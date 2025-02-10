PREP – Winter Week 11 Schedules-Scores

High School Winter Season Week 11 schedule/results – February 10-16
Monday, February 10
HOA Girls Basketball
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Moundridge at Bennington
Marion at Wichita Classical
HOA Boys Basketball
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Moundridge at Bennington
Marion at Wichita Classical
NCKL Girls Basketball
Wamego at Wichita Independent
NCKL Boys Basketball
Wamego at Wichita Independent
Tuesday, February 11
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South at Maize
Derby at Campus
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Maize South at Andover
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Salina South at Maize
Derby at Campus
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Maize South at Andover
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover Central at Salina Central
Newton at Ark City
Eisenhower at Goddard
Maize South at Andover
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover Central at Salina Central
Newton at Ark City
Eisenhower at Goddard
Maize South at Andover
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline at Moundridge
Berean Academy at Remington
Inman at Sterling
Wichita Classical at Sedgwick
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline at Moundridge
Berean Academy at Remington
Inman at Sterling
Wichita Classical at Sedgwick
NCAA Girls Basketball
SE of Saline at Beloit
Lyons at Sacred Heart
Ellsworth at Minneapolis
NCAA Boys Basketball
SE of Saline at Beloit
Lyons at Sacred Heart
Ellsworth at Minneapolis
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Rock Creek
Chapman at Concordia
Valley Heights at Clay Center
Marysville at Silver Lake
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Rock Creek
Chapman at Concordia
Valley Heights at Clay Center
Marysville at Silver Lake
Thursday, February 13
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Rose Hill at Hutchinson
Bishop Carroll at Campus
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Rose Hill at Hutchinson
Bishop Carroll at Campus
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Andover at Salina Central Dual
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover at Salina Central Dual
HOA Girls Wrestling
Remington at Chaparral
HOA Boys Wrestling
Remington at Chaparral
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Chapman Dual
Concordia at Clay