continues to get high marks on infection control from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

According to the agency, surveyors returned to the campus December 28 to conduct a second COVID-19 outbreak-related survey, and again found no deficiencies. The last survey was completed November 9.

The campus also had zero deficiencies on a focused infection control survey in July and the community’s annual survey of the health care center in September. The community’s assisted

living center also had zero deficiencies on a focused infection control survey last summer.

Focused infection control surveys hone in on a nursing facility’s adherence to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and CMS guidance for infection control practices to prevent disease at

the community. Communities are assessed on staff and resident education on hand hygiene and coughing/sneezing etiquette, cleaning, screening of employees and residents, effective transmission-based precautions, proper use/discarding of personal protective equipment and signage at entrances and resident rooms. Surveyors also examine the facility’s policies and

emergency preparedness related to a pandemic or outbreak.

The Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) conducts the surveys on behalf of CMS, the federal agency that sets licensing and quality standards for nursing facilities. Zero

deficiencies means Salina Presbyterian Manor met all the standards for infection control in the community’s health care center.

“A zero-deficiency survey is always something to celebrate,” said Christian Gilbert, executive director. “To have four zero deficiency infection control surveys and zero deficiencies on an

annual health care survey in the midst of a pandemic is something to be proud of. Our employees are commitment to our mission to provide quality senior services guided by

Christian values.”

Senior living communities are surveyed annually by their licensing agency for compliance of regulations established by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and

CMS. These regulations are designed to ensure a standard of care is met. By meeting this standard, senior living communities are able to renew their licenses and continue to provide

care.

Salina Presbyterian Manor is a continuing care retirement community (CCRC), or life plan community, offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term health care

and short-term rehabilitation.