PREP – Winter Week 7 Schedule – Scores

High School Winter Season Week 7 schedule/results – January 13-18
Monday, January 13
HOA Girls Basketball
Marion at Hutch Trinity
HOA Boys Basketball
Marion at Hutch Trinity
NCAA Girls Basketball
SE of Saline at Sacred Heart
NCAA Boys Basketball
SE of Saline at Sacred Heart
NCKL Girls Basketball
Clay Center at Wamego
NCKL Boys Basketball
Clay Center at Wamego
Tuesday, January 14
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Hutchinson at Great Bend Tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Maize at Salina South
Campus at Derby
Valley Center at Hutchinson
Goddard at Maize South
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Maize at Salina South
Campus at Derby
Valley Center at Hutchinson
Goddard at Maize South
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Salina Central at Ark City
Andover at Andover Central
Newton at Eisenhower
Goddard at Maize South
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Salina Central at Ark City
Andover at Andover Central
Newton at Eisenhower
Goddard at Maize South
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline at Hutch Trinity
Bennington at Marion
Berean Academy at Inman
Central Christian at Moundridge
Wichita Classical at Remington
Central Plains at Sterling
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline at Hutch Trinity
Bennington at Marion
Berean Academy at Inman
Central Christian at Moundridge
Wichita Classical at Remington
Central Plains at Sterling
NCAA Girls Basketball
Sacred Heart at Republic County
Beloit at Ellsworth
NCAA Boys Basketball
Sacred Heart at Republic County
Beloit at Ellsworth
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Marysville
Clay Center at Rock Creek
Concordia at Wamego
Smoky Valley at Chapman
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Marysville
Clay Center at Rock Creek
Concordia at Wamego
Smoky Valley at Chapman
Wednesday, January 15
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Maize, Salina South, Derby, Hutchinson, Valley Center at Newton tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Salina Central, Newton, Goddard, Andover Central at Newton tournament
Thursday, January 16
HOA Boys Wrestling
Bennington at Riley County
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Republic County at Hoisington tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Minneapolis at Riley County
NCKL Girls Wrestling
DUAL – Abilene at Rock Creek
DUAL – Chapman at Marysville
DUAL – Wamego at Concordia
NCKL Boys Wrestling
DUAL – Abilene at Rock Creek
DUAL – Chapman at Marysville
DUAL – Wamego at Concordia
HOA Girls Basketball
Garden Plain at Moundridge
HOA Boys Basketball
Garden Plain at Moundridge
Friday, January 17
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Valley Center at Wichita West tournament
Maize at Halstead tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Derby, Valley Center at Newton tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Eisenhower at Wichita West tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Remington, Marion, Bennington at Halstead tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
SE of Saline, Minneapolis at Halstead tournament
Republic County at Superior, Neb. tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
SE of Saline at Council Grove tournament
Republic County at Superior, Neb. tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Chapman at Wichita West tournament
Wamego at Halstead tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Concordia at Basehor-Linwood tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South at Maize South
Valley Center at Maize
Great Bend at Hutchinson
Andover Central at Campus
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Salina South at Maize South
Valley Center at Maize
Great Bend at Hutchinson
Andover Central at Campus
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Andover at Ark City
Andover Central at Campus
Newton at Goddard
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Andover at Ark City
Andover Central at Campus
Newton at Goddard
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline at Sedgwick
Bennington at Sterling
Central Christian at Berean Academy
Hutch Trinity at Remington
Inman at Marion
Moundridge at Wichita Classical
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline at Sedgwick
Bennington at Sterling
Central Christian at Berean Academy
Hutch Trinity at Remington
Inman at Marion
Moundridge at Wichita Classical
NCAA Girls Basketball
Ellsworth at Sacred Heart
Minneapolis at Beloit
Republic County at Lyons
NCAA Boys Basketball
Ellsworth at Sacred Heart
Minneapolis at Beloit
Republic County at Lyons
SE of Saline at Clay Center
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Concordia
Rock Creek at Chapman
Marysville at Wamego
SE of Saline at Clay Center
Saturday, January 18
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Salina South at Hays tournament
Maize South at Halstead tournament
Derby, Campus at Clearwater tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Derby, Valley Center, Maize South, Hutchinson, Maize at Newton tournament
Campus at Clearwater tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Andover at Hays Tournament
Eisenhower at Wichita West tournament
AVCTLI II Boys Wrestling
Salina Central, Goddard, Newton, Eisenhower, Andover, Andover Central at Newton tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion, Remington, Bennington at Halstead tournament
NCAA Girls wrestling
Ellsworth, Beloit at Hays tournament
SE of Saline at Council Grove tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
SE of Saline, Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Halstead tournament
Beloit at Marysville tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene, Clay Center at Clearwater tournament
Chapman at Wichita West tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene, Wamego, Chapman at Basehor-Linwood tournament
Clay Center, Marysville at Marysville tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Sunrise Christian at Maize