PREP – Winter Week 8 Schedule-Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 8 schedule/results
Monday, January 19
HOA Boys Basketball
Inman vs. Larned – St. John Tournament
Sedgwick vs. Reno County Homeschool – Fairfield tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Inman vs. Macksville – St. John Tournament
Sedgwick vs. Reno County Homeschool – Fairfield tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Minneapolis vs. Victoria – Hoisington tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Minneapolis vs. Victoria – Hoisington tournament
Tuesday, January 20
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus at Maize South
Hutchinson at Derby
Maize at Andover Central
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Maize at Andover Central
HOA Boys Basketball
Berean Academy vs. Wichita Classical – Berean Academy tournament
Ell-Saline vs. Bennington – Berean Academy tournament
Hutch Trinity vs. SE of Saline – Sterling tournament
Moundridge vs. Clay Center – Hillsboro tournament
Remington vs. Hesston – Hillsboro tournament
Sterling vs. Kingman – Sterling tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington vs. Solomon – Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy vs. Wichita Classical – Berean Academy tournament
Ell-Saline vs. Republic County – Berean Academy tournament
Hutch Trinity vs. SE of Saline – Sterling tournament
Moundridge vs. Hesston – Hillsboro tournament
Remington vs. Clay Center – Hillsboro tournament
Sterling vs. Lyons – Sterling tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Herington tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Herington tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Clay Center vs. Moundridge – Hillsboro tournament
Marysville vs. Troy – Nemaha Central tournament
Rock Creek vs. Holton – Nemaha Central tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Clay Center vs. Remington – Hillsboro tournament
Marysville vs. Troy – Nemaha Central tournament
Rock Creek vs. Holton – Nemaha Central tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Ellsworth vs. LaCrosse – Hoisington tournament
Lyons vs. Scott City – Sterling tournament
Sacred Heart vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament
SE of Saline vs. Hutch Trinity – Sterling tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Republic County vs. Ell-Saline – Berean Academy tournament
Ellsworth vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament
Lyons vs. Sterling – Sterling tournament
Sacred Heart vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament
SE of Saline vs. Hutch Trinity – Sterling tournament
Wednesday, January 21
HOA Boys Basketball
Republic County at Bennington
Inman vs. TBD – St. John tournament
Marion vs. TBD – St. John tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Republic County at Bennington
Inman vs. TBD – St. John tournament
Marion vs. TBD – St. John tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Republic County at Bennington
NCAA Girls Basketball
Republic County at Bennington
Thursday, January 22
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby vs. Free State – McPherson tournament
Hutchinson vs. Topeka Seaman – McPherson tournament
Maize vs. Dodge City – Dodge City TOC
Maize South vs. Blue Valley West – Valley Center tournament
Salina South vs. Great Bend – SIT
Valley Center vs. Wichita Heights – Valley Center tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South vs. Great Bend – SIT
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Hutchinson, Salina South at AVCTL meet at Hutchinson
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Derby, Hutchinson, Maize, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at AVCTL Meet at Hutchinson
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover Central vs. TBD – SM West tournament
Ark City vs. Emporia – El Dorado tournament
Eisenhower vs. Bishop Miege – Chanute tournament
Goddard vs. Wichita Collegiate – El Dorado tournament
Newton vs. Shawnee Mission South – Dodge City TOC
Salina Central vs. Buhler – SIT
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Eisenhower vs. TBD – Chanute tournament
Salina Central vs. Buhler – SIT
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Salina Central at Rose Hill tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Salina Central at Rose Hill tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Ell-Saline vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Hutch Trinity vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Inman vs. TBD – St. John tournament
Marion vs. TBD – Centre tournament
Sterling vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Wichita Classical vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Ell-Saline vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Hutch Trinity vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Inman vs. TBD – St. John tournament
Marion vs. TBD – Centre tournament
Sterling vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Wichita Classical vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Marion at Eureka tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion at Eureka tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene vs. Wichita East – SIT
Chapman vs. Royal Valley – Royal Valley tournament
Clay Center vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Concordia vs. Colby – Colby tournament
Rock Creek vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament
Wamego vs. Junction City – SIT
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene vs. Wichita East – SIT
Chapman vs. Royal Valley – Royal Valley tournament
Clay Center vs. Remington – Hillsboro tournament
Concordia vs. Colby – Colby tournament
Rock Creek vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament
Wamego vs. Junction City – SIT
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Marysville
Chapman at Concordia
Wamego at Clay Center
NCKL Boys Wresting
Abilene at Marysville
Chapman at Concordia
Wamego at Clay Center
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit vs. Ulysses – Colby tournament
Lyons vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
SE of Saline vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit vs. TBD – Colby tournament
Lyons vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
SE of Saline vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Friday, January 23
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby vs. TBD – McPherson tournament
Hutchinson vs. TBD – McPherson tournament
Maize vs. TBD – Dodge City TOC
Maize South vs. TBD – Valley Center tournament
Salina South vs. TBD – SIT
Valley Center vs. TBD – Valley Center tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South vs. TBD – SIT
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Salina South at Beloit tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover Central vs. TBD – SM West tournament
Ark City vs. TBD – El Dorado tournament
Eisenhower vs. TBD – Chanute tournament
Goddard vs. TBDx – El Dorado tournament
Newton vs. TBD – Dodge City TOC
