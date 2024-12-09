PREP – Winter Week 2 Schedule/Scores

High School Winter Season Week 2 schedule/results

Monday, December 9

HOA Girls Basketball

Central Christian at Berean Academy – Marion Tournament

Marion at Marion Tournament

Hutch Trinity at Pratt

Remington at Frontenac

NCAA Girls Basketball

Ellsworth at Russell Tournament

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Central Christian at Berean Academy – Marion Tournament

Marion at Marion Tournament

Hutch Trinity at Pratt

Remington at Frontenac

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Ellsworth at Russell Tournament

 

Tuesday, December 10

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Maize at Hutchinson

Maize South at Andover Central

McPherson at Derby

Campus at Eisenhower

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Maize at Hutchinson

Maize South at Andover Central

McPherson at Derby

Campus at Eisenhower

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Manhattan at Salina Central

Goddard at Buhler

Maize South at Andover Central

Campus at Eisenhower

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Manhattan at Salina Central

Goddard at Buhler

Maize South at Andover Central

Campus at Eisenhower

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Moundridge at Inman

Ell-Saline at Minneapolis

Bennington at Republic County

Sedgwick at Belle Plaine

Wellington at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Marion Tournament

Sterling vs. Great Bend – Kingman Tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

Moundridge at Inman

Bennington at Republic County

Sedgwick at Belle Plaine

Wellington at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Marion Tournament

Sterling vs. Great Bend – Kingman Tournament

NCAA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Republic County

Clay Center at Beloit

SE of Saline at Abilene

Sacred Heart vs. Chapman – Irish Classic

Ellsworth at Russell tournament

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Republic County

Clay Center at Beloit

SE of Saline at Abilene

Sacred Heart vs. Chapman – Irish Classic

Ellsworth at Russell tournament

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Clay Center at Beloit

SE of Saline at Abilene

Concordia at Riley County

Wamego at Eudora

Chapman vs. Sacred Heart – Irish Classic

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Clay Center at Beloit

SE of Saline at Abilene

Concordia at Riley County

Wamego at Eudora

Chapman vs. Sacred Heart – Irish Classic

 

Thursday, December 12

AVCTL I Girls Wresting

McPherson at Salina South

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Tulsa Union at Valley Center

McPherson at Salina South

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Salina Central at Hays

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Salina Central at Hays

 

NCKL Girls Wresting

Clay Center at Abilene

Rock Creek at Chapman

Marysville at Wamego

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Clay Center at Abilene

Rock Creek at Chapman

Marysville at Wamego

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Winfield at Valley Center

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Lyons at Moundridge

Wichita Classical at Remington

Attica at Sedgwick

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Lyons at Moundridge

Wichita Classical at Remington

Attica at Sedgwick

 

Friday, December 13

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Derby, Campus at Douglass tournament

Valley Center, Hutchinson, Salina South at Great Bend tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wresting

Newton, Eisenhower, Andover Central, Ark City at Douglass Tournament

Salina Central, Goddard at Great Bend Tournament

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Remington at Douglass Tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Ellsworth at Douglass tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at Douglass tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Hutchinson at Colby tournament

Maize at Enid, Okla. Tournament

Maize South at Lee’s Summitt tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit at Ellis tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Maize at Maize South

Valley Center at Andale

Hutchinson at Buhler

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Maize at Maize South

Valley Center at Andale

Hutchinson at Buhler

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina South at Salina Central

Andover at McPherson

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Salina South at Salina Central

Andover at McPherson

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Minneapolis at Bennington

Republic County at Ell-Saline

Lyons at Inman

Hillsboro at Moundridge

Berean Academy vs. Marion – Marion Tournament

Marion at Marion Tournament

Remington at Remington tournament

Sedgwick at Remington tournament

Sterling vs. Clearwater – Kingman Tournament

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Minneapolis at Bennington

Republic County at Ell-Saline

Lyons at Inman

Hillsboro at Moundridge

Berean Academy vs. Marion – Marion Tournament

Marion at Marion Tournament

Remington at Remington tournament

Sedgwick at Remington tournament

Sterling vs. Clearwater – Kingman Tournament

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Bennington

Republic County at Ell-Saline

Sacred Heart at Irish Classica

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Bennington

Republic County at Ell-Saline

Sacred Heart at Irish Classica

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Clay Center at Marysville

Abilene at Augusta

Concordia at Smoky Valley

Rock Creek at Sabetha

Wamego at Louisburg

Chapman vs. Bishop Ward – Irish Classic

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Clay Center at Marysville

Abilene at Augusta

Concordia at Smoky Valley

Rock Creek at Sabetha

Wamego at Louisburg

Chapman vs. Bishop Ward – Irish Classic

 

Saturday, December 14

HOA Girls Basketball

Ell-Saline at Tri-County tournament

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Ell-Saline at Tri-County tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Derby at Wellington tournament

Maize South, Maize at Hesston tournament

Salina South at Great Bend tournament

Newton at Wichita Northeast tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Campus at Hesston tournament

Derby at Wellington tournament

Salina South at Minneapolis tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Andover, Ark City at Wellington tournament

Salina Central, Goddard at Great Bend tournament

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Ark City, Andover at Wellington tournament

Newton, Eisenhower, Andover Central at Douglass tournament

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Bennington at Minneapolis tournament

Marion at Hesston tournament

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion at Hesston tournament

Remington, Bennington at Minneapolis tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit, Minneapolis at Minneapolis Tournament

Ellsworth at Great Bend tournament

Republic County at Hesston tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

SE of Saline, Ellsworth, Beloit, Minneapolis at Minneapolis tournament

Republic County at Hesston tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Chapman at Minneapolis tournament

Clay Center at Clay Center tournament

Rock Creek at Sabetha Tournament

Wamego at Santa Fe Trail tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene at Douglass tournament

Concordia, Chapman at Minneapolis tournament

Clay Center at Clay Center tournament

Rock Creek at Sabetha Tournament

Wamego at Wellington tournament

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Hutch Trinity at Cheney tournament

Sterling at Kingman tournament

Berean Academy at Marion Tournament

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Hutch Trinity at Cheney tournament

Sterling at Kingman tournament

Berean Academy at Marion Tournament

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Minneapolis at Republic County

Sacred Heart at Irish Classic

Ellsworth at Russell tournament

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Minneapolis at Republic County

Sacred Heart at Irish Classic

Ellsworth at Russell at Tournament

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Chapman at Irish Classic

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Chapman at Irish Classic