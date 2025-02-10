PREP – Winter Week 11 Schedules-Scores

By Christian D Orr February 10, 2025

High School Winter Season Week 11 schedule/results – February 10-16

Monday, February 10

HOA Girls Basketball

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Moundridge at Bennington

Marion at Wichita Classical

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Moundridge at Bennington

Marion at Wichita Classical

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Wamego at Wichita Independent

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Wamego at Wichita Independent

 

Tuesday, February 11

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South at Maize

Derby at Campus

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Maize South at Andover

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Salina South at Maize

Derby at Campus

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Maize South at Andover

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover Central at Salina Central

Newton at Ark City

Eisenhower at Goddard

Maize South at Andover

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover Central at Salina Central

Newton at Ark City

Eisenhower at Goddard

Maize South at Andover

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Ell-Saline at Moundridge

Berean Academy at Remington

Inman at Sterling

Wichita Classical at Sedgwick

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Ell-Saline at Moundridge

Berean Academy at Remington

Inman at Sterling

Wichita Classical at Sedgwick

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

SE of Saline at Beloit

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Ellsworth at Minneapolis

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

SE of Saline at Beloit

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Ellsworth at Minneapolis

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Rock Creek

Chapman at Concordia

Valley Heights at Clay Center

Marysville at Silver Lake

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Rock Creek

Chapman at Concordia

Valley Heights at Clay Center

Marysville at Silver Lake

 

Thursday, February 13

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Rose Hill at Hutchinson

Bishop Carroll at Campus

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Rose Hill at Hutchinson

Bishop Carroll at Campus


AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Andover at Salina Central Dual

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover at Salina Central Dual

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Remington at Chaparral

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Remington at Chaparral

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at Chapman Dual

Concordia at Clay Center Dual

Rock Creek at Marysville Dual

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene at Chapman Dual

Concordia at Clay Center Dual

Rock Creek at Marysville Dual

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Larned at Ellsworth

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Larned at Ellsworth

 

Friday, February 14

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Maize South at Salina South

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Valley Center

Campus at Goddard

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Maize South at Salina South

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Valley Center

Campus at Goddard

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Ark City at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Newton

Andover Central at Andover

Campus at Goddard

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Ark City at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Newton

Andover Central at Andover

Campus at Goddard

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Ell-Saline at Central Christian

Inman at Moundridge

Berean Academy at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Sedgwick

Remington at Sterling

Bennington at Wichita Classical

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Ell-Saline at Central Christian

Inman at Moundridge

Berean Academy at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Sedgwick

Remington at Sterling

Bennington at Wichita Classical

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

SE of Saline at Minneapolis

Republic County at Ellsworth

Lyons at Beloit

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

SE of Saline at Minneapolis

Republic County at Ellsworth

Lyons at Beloit

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Rossville at Abilene

Clay Center at Wamego

Concordia at Rock Creek

Chapman at Marysville

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Rossville at Abilene

Clay Center at Wamego

Concordia at Rock Creek

Chapman at Marysville

 

Saturday, February 15

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Hutchinson, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Topeka Seaman regional

Derby, Campus, Maize at Wichita West regional

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Andover, Andover Central, Ark City, Goddard, Eisenhower, Newton, Salina Central at Topeka Seaman regional

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Remington at Rossville regional

Sedgwick, Ell-Saline, Bennington at Russell regional

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Ellsworth, SE of Saline, Minneapolis, Beloit, Republic County at Russell regional

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville, Rock Creek, Wamego at McPherson regional

 

 