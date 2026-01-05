PREP – Winter Week 6 Schedule – Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 6 schedule/results
Monday, January 5
NCKL Boys Basketball
Maryville at Clearwater
NCKL Girls Basketball
Maryville at Clearwater
Tuesday, January 6
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Valley Center at Derby
Maize South at Hutchinson
Maize at Eisenhower
Great Bend at Salina South
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Valley Center at Derby
Maize South at Hutchinson
Maize at Eisenhower
Great Bend at Salina South
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Salina Central at Andover
Newton at Andover Central
Goddard at Ark City
Maize at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Salina Central at Andover
Newton at Andover Central
Goddard at Ark City
Maize at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Emporia at Salina Central
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Emporia at Salina Central
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Moundridge
Berean Academy at Sedgwick
Ell-Saline at Inman
Sterling at Hutch Trinity
Remington at Chaparral
Wichita Classical at Marion
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Moundridge
Berean Academy at Sedgwick
Ell-Saline at Inman
Sterling at Hutch Trinity
Remington at Chaparral
Wichita Classical at Marion
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Halstead
Marysville at Chapman
Clay Center at Wamego
Concordia at Rock Creek
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Halstead
Marysville at Chapman
Clay Center at Wamego
Concordia at Rock Creek
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at Smith Center
Ellsworth at Larned
Lyons at Minneapolis
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit at Smith Center
Ellsworth at Larned
Lyons at Minneapolis
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
Wednesday, January 7
HOA Boys Basketball
Moundridge at Marion
HOA Girls Basketball
Moundridge at Marion
NCAA Boys Basketball
Republic County at Thayer Central
NCAA Girls Basketball
Republic County at Thayer Central
Thursday, January 8
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Campus vs. Wichita South
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus vs. Wichita North
Junction City at Derby
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Campus vs. Washburn Rural
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Garden Plain at Ark City
Andover Central at Salina Central
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Garden Plain at Ark City
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Eisenhower at Maize South
HOA Girls Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Larned
Marion at Herington tournament
Sterling at Larned
HOA Boys Wrestling
Sterling at Larned
Marion at Herington tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Augusta
Clay Center at Junction City
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene at Augusta
Chapman at Junction City
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Ellsworth at Larned
Friday, January 9
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Campus at Valley Center
Derby at Andover
Salina South at Hutchinson
Maize at GWAL-AVCTL Challenge
Maize South at GWAL – AVCTL Challenge
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus at Valley Center
Derby at Andover
Salina South at Hutchinson
Maize at GWAL-AVCTL Challenge
Maize South at GWAL – AVCTL Challenge
AVCTLI Girls Wrestling
Ark City at Derby
Salina South at Salina South tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Ark City at Derby
Hutchinson, Valley Center at Dodge City tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Derby at Andover
Newton at Ark City
Eisenhower at Goddard
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Derby at Andover
Newton at Ark City
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Ark City at Derby
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Ark City at Geary Tournament
Ark City at Derby
Eisenhower at Salina South tournament
Newton at Dodge City tournament
Salina Central at Topeka Seaman tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Berean Academy
Ell-Saline at Remington
Hutch Trinity at Marion
Inman at Wichita Classical
Moundridge at Sterling
Central Christian at Sedgwick
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Berean Academy
Ell-Saline at Remington
Hutch Trinity at Marion
Inman at Wichita Classical
Moundridge at Sterling
Central Christian at Sedgwick
HOA Girls Wrestling
Remington at Augusta
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Rock Creek
Chapman at Concordia
Marysville at Clay Center
Wamego at Wichita Independent
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Rock Creek
Chapman at Concordia
Marysville at Clay Center
Wamego at Wichita Independent
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene, Concordia at Salina South tournament
Chapman at Herington tournament
Marysville at Beatric, Neb. tournament
Wamego at Rossville tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Republic County at Ellsworth
Larned at Lyons
SE of Saline at Minneapolis
Sacred Heart at Hays TMP
NCAA Girls Basketball
Republic County at Ellsworth
Larned at Lyons
SE of Saline at Minneapolis
Sacred Heart at Hays TMP
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit at Norton
Lyons at Larned
SE of Saline, Minneapolis at Salina South tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Minneapolis at Concordia tournament
Saturday, January 10
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby vs. Wichita Heights
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Derby at Wichita State tournament
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Hutchinson at Dodge City TOC
Valley Center at Dodge City TOC
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Derby, Maize at Derby tournament
Maize South at Augusta tournament
Salina South at Salina South tournament
Valley Center at Dodge City tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Andover
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Goddard, Newton at Dodge City tournament
Salina Central at Salina South tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover at Derby tournament
Andover, Andover Central at Augusta tournament
Ark City at Geary Tournament
Salina Central, Eisenhower at Salina South tournament
Goddard, Newton at Dodge City tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline at Rural Vista
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline at Rural Vista
HOA Boys Wrestling
Ell-Saine at Ellsworth tournament
Remington at Augusta tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Wamego at Wellington
NCKL Girls Basketball
Wamego at Wellington
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Clay Center at Herington tournament
Rock Creek at Burlington tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene at Salina South tournament
Chapman, Clay Center at Herington tournament
Marysville at Beatrice, Neb. tournament
Rock Creek at Burlington tournament
Wamego at Rossville tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Ellsworth at Republic County
NCAA Girls Basketball
Ellsworth at Republic County
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit at Norton
Ellsworth, Minneapolis, SE of Saline at Ellsworth tournament
Republic County at Tri County Invitational