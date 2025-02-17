PREP – Winter Week 12 Schuedule-Scores

By Christian Orr February 17, 2025

High School Winter Season Week 12 schedule/results – February 17-23

Monday, February 17

NCAA Girls Basketball

Lyons at Minneapolis

 

Tuesday, February 18

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus at Hutchinson

Maize at Derby

Valley Center at Maize South

Salina South at Andover Central

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus at Hutchinson

Maize at Derby

Valley Center at Maize South

Salina South at Andover Central

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Ark City at Andover

Goddard at Newton

Salina South at Andover Central

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Ark City at Andover

Goddard at Newton

Salina South at Andover Central

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Berean Academy

Remington at Sedgwick

Little River at Inman

Sterling at Central Christian

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Berean Academy

Remington at Sedgwick

Little River at Inman

Sterling at Central Christian

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Sacred Heart at Beloit

SE of Saline at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Smith Center

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Sacred Heart at Beloit

SE of Saline at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Smith Center

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Concordia at Abilene

Chapman at Rock Creek

Wamego at Marysville

Clay Center at Council Grove

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Concordia at Abilene

Chapman at Rock Creek

Wamego at Marysville

Clay Center at Council Grove

 

Wednesday, February 19

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Hutchinson at Salina South

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Hutchinson at Salina South

 

Thursday, February 20

HOA Girls Basketball

Inman at Ell-Saline

Sedgwick at Central Christian

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Inman at Ell-Saline

Sedgwick at Central Christian

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Sacred Heart at St. John’s Beloit

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Sacred Heart at St. John’s Beloit

 

Friday, February 21

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South at Valley Center

Maize at Campus

Derby at Maize South

Hutchinson at Newton

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Salina South at Valley Center

Maize at Campus

Derby at Maize South

Hutchinson at Newton

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina Central at Goddard

Andover at Eisenhower

Andover Central at Ark City

Hutchinson at Newton

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Salina Central at Goddard

Andover at Eisenhower

Andover Central at Ark City

Hutchinson at Newton

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Sterling at Ell-Saline

Sedgwick at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Inman

Moundridge at Remington

Central Christian at Marion

Wichita Classical at Berean Academy

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Sterling at Ell-Saline

Sedgwick at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Inman

Moundridge at Remington

Central Christian at Marion

Wichita Classical at Berean Academy

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Republic County at Sacred Heart

Beloit at Minneapolis

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Republic County at Sacred Heart

Beloit at Minneapolis

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Marysville at Abilene

Rock Creek at Clay Center

Wamego at Chapman

Nemaha Valley at Concordia

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Marysville at Abilene

Rock Creek at Clay Center

Wamego at Chapman

Nemaha Valley at Concordia

 

Saturday, February 22

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Derby, Campus, Maize at Garden City Regional

Hutchinson, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Newton regional

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover, Andover Central, Ark City, Goddard, Eisenhower, Newton, Salina Central at Newton regional

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion, Remington at Fredonia regional

Ell-Saline, Bennington, Sedgwick at Hoisington regional

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Republic County, Beloit, Ellsworth, SE of Saline, Minneapolis at Hoisington regional

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville, Rock Creek, Wamego at Abilene regional