Salina Central vs. TBD – SIT
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Wichita Heights at Andover Central
Eisenhower vs. TBD – Chanute tournament
Salina Central vs. TBD – SIT
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover, Eisenhower at Hays tournament
Andover at Blue Valley NW tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Ell-Saline vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Hutch Trinity vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Moundridge vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Remington vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Sedgwick vs. TBD – Fairfield tournament
Sterling vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Wichita Classical vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Ell-Saline vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Hutch Trinity vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Moundridge vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Remington vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Sedgwick vs. TBD – Fairfield tournament
Sterling vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Wichita Classical vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Remington at Nickerson tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Remington at Nickerson tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene vs. TBD – SIT
Clay Center vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Chapman vs. TBD – Royal Valley Tournament
Concordia vs. TBD – Colby tournament
Marysville vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament
Wamego vs. TBD – SIT
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene vs. TBD – SIT
Clay Center vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Chapman vs. TBD – Royal Valley Tournament
Concordia vs. TBD – Colby tournament
Marysville vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament
Wamego vs. TBD – SIT
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene, Chapman, Marysville, Wamego at Holton tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene, Clay Center, Marysville at Beloit tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at Colby tournament
Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament
Lyons vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Republic County at Solomon
Sacred Heart vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
SE of Saline vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit vs. TBD – Colby tournament
Ellsworth vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament
Lyons vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
Minneapolis vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament
Republic County at Solomon
Sacred Heart vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
SE of Saline vs. TBD – Sterling tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Republic County at Thayer Central tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit, Minneapolis at Beloit tournament
Ellsworth at Hays tournament
Republic County at Thayer Central tournament
SE of Saline at Council Grove tournament
Saturday, January 24
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby vs. TBD – McPherson tournament
Hutchinson vs. TBD – McPherson tournament
Maize South vs. TBD – Valley Center tournament
Salina South vs. TBD – SIT
Valley Center vs. TBD – Valley Center tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South vs. TBD – SIT
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Campus at Olathe South tournament
Derby at Wichita Heights tournament
Derby at Wellington tournament
Maize/Maize South, Valley Center at Wichita Heights tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Salina South at Beloit tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover Central vs. TBD – SM West tournament
Ark City vs. TBD – El Dorado tournament
Eisenhower vs. TBD – Chanute tournament
Goddard vs. TBD – El Dorado tournament
Newton vs. TBD – Dodge City TOC
Salina Central vs. TBD – SIT
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Eisenhower vs. TBD – Chanute tournament
Salina Central vs. TBD – SIT
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Ark City, Goddard, Eisenhower at Wellington tournament
Eisenhower, Goddard at Wichita Heights tournament
Newton at Eureka tournament
Salina Central at DeSoto tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover, Eisenhower at Hays tournament
Andover Central, Salina Central at DeSoto tournament
Newton at Eureka tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Moundridge vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Remington vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Sedgwick vs. TBD – Fairfield tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Moundridge vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Remington vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Sedgwick vs. TBD – Fairfield tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Remington at Eureka
Sterling at Council Grove
HOA Boys Wrestling
Remington at Eureka
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene vs. TBD – SIT
Concordia vs. TBD – Royal Valley tournament
Clay Center vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Concordia vs. TBD – Colby tournament
Marysville vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament
Rock Creek vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament
Wamego vs. TBD – SIT
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene vs. TBD – SIT
Chapman vs. TBD – Royal Valley tournament
Clay Center vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
Concordia vs. TBD – Colby tournament
Marysville vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament
Rock Creek vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament
Wamego vs. TBD – SIT
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Chapman, Concordia, Marysville at Osborne tournament
Clay Center at Hoisington tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene, Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville at Beloit tournament
Chapman, Rock Creek at Holton tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit vs. TBD – Colby tournament
Ellsworth vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament
Minneapolis vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament
Republic County vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Sacred Heart vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit vs. TBD – Colby tournament
Ellsworth vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament
Minneapolis vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament
Republic County vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament
Sacred Heart vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit, Minneapolis at Osborne tournament
Ellsworth, SE of Saline at Council Grove tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit, Minneapolis, Republic County at Beloit tournament
Ellsworth at Hays tournament
Lyons at Council Grove tournament