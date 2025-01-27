PREP – Winter Week 9 Schedule-Results

High School Winter Season Week 9 schedule/results – January 27 – February 2
Monday, January 27
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Hutchinson at Maize South
Salina South at Campus
HOA Girls Basketball
Wichita Classical at Inman
HOA Boys Basketball
Wichita Classical at Inman
Tuesday, January 28
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Andover Central at Campus
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Andover Central at Campus
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover Central at Campus
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Andover Central at Maize
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby at Hutchinson
Maize South at Campus
Andover Central at Maize
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Ark City at Mulvane tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Ark City at Newton
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline at Marion
Sedgwick at Berean Academy
St. John’s Beloit at Bennington
Hutch Trinity at Smoky Valley
Remington at Chaparral
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline at Marion
St. John’s Beloit at Bennington
Moundridge at Garden Plain
Sedgwick at Medicine Lodge
Hutch Trinity at Smoky Valley
Remington at Chaparral
NCAA Girls Basketball
Republic County at SE of Saline
Beloit at Sacred Heart
Lyons at Minneapolis
Plainville at Ellsworth
NCAA Boys Basketball
Republic County at SE of Saline
Beloit at Sacred Heart
Lyons at Minneapolis
Plainville at Ellsworth
NCKL Girls Basketball
Concordia at Chapman
Rock Creek at Silver Lake
Marysville at Hiawatha tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Concordia at Chapman
Rock Creek at Silver Lake
Thursday, January 30
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Wichita Southeast at Derby DUAL
Junction City at Salina South DUAL
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Wichita Southeast at Derby DUAL
Junction City at Salina South DUAL
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover at Andover Central DUAL
NCAA Girls Wrestling
SE of Saline at Smoky Valley Quad
NCAA Boys Wrestling
SE of Saline at Smoky Valley Quad
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Wamego at Abilene DUAL
Marysville at Clay Center DUAL
Rock Creek at Concordia
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Wamego at Abilene DUAL
Marysville at Clay Center DUAL
Rock Creek at Concordia
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Valley Center at Haven tournament
Campus at Mulvane Tournament
Derby at Emporia Tournament
Maize at Emporia Tournament
Maize South at El Dorado tournament
Hutchinson at McPherson tournament
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover at Salina Central
Goddard at El Dorado tournament
Ark City at Mulvane tournament
Newton at Newton tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover at Salina Central
NCAA Girls Basketball
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
Chapman at Abilene
Marysville at Hiawatha tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
Chapman at Abilene
Friday, January 31
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Derby at Andover tournament
Campus at Garden City tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Campus, Maize, Hutchinson, Valley Center at Garden City tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Salina Central at Manhattan tournament
Newton at Remington tournament
Eisenhower, Andover at Andover tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Marion, Bennington at Hoisington tournament
Remington, Ell-Saline at Remington tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Ell-Saline, Remington at Remington tournament
Marion at Hoisington tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit at Hays tournament
Minneapolis, Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament
Republic County at Garden City tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Republic County, Beloit at Garden City tournament
Minneapolis, Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Wamego at Manhattan tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South at Campus
Derby at Emporia tournament
Hutchinson at McPherson tournament
Maize at Haven tournament
Valley Center at Haven tournament
Maize South at El Dorado tournament
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Hutchinson at Maize South
Salina South at Campus
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Goddard at El Dorado tournament
Ark City at Mulvane tournament
Newton at Newton tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Inman at Bennington
Berean Academy at Elyria Christian
Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Council Grove
Remington at Central Christian
Goessel at Sedgwick
HOA Boys Basketball
Inman at Bennington
Berean Academy at Elyria Christian
Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Council Grove
Remington at Central Christian
Goessel at Sedgwick
NCAA Girls Basketball
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Hillsboro
Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity
Republic County at Valley Heights
NCAA Boys Basketball
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Hillsboro
Sacred Heart at Hutch Trinity
Republic County at Valley Heights
NCKL Girls Basketball
Chapman at Abilene
Concordia at Clay Center
Wamego at Rock Creek
NCKL Boys Basketball
Chapman at Abilene
Concordia at Clay Center
Wamego at Rock Creek
Saturday, February 1
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Maize South at Junction City tournament
Valley Center at Garden City tournament
Campus, Derby at Wichita South tournament
Hutchinson at Larned tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Campus, Valley Center, Hutchinson, Maize South, Maize at Garden City tournament
Derby, Salina South at Andover tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Salina Central at Junction City tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Newton at Garden City tournament
Salina Central at Junction City tournament
Eisenhower, Andover at Andover tournament
Ark City at Chanute tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Larned tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Ellsworth at Larned tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Republic County at Red Cloud, Neb. tournament
SE of Saline at Junction City tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Rock Creek, Chapman, Clay Center, Abilene at Washburn Rural tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Rock Creek at Washburn Rural tournament
Wamego at Baldwin tournament
AVCTL Girls Basketball
Derby at Emporia tournament
Hutchinson at McPherson tournament
Maize South at El Dorado tournament
Maize at Haven tournament
Valley Center at Haven tournament
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Goddard at El Dorado tournament
Newton at Newton tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Remington at Ell-Saline
HOA Boys Basketball
Remington at Ell-Saline
NCKL Girls Basketball
Marysville at Hiawatha tournament