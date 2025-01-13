PREP – Winter Week 7 Schedule – Scores

By Christian D Orr January 13, 2025

High School Winter Season Week 7 schedule/results – January 13-18

Monday, January 13

HOA Girls Basketball

Marion at Hutch Trinity

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Marion at Hutch Trinity

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Clay Center at Wamego

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Clay Center at Wamego

 

Tuesday, January 14

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Hutchinson at Great Bend Tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Maize at Salina South

Campus at Derby

Valley Center at Hutchinson

Goddard at Maize South

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Maize at Salina South

Campus at Derby

Valley Center at Hutchinson

Goddard at Maize South

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina Central at Ark City

Andover at Andover Central

Newton at Eisenhower

Goddard at Maize South

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Salina Central at Ark City

Andover at Andover Central

Newton at Eisenhower

Goddard at Maize South

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Ell-Saline at Hutch Trinity

Bennington at Marion

Berean Academy at Inman

Central Christian at Moundridge

Wichita Classical at Remington

Central Plains at Sterling

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Ell-Saline at Hutch Trinity

Bennington at Marion

Berean Academy at Inman

Central Christian at Moundridge

Wichita Classical at Remington

Central Plains at Sterling

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Beloit at Ellsworth

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Beloit at Ellsworth

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Marysville

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Concordia at Wamego

Smoky Valley at Chapman

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Marysville

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Concordia at Wamego

Smoky Valley at Chapman

 

Wednesday, January 15

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Maize, Salina South, Derby, Hutchinson, Valley Center at Newton tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Salina Central, Newton, Goddard, Andover Central at Newton tournament

 

Thursday, January 16

HOA Boys Wrestling

Bennington at Riley County

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Republic County at Hoisington tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Minneapolis at Riley County

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

DUAL – Abilene at Rock Creek

DUAL – Chapman at Marysville

DUAL – Wamego at Concordia

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

DUAL – Abilene at Rock Creek

DUAL – Chapman at Marysville

DUAL – Wamego at Concordia

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Garden Plain at Moundridge

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Garden Plain at Moundridge

 

Friday, January 17

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Valley Center at Wichita West tournament

Maize at Halstead tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Derby, Valley Center at Newton tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Eisenhower at Wichita West tournament

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Remington, Marion, Bennington at Halstead tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

SE of Saline, Minneapolis at Halstead tournament

Republic County at Superior, Neb. tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

SE of Saline at Council Grove tournament

Republic County at Superior, Neb. tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Chapman at Wichita West tournament

Wamego at Halstead tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Concordia at Basehor-Linwood tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South at Maize South

Valley Center at Maize

Great Bend at Hutchinson

Andover Central at Campus

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Salina South at Maize South

Valley Center at Maize

Great Bend at Hutchinson

Andover Central at Campus

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Andover at Ark City

Andover Central at Campus

Newton at Goddard

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Andover at Ark City

Andover Central at Campus

Newton at Goddard

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Ell-Saline at Sedgwick

Bennington at Sterling

Central Christian at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinity at Remington

Inman at Marion

Moundridge at Wichita Classical

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Ell-Saline at Sedgwick

Bennington at Sterling

Central Christian at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinity at Remington

Inman at Marion

Moundridge at Wichita Classical

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Minneapolis at Beloit

Republic County at Lyons

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Minneapolis at Beloit

Republic County at Lyons

SE of Saline at Clay Center

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Concordia

Rock Creek at Chapman

Marysville at Wamego

SE of Saline at Clay Center

 

Saturday, January 18

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Salina South at Hays tournament

Maize South at Halstead tournament

Derby, Campus at Clearwater tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Derby, Valley Center, Maize South, Hutchinson, Maize at Newton tournament

Campus at Clearwater tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Andover at Hays Tournament

Eisenhower at Wichita West tournament

 

AVCTLI II Boys Wrestling

Salina Central, Goddard, Newton, Eisenhower, Andover, Andover Central at Newton tournament

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion, Remington, Bennington at Halstead tournament

 

NCAA Girls wrestling

Ellsworth, Beloit at Hays tournament

SE of Saline at Council Grove tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

SE of Saline, Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Halstead tournament

Beloit at Marysville tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene, Clay Center at Clearwater tournament

Chapman at Wichita West tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene, Wamego, Chapman at Basehor-Linwood tournament

Clay Center, Marysville at Marysville tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Sunrise Christian at Maize

 