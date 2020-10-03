Presbyterian Manor Earns No Deficiencies on Health Care Survey

Salina Presbyterian Manor had zero deficiencies on its annual health care survey conducted on behalf of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in September. The survey was conducted by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS).

“Our staff’s willingness to preserve the health of our residents and strive for excellence has been nothing short of inspiring, especially during this pandemic,” said Stephanie Goetz, director of nursing. “I am humbled to work alongside such a dedicated team and appreciate all departments’ commitment to serve our residents.”

Each year, senior living communities are surveyed by their licensing agency for compliance of regulations established by CMS. These regulations, which number in the hundreds, are designed to ensure a standard of care is met. By meeting this standard, senior living communities are able to renew their licenses and continue to provide care.

“In the midst of this pandemic, it is a tremendous achievement to earn zero deficiencies on a health care survey,” said Christian Gilbert, executive director. “It is our staff’s commitment to our mission and residents that led to a deficiency-free community. We’ve created a foundation here that enables us to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values for our seniors every day.”

There are 17 major areas assessed, which include quality of care and physical environment. The surveyors look at every aspect of a resident’s life, from dietary choices, to dental care; from frequency of physician visits to ease of access to their mail.

“Being recognized as a deficiency-free community demonstrates our staff’s compassion and desire to make Salina Presbyterian Manor a place our residents are honored to call home,” Gilbert said.

The achievement by Salina Presbyterian Manor places the senior living community in the top tier of survey performances in Kansas.