PREP – Winter Week 9 Schedule-Results

By Christian D Orr January 27, 2025

High School Winter Season Week 9 schedule/results – January 27 – February 2

Monday, January 27

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Hutchinson at Maize South

Salina South at Campus

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Wichita Classical at Inman

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Wichita Classical at Inman

 

Tuesday, January 28

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Andover Central at Campus

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Andover Central at Campus

 

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Andover Central at Campus

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover Central at Campus

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Andover Central at Maize

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize South at Campus

Andover Central at Maize

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Ark City at Mulvane tournament

Andover Central at Maize

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Ark City at Newton

Andover Central at Maize

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Ell-Saline at Marion

Sedgwick at Berean Academy

St. John’s Beloit at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Smoky Valley

Remington at Chaparral

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Ell-Saline at Marion

St. John’s Beloit at Bennington

Moundridge at Garden Plain

Sedgwick at Medicine Lodge

Hutch Trinity at Smoky Valley

Remington at Chaparral

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Republic County at SE of Saline

Beloit at Sacred Heart

Lyons at Minneapolis

Plainville at Ellsworth

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Republic County at SE of Saline

Beloit at Sacred Heart

Lyons at Minneapolis

Plainville at Ellsworth

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Concordia at Chapman

Rock Creek at Silver Lake

Marysville at Hiawatha tournament

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Concordia at Chapman

Rock Creek at Silver Lake

 

Thursday, January 30

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Wichita Southeast at Derby DUAL

Junction City at Salina South DUAL

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Wichita Southeast at Derby DUAL

Junction City at Salina South DUAL

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover at Andover Central DUAL

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

SE of Saline at Smoky Valley Quad

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

SE of Saline at Smoky Valley Quad

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Wamego at Abilene DUAL

Marysville at Clay Center DUAL

Rock Creek at Concordia

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Wamego at Abilene DUAL

Marysville at Clay Center DUAL

Rock Creek at Concordia

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Valley Center at Haven tournament

Campus at Mulvane Tournament

Derby at Emporia Tournament

Maize at Emporia Tournament

Maize South at El Dorado tournament

Hutchinson at McPherson tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover at Salina Central

Goddard at El Dorado tournament

Ark City at Mulvane tournament

Newton at Newton tournament

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover at Salina Central

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Chapman at Abilene

Marysville at Hiawatha tournament

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Chapman at Abilene

 

Friday, January 31

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Derby at Andover tournament

Campus at Garden City tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Campus, Maize, Hutchinson, Valley Center at Garden City tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Salina Central at Manhattan tournament

Newton at Remington tournament

Eisenhower, Andover at Andover tournament

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion, Bennington at Hoisington tournament

Remington, Ell-Saline at Remington tournament

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Ell-Saline, Remington at Remington tournament

Marion at Hoisington tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit at Hays tournament

Minneapolis, Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament

Republic County at Garden City tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Republic County, Beloit at Garden City tournament

Minneapolis, Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Wamego at Manhattan tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South at Campus

Derby at Emporia tournament

Hutchinson at McPherson tournament

Maize at Haven tournament

Valley Center at Haven tournament

Maize South at El Dorado tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Hutchinson at Maize South

Salina South at Campus

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Goddard at El Dorado tournament

Ark City at Mulvane tournament

Newton at Newton tournament

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Inman at Bennington

Berean Academy at Elyria Christian

Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Council Grove

Remington at Central Christian

Goessel at Sedgwick

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Inman at Bennington

Berean Academy at Elyria Christian

Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Council Grove

Remington at Central Christian

Goessel at Sedgwick

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Hillsboro

Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity

Republic County at Valley Heights

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Hillsboro

Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity

Republic County at Valley Heights

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Chapman at Abilene

Concordia at Clay Center

Wamego at Rock Creek

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Chapman at Abilene

Concordia at Clay Center

Wamego at Rock Creek

 

Saturday, February 1

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Maize South at Junction City tournament

Valley Center at Garden City tournament

Campus, Derby at Wichita South tournament

Hutchinson at Larned tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Campus, Valley Center, Hutchinson, Maize South, Maize at Garden City tournament

Derby, Salina South at Andover tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Salina Central at Junction City tournament

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Newton at Garden City tournament

Salina Central at Junction City tournament

Eisenhower, Andover at Andover tournament

Ark City at Chanute tournament

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Larned tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Ellsworth at Larned tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Republic County at Red Cloud, Neb. tournament

SE of Saline at Junction City tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Rock Creek, Chapman, Clay Center, Abilene at Washburn Rural tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Rock Creek at Washburn Rural tournament

Wamego at Baldwin tournament

 

AVCTL Girls Basketball

Derby at Emporia tournament

Hutchinson at McPherson tournament

Maize South at El Dorado tournament

Maize at Haven tournament

Valley Center at Haven tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Goddard at El Dorado tournament

Newton at Newton tournament

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Remington at Ell-Saline

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Remington at Ell-Saline

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Marysville at Hiawatha tournament