PREP – Winter Week 8 Schedule-Scores

By Christian D Orr January 19, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 8 schedule/results

Monday, January 19

HOA Boys Basketball

Inman vs. Larned – St. John Tournament

Sedgwick vs. Reno County Homeschool – Fairfield tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Inman vs. Macksville – St. John Tournament

Sedgwick vs. Reno County Homeschool – Fairfield tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Minneapolis vs. Victoria – Hoisington tournament

NCAA Girls Basketball

Minneapolis vs. Victoria – Hoisington tournament

 

Tuesday, January 20

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus at Maize South

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Andover Central

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Maize at Andover Central

HOA Boys Basketball

Berean Academy vs. Wichita Classical – Berean Academy tournament

Ell-Saline vs. Bennington – Berean Academy tournament

Hutch Trinity vs. SE of Saline – Sterling tournament

Moundridge vs. Clay Center – Hillsboro tournament

Remington vs. Hesston – Hillsboro tournament

Sterling vs. Kingman – Sterling tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington vs. Solomon – Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy vs. Wichita Classical – Berean Academy tournament

Ell-Saline vs. Republic County – Berean Academy tournament

Hutch Trinity vs. SE of Saline – Sterling tournament

Moundridge vs. Hesston – Hillsboro tournament

Remington vs. Clay Center – Hillsboro tournament

Sterling vs. Lyons – Sterling tournament

HOA Girls Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Herington tournament

HOA Boys Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Herington tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Clay Center vs. Moundridge – Hillsboro tournament

Marysville vs. Troy – Nemaha Central tournament

Rock Creek vs. Holton – Nemaha Central tournament

NCKL Girls Basketball

Clay Center vs. Remington – Hillsboro tournament

Marysville vs. Troy – Nemaha Central tournament

Rock Creek vs. Holton – Nemaha Central tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Ellsworth vs. LaCrosse – Hoisington tournament

Lyons vs. Scott City – Sterling tournament

Sacred Heart vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament

SE of Saline vs. Hutch Trinity – Sterling tournament

NCAA Girls Basketball

Republic County vs. Ell-Saline – Berean Academy tournament

Ellsworth vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament

Lyons vs. Sterling – Sterling tournament

Sacred Heart vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament

SE of Saline vs. Hutch Trinity – Sterling tournament

 

Wednesday, January 21

HOA Boys Basketball

Republic County at Bennington

Inman vs. TBD – St. John tournament

Marion vs. TBD – St. John tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Republic County at Bennington

Inman vs. TBD – St. John tournament

Marion vs. TBD – St. John tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Republic County at Bennington

NCAA Girls Basketball

Republic County at Bennington

 

Thursday, January 22

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby vs. Free State – McPherson tournament

Hutchinson vs. Topeka Seaman – McPherson tournament

Maize vs. Dodge City – Dodge City TOC

Maize South vs. Blue Valley West – Valley Center tournament

Salina South vs. Great Bend – SIT

Valley Center vs. Wichita Heights – Valley Center tournament

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South vs. Great Bend – SIT

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Hutchinson, Salina South at AVCTL meet at Hutchinson

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Derby, Hutchinson, Maize, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at AVCTL Meet at Hutchinson

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover Central vs. TBD – SM West tournament

Ark City vs. Emporia – El Dorado tournament

Eisenhower vs. Bishop Miege – Chanute tournament

Goddard vs. Wichita Collegiate – El Dorado tournament

Newton vs. Shawnee Mission South – Dodge City TOC

Salina Central vs. Buhler – SIT

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Eisenhower vs. TBD – Chanute tournament

Salina Central vs. Buhler – SIT

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Salina Central at Rose Hill tournament

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Salina Central at Rose Hill tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Ell-Saline vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Hutch Trinity vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

Inman vs. TBD – St. John tournament

Marion vs. TBD – Centre tournament

Sterling vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

Wichita Classical vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Ell-Saline vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Hutch Trinity vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

Inman vs. TBD – St. John tournament

Marion vs. TBD – Centre tournament

Sterling vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

Wichita Classical vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion at Eureka tournament

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion at Eureka tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene vs. Wichita East – SIT

Chapman vs. Royal Valley – Royal Valley tournament

Clay Center vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Concordia vs. Colby – Colby tournament

Rock Creek vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament

Wamego vs. Junction City – SIT

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene vs. Wichita East – SIT

Chapman vs. Royal Valley – Royal Valley tournament

Clay Center vs. Remington – Hillsboro tournament

Concordia vs. Colby – Colby tournament

Rock Creek vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament

Wamego vs. Junction City – SIT

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at Marysville

Chapman at Concordia

Wamego at Clay Center

NCKL Boys Wresting

Abilene at Marysville

Chapman at Concordia

Wamego at Clay Center

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit vs. Ulysses – Colby tournament

Lyons vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

SE of Saline vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit vs. TBD – Colby tournament

Lyons vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

SE of Saline vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

 

Friday, January 23

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby vs. TBD – McPherson tournament

