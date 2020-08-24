Presbyterian Manor Awarded in National Health Information Awards Program

Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s 2020 Art is Ageless Calendar received a Gold Award and the new company logos received a Bronze Award from the National Health Information Awards Program.

According to the organization, Art is Ageless is a trademarked program of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America, a faith-based not-for-profit organization with 16 retirement communities and 2 hospices in Kansas and Missouri. Each community holds a juried art competition exclusively for people age 65 and older.

Winning art at the campus level may be chosen to appear in a calendar or note cards in a system-wide judging. Periodic programs and classes are held throughout the year to encourage seniors to express their creativity. Learn more about the program at www.ArtIsAgeless.org.

This is the fifth time in six years the calendar has received an award in the Health Information Awards competition. The awards program is coordinated by the Health Information Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for consumer health information programs and materials.

PMMA’s new logo provides a unified brand for PMMA and its communities. The elements of the logo represent the three levels of living (independent, assisted and healthcare) or outstretched arms that protect and serve our residents. These elements are blue to suggest energy and action because it empowers residents to remain healthy, active and engaged. It also underscores respect and understanding that seniors, as citizens and individuals, retain their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The logo has three different diamond colors, utilizing colors from the previous PMMA logos. The diamond elements sit atop the “V” elements to signify the core purpose of our organization. The PMMA gold diamond relates to the Presbyterian Manor gold standard for providing quality senior services; the purple diamond refers to the faith-based mission that is fulfilled daily by the staff members at each PMMA community; the Aberdeen green diamond refers to the commitment to healthy living through the intentional balance of physical, emotional, social, spiritual and intellectual components of wellness.

PMMA began in Newton, Kan., in 1949. It offers independent and assisted living, long-term care, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, respite care and adult day services. Learn more about the nonprofit organization at PresbyterianManors.org.