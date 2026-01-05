PREP – Winter Week 6 Schedule – Scores

By Christian D Orr January 5, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 6 schedule/results

Monday, January 5

NCKL Boys Basketball

Maryville at Clearwater

NCKL Girls Basketball

Maryville at Clearwater

 

Tuesday, January 6

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Valley Center at Derby

Maize South at Hutchinson

Maize at Eisenhower

Great Bend at Salina South

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Valley Center at Derby

Maize South at Hutchinson

Maize at Eisenhower

Great Bend at Salina South

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Salina Central at Andover

Newton at Andover Central

Goddard at Ark City

Maize at Eisenhower

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina Central at Andover

Newton at Andover Central

Goddard at Ark City

Maize at Eisenhower

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Emporia at Salina Central

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Emporia at Salina Central

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Moundridge

Berean Academy at Sedgwick

Ell-Saline at Inman

Sterling at Hutch Trinity

Remington at Chaparral

Wichita Classical at Marion

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Moundridge

Berean Academy at Sedgwick

Ell-Saline at Inman

Sterling at Hutch Trinity

Remington at Chaparral

Wichita Classical at Marion

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Halstead

Marysville at Chapman

Clay Center at Wamego

Concordia at Rock Creek

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Halstead

Marysville at Chapman

Clay Center at Wamego

Concordia at Rock Creek

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit at Smith Center

Ellsworth at Larned

Lyons at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit at Smith Center

Ellsworth at Larned

Lyons at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

 

Wednesday, January 7

HOA Boys Basketball

Moundridge at Marion

HOA Girls Basketball

Moundridge at Marion

NCAA Boys Basketball

Republic County at Thayer Central

NCAA Girls Basketball

Republic County at Thayer Central

 

Thursday, January 8

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus vs. Wichita South

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus vs. Wichita North

Junction City at Derby

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Campus vs. Washburn Rural

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Garden Plain at Ark City

Andover Central at Salina Central

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Garden Plain at Ark City

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Eisenhower at Maize South

HOA Girls Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Larned

Marion at Herington tournament

Sterling at Larned

HOA Boys Wrestling

Sterling at Larned

Marion at Herington tournament

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at Augusta

Clay Center at Junction City

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene at Augusta

Chapman at Junction City

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Ellsworth at Larned

 

Friday, January 9

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus at Valley Center

Derby at Andover

Salina South at Hutchinson

Maize at GWAL-AVCTL Challenge

Maize South at GWAL – AVCTL Challenge

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus at Valley Center

Derby at Andover

Salina South at Hutchinson

Maize at GWAL-AVCTL Challenge

Maize South at GWAL – AVCTL Challenge

AVCTLI Girls Wrestling

Ark City at Derby

Salina South at Salina South tournament

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Ark City at Derby

Hutchinson, Valley Center at Dodge City tournament

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Derby at Andover

Newton at Ark City

Eisenhower at Goddard

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Derby at Andover

Newton at Ark City

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Ark City at Derby

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Ark City at Geary Tournament

Ark City at Derby

Eisenhower at Salina South tournament

Newton at Dodge City tournament

Salina Central at Topeka Seaman tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Berean Academy

Ell-Saline at Remington

Hutch Trinity at Marion

Inman at Wichita Classical

Moundridge at Sterling

Central Christian at Sedgwick

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Berean Academy

Ell-Saline at Remington

Hutch Trinity at Marion

Inman at Wichita Classical

Moundridge at Sterling

Central Christian at Sedgwick

HOA Girls Wrestling

Remington at Augusta

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Rock Creek

Chapman at Concordia

Marysville at Clay Center

Wamego at Wichita Independent

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Rock Creek

Chapman at Concordia

Marysville at Clay Center

Wamego at Wichita Independent

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene, Concordia at Salina South tournament

Chapman at Herington tournament

Marysville at Beatric, Neb. tournament

Wamego at Rossville tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Republic County at Ellsworth

Larned at Lyons

SE of Saline at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Hays TMP

NCAA Girls Basketball

Republic County at Ellsworth

Larned at Lyons

SE of Saline at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Hays TMP

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit at Norton

Lyons at Larned

SE of Saline, Minneapolis at Salina South tournament

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Minneapolis at Concordia tournament

 

Saturday, January 10

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby vs. Wichita Heights

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Derby at Wichita State tournament

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Hutchinson at Dodge City TOC

Valley Center at Dodge City TOC

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Derby, Maize at Derby tournament

Maize South at Augusta tournament

Salina South at Salina South tournament

Valley Center at Dodge City tournament

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Andover

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Goddard, Newton at Dodge City tournament

Salina Central at Salina South tournament

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover at Derby tournament

Andover, Andover Central at Augusta tournament

Ark City at Geary Tournament

Salina Central, Eisenhower at Salina South tournament

Goddard, Newton at Dodge City tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

Ell-Saline at Rural Vista

HOA Girls Basketball

Ell-Saline at Rural Vista

HOA Boys Wrestling

Ell-Saine at Ellsworth tournament

Remington at Augusta tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Wamego at Wellington

NCKL Girls Basketball

Wamego at Wellington

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Clay Center at Herington tournament

Rock Creek at Burlington tournament

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene at Salina South tournament

Chapman, Clay Center at Herington tournament

Marysville at Beatrice, Neb. tournament

Rock Creek at Burlington tournament

Wamego at Rossville tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Ellsworth at Republic County

NCAA Girls Basketball

Ellsworth at Republic County

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit at Norton

Ellsworth, Minneapolis, SE of Saline at Ellsworth tournament

Republic County at Tri County Invitational