Hutchinson vs. TBD – McPherson tournament

Maize vs. TBD – Dodge City TOC

Maize South vs. TBD – Valley Center tournament

Salina South vs. TBD – SIT

Valley Center vs. TBD – Valley Center tournament

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South vs. TBD – SIT

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Salina South at Beloit tournament

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover Central vs. TBD – SM West tournament

Ark City vs. TBD – El Dorado tournament

Eisenhower vs. TBD – Chanute tournament

Goddard vs. TBDx – El Dorado tournament

Newton vs. TBD – Dodge City TOC

Salina Central vs. TBD – SIT

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Wichita Heights at Andover Central

Eisenhower vs. TBD – Chanute tournament

Salina Central vs. TBD – SIT

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover, Eisenhower at Hays tournament

Andover at Blue Valley NW tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Ell-Saline vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Hutch Trinity vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

Moundridge vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Remington vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Sedgwick vs. TBD – Fairfield tournament

Sterling vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

Wichita Classical vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Ell-Saline vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Hutch Trinity vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

Moundridge vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Remington vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Sedgwick vs. TBD – Fairfield tournament

Sterling vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

Wichita Classical vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

HOA Girls Wrestling

Remington at Nickerson tournament

HOA Boys Wrestling

Remington at Nickerson tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene vs. TBD – SIT

Clay Center vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Chapman vs. TBD – Royal Valley Tournament

Concordia vs. TBD – Colby tournament

Marysville vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament

Wamego vs. TBD – SIT

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene vs. TBD – SIT

Clay Center vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Chapman vs. TBD – Royal Valley Tournament

Concordia vs. TBD – Colby tournament

Marysville vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament

Wamego vs. TBD – SIT

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene, Chapman, Marysville, Wamego at Holton tournament

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene, Clay Center, Marysville at Beloit tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit at Colby tournament

Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament

Lyons vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

Republic County at Solomon

Sacred Heart vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

SE of Saline vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit vs. TBD – Colby tournament

Ellsworth vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament

Lyons vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

Minneapolis vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament

Republic County at Solomon

Sacred Heart vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

SE of Saline vs. TBD – Sterling tournament

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Republic County at Thayer Central tournament

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit, Minneapolis at Beloit tournament

Ellsworth at Hays tournament

Republic County at Thayer Central tournament

SE of Saline at Council Grove tournament

 

Saturday, January 24

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby vs. TBD – McPherson tournament

Hutchinson vs. TBD – McPherson tournament

Maize South vs. TBD – Valley Center tournament

Salina South vs. TBD – SIT

Valley Center vs. TBD – Valley Center tournament

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South vs. TBD – SIT

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Campus at Olathe South tournament

Derby at Wichita Heights tournament

Derby at Wellington tournament

Maize/Maize South, Valley Center at Wichita Heights tournament

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Salina South at Beloit tournament

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover Central vs. TBD – SM West tournament

Ark City vs. TBD – El Dorado tournament

Eisenhower vs. TBD – Chanute tournament

Goddard vs. TBD – El Dorado tournament

Newton vs. TBD – Dodge City TOC

Salina Central vs. TBD – SIT

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Eisenhower vs. TBD – Chanute tournament

Salina Central vs. TBD – SIT

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Ark City, Goddard, Eisenhower at Wellington tournament

Eisenhower, Goddard at Wichita Heights tournament

Newton at Eureka tournament

Salina Central at DeSoto tournament

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover, Eisenhower at Hays tournament

Andover Central, Salina Central at DeSoto tournament

Newton at Eureka tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

Moundridge vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Remington vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Sedgwick vs. TBD – Fairfield tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Moundridge vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Remington vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Sedgwick vs. TBD – Fairfield tournament

HOA Girls Wrestling

Remington at Eureka

Sterling at Council Grove

HOA Boys Wrestling

Remington at Eureka

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene vs. TBD – SIT

Concordia vs. TBD – Royal Valley tournament

Clay Center vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Concordia vs. TBD – Colby tournament

Marysville vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament

Rock Creek vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament

Wamego vs. TBD – SIT

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene vs. TBD – SIT

Chapman vs. TBD – Royal Valley tournament

Clay Center vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

Concordia vs. TBD – Colby tournament

Marysville vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament

Rock Creek vs. TBD – Nemaha Central tournament

Wamego vs. TBD – SIT

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Chapman, Concordia, Marysville at Osborne tournament

Clay Center at Hoisington tournament

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene, Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville at Beloit tournament

Chapman, Rock Creek at Holton tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit vs. TBD – Colby tournament

Ellsworth vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament

Minneapolis vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament

Republic County vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Sacred Heart vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit vs. TBD – Colby tournament

Ellsworth vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament

Minneapolis vs. TBD – Hoisington tournament

Republic County vs. TBD – Berean Academy tournament

Sacred Heart vs. TBD – Hillsboro tournament

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit, Minneapolis at Osborne tournament

Ellsworth, SE of Saline at Council Grove tournament

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit, Minneapolis, Republic County at Beloit tournament

Ellsworth at Hays tournament

Lyons at Council Grove tournament