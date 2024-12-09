PREP – Winter Week 2 Schedule/Scores

High School Winter Season Week 2 schedule/results
Monday, December 9
HOA Girls Basketball
Central Christian at Berean Academy – Marion Tournament
Marion at Marion Tournament
Hutch Trinity at Pratt
Remington at Frontenac
NCAA Girls Basketball
Ellsworth at Russell Tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Central Christian at Berean Academy – Marion Tournament
Marion at Marion Tournament
Hutch Trinity at Pratt
Remington at Frontenac
NCAA Girls Basketball
Ellsworth at Russell Tournament
Tuesday, December 10
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Maize at Hutchinson
Salina South at Ark City
Maize South at Andover Central
McPherson at Derby
Campus at Eisenhower
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Maize at Hutchinson
Maize South at Andover Central
McPherson at Derby
Campus at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Manhattan at Salina Central
Goddard at Buhler
Maize South at Andover Central
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Manhattan at Salina Central
Goddard at Buhler
Maize South at Andover Central
HOA Girls Basketball
Moundridge at Inman
Ell-Saline at Minneapolis
Bennington at Republic County
Sedgwick at Belle Plaine
Wellington at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Marion Tournament
Sterling vs. Great Bend – Kingman Tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Moundridge at Inman
Bennington at Republic County
Sedgwick at Belle Plaine
Wellington at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Marion Tournament
Sterling vs. Great Bend – Kingman Tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Republic County
Clay Center at Beloit
SE of Saline at Abilene
Sacred Heart vs. Chapman – Irish Classic
Ellsworth at Russell tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Republic County
Clay Center at Beloit
SE of Saline at Abilene
Sacred Heart vs. Chapman – Irish Classic
Ellsworth at Russell tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Clay Center at Beloit
SE of Saline at Abilene
Concordia at Riley County
Wamego at Eudora
Chapman vs. Sacred Heart – Irish Classic
NCKL Boys Basketball
Clay Center at Beloit
SE of Saline at Abilene
Concordia at Riley County
Wamego at Eudora
Chapman vs. Sacred Heart – Irish Classic
Thursday, December 12
AVCTL I Girls Wresting
McPherson at Salina South
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Tulsa Union at Valley Center
McPherson at Salina South
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Salina Central at Hays
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Salina Central at Hays
NCKL Girls Wresting
Clay Center at Abilene
Rock Creek at Chapman
Marysville at Wamego
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Clay Center at Abilene
Rock Creek at Chapman
Marysville at Wamego
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Winfield at Valley Center
HOA Girls Basketball
Lyons at Moundridge
Wichita Classical at Remington
Attica at Sedgwick
HOA Boys Basketball
Lyons at Moundridge
Wichita Classical at Remington
Attica at Sedgwick
Friday, December 13
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Derby, Campus at Douglass tournament
Valley Center, Hutchinson, Salina South at Great Bend tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wresting
Newton, Eisenhower, Andover Central, Ark City at Douglass Tournament
Salina Central, Goddard at Great Bend Tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Remington at Douglass Tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Ellsworth at Douglass tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Douglass tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Hutchinson at Colby tournament
Maize at Enid, Okla. Tournament
Maize South at Lee’s Summitt tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit at Ellis tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Maize at Maize South
Valley Center at Andale
Hutchinson at Buhler
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Maize at Maize South
Valley Center at Andale
Hutchinson at Buhler
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Salina South at Salina Central
Andover at McPherson
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Salina South at Salina Central
Andover at McPherson
HOA Girls Basketball
Minneapolis at Bennington
Republic County at Ell-Saline
Lyons at Inman
Hillsboro at Moundridge
Berean Academy vs. Marion – Marion Tournament
Marion at Marion Tournament
Remington at Remington tournament
Sedgwick at Remington tournament
Sterling vs. Clearwater – Kingman Tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Minneapolis at Bennington
Republic County at Ell-Saline
Lyons at Inman
Hillsboro at Moundridge
Berean Academy vs. Marion – Marion Tournament
Marion at Marion Tournament
Remington at Remington tournament
Sedgwick at Remington tournament
Sterling vs. Clearwater – Kingman Tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Bennington
Republic County at Ell-Saline
Sacred Heart at Irish Classica
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Bennington
Republic County at Ell-Saline
Sacred Heart at Irish Classica
NCKL Girls Basketball
Clay Center at Marysville
Abilene at Augusta
Concordia at Smoky Valley
Rock Creek at Sabetha
Wamego at Louisburg
Chapman vs. Bishop Ward – Irish Classic
NCKL Boys Basketball
Clay Center at Marysville
Abilene at Augusta
Concordia at Smoky Valley
Rock Creek at Sabetha
Wamego at Louisburg
Chapman vs. Bishop Ward – Irish Classic
Saturday, December 14
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline at Tri-County tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline at Tri-County tournament
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Derby at Wellington tournament
Maize South, Maize at Hesston tournament
Salina South at Great Bend tournament
Newton at Wichita Northeast tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Campus at Hesston tournament
Derby at Wellington tournament
Salina South at Minneapolis tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Andover, Ark City at Wellington tournament
Salina Central, Goddard at Great Bend tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Ark City, Andover at Wellington tournament
Newton, Eisenhower, Andover Central at Douglass tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Bennington at Minneapolis tournament
Marion at Hesston tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion at Hesston tournament
Remington, Bennington at Minneapolis tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit, Minneapolis at Minneapolis Tournament
Ellsworth at Great Bend tournament
Republic County at Hesston tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
SE of Saline, Ellsworth, Beloit, Minneapolis at Minneapolis tournament
Republic County at Hesston tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Chapman at Minneapolis tournament
Clay Center at Clay Center tournament
Rock Creek at Sabetha Tournament
Wamego at Santa Fe Trail tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene at Douglass tournament
Concordia, Chapman at Minneapolis tournament
Clay Center at Clay Center tournament
Rock Creek at Sabetha Tournament
Wamego at Wellington tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Hutch Trinity at Cheney tournament
Sterling at Kingman tournament
Berean Academy at Marion Tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Hutch Trinity at Cheney tournament
Sterling at Kingman tournament
Berean Academy at Marion Tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Minneapolis at Republic County
Sacred Heart at Irish Classic
Ellsworth at Russell tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Minneapolis at Republic County
Sacred Heart at Irish Classic
Ellsworth at Russell at Tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Chapman at Irish Classic
NCKL Boys Basketball
Chapman at Irish Classic