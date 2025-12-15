PREP – Winter Week 3 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr December 15, 2025

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 3 schedule/results

Tuesday, December 16

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus at Hutchinson

Maize at Derby

Valley Center at Maize South

Salina South at Newton

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus at Hutchinson

Maize at Derby

Valley Center at Maize South

Salina South at Newton

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover at Eisenhower

Andover Central at Ark City

Salina Central at Goddard

Salina South at Newton

AVCTLII Girls Basketball

Andover at Eisenhower

Andover Central at Ark City

Salina Central at Goddard

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Lakeside

Sacred Heart at Berean Academy

Ellinwood at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Wichita Classical

Inman at Kingman

Douglass at Marion

Little River at Moundridge

Elyria Christian at Remington

Sedgwick at Lyons

Hoisington at Sterling

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Lakeside

Sacred Heart at Berean Academy

Ellinwood at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Wichita Classical

Inman at Kingman

Douglass at Marion

Little River at Moundridge

Elyria Christian at Remington

Sedgwick at Lyons

Hoisington at Sterling

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Clay Center

Wamego at Chapman

Concordia at Hesston

Rock Creek at Marysville

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Clay Center

Wamego at Chapman

Concordia at Hesston

Rock Creek at Marysville

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Concordia at Republic County

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Concordia at Republic County

NCAA Boys Basketball

Republic County at Beloit

Ellsworth at Minneapolis

Sedgwick at Lyons

Sacred Heart at Berean Academy

SE of Saline at Garden Plain

NCAA Girls Basketball

Republic County at Beloit

Ellsworth at Minneapolis

Sedgwick at Lyons

Sacred Heart at Berean Academy

SE of Saline at Garden Plaine

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Republic County, SE of Saline at Republic County tournament

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Republic County, SE of Saline at Republic County tournament

 

Wednesday, December 17

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus at Wichita West

AVCTLI Girls Basketball

Campus at Wichita West

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion at Marion duals

HOA Boys Wresting

Marion at Marion duals

 

Thursday, December 18

AVCTLI Girls Wrestling

Dodge City at Hutchinson

Salina South at Salina Central

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Dodge City at Hutchinson

Salina South at Salina Central

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Goddard at Andover

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Goddard at Andover

AVCTLII Girls Wrestling

Salina South at Salina Central

AVCTLII Boys Wrestling

Salina South at Salina Central

NCKL Boys Basketball

Rock Creek – Rock Creek tournament

NCKL Girls Basketball

Rock Creek – Rock Creek tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Hillsboro at SE of Saline

NCAA Girls Basketball

Hillsboro at SE of Saline

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Republic County at Fairbury, Neb.

 

Friday, December 19

AVCTLI Boys Basketball

Maize at Campus

Derby at Maize South

Hutchinson at Ark City

Salina South at Valley Center

AVCTLI Girls Basketball

Maize at Campus

Derby at Maize South

Hutchinson at Ark City

Salina South at Valley Center

AVCTLI Girls Wrestling

Salina South at Abilene tournament

AVCTLI Boys Wrestling

Maize at KC Stampede

AVCTLII Boys Basketball

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Hutchinson at Ark City

Newton at Salina Central

AVCTLII Girls Basketball

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Hutchinson at Ark City

Newton at Salina Central

AVCTLII Girls Wrestling

Goddard at Park, Missouri tournament

AVCTLII Boys Wrestling

Ark City at KC Stampede

Goddard at Park, Missouri tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

Remington at Bennington

Berean Academy at Ell-Saline

Inman at Central Christian Academy

Sedgwick at Moundridge

Marion at Sterling

HOA Girls Basketball

Remington at Bennington

Berean Academy at Ell-Saline

Inman at Central Christian Academy

Sedgwick at Moundridge

Marion at Sterling

HOA Boys Wrestling

Remington at Hillsboro

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Wamego

Clay Center at Chapman

Concordia at Marysville

Rock Creek at Rock Creek tournament

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Wamego

Clay Center at Chapman

Concordia at Marysville

Rock Creek at Rock Creek tournament

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene, Chapman, Marysville, Wamego at Abilene tournament

Concordia at Hoisington

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Concordia at Hoisington

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit at Ellsworth

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Minneapolis at Republic County

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit at Ellsworth

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Minneapolis at Republic County

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Minneapolis, SE of Saline at Abilene tournament

Minneapolis, Republic County at Hillsboro tournament

 

Saturday, December 20

AVCTLI Girls Wrestling

Campus at Wichita North tournament

Derby, Maize/Maize South, Valley Center at Bishop Carroll tournament

AVCTLI Boys Wrestling

Campus, Hutchinson at Emporia tournament

Salina South, Maize South, Valley Center at Bishop Carroll tournament

AVCTLII Boys Basketball

Eisenhower at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

AVCTLII Girls Basketball

Eisenhower at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

AVCTLII Girls Wrestling

Ark City at Wichita North tournament

Salina Central, Newton at Basehor-Linwood tournament

AVCTLII Boys Wrestling

Andover at Rose Hill tournament

Salina Central, Andover Central, Newton at Bishop Carroll tournament

Ark City at KC Stampede

Eisenhower at Emporia tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

School of Ozarks at Wichita Classical

HOA Girls Basketball

School of Ozarks at Wichita Classical

HOA Girls Wrestling

Sterling at Chase County

NCKL Boys Basketball

Rock Creek at Rock Creek tournament

NCKL Girls Basketball

Rock Creek at Rock Creek tournament

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene, Clay Center, Chapman at Abilene tournament

Wamego at Basehor-Linwood tournament

NCKL Boys Wresting

Abilene, Clay Center, Chapman, Marysville, Wamego at Abilene tournament

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit at Russell tournament

Lyons at Chase County

NCAA Boys Wresting

Beloit at Russell tournament

Lyons at Chase County