Presbyterian Manor Resident Diagnosed With COVID-19 Dies

A resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died at Salina Presbyterian Manor.

“The entire Salina Presbyterian Manor family is mourning today,” said Christian Gilbert, executive director. “It is always difficult to lose one of our beloved residents, and our hearts are broken.”

According to the organization, they will continue to follow guidance from the Saline County Health Department in managing the COVID-19 outbreak at the senior living community.

The Salina campus is now conducting routine surveillance testing of employees twice a week due to Saline County’s positivity rate reaching 10 percent. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires surveillance testing of all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at our campus to be tested for COVID-19 on a frequency determined by Saline County’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate.

Employees are being tested today for the first of two rounds of testing this week.

They encourage all staff members to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated. We have been screening employees as they enter the community building for a shift and before employees have any direct contact with residents. We educate all staff to stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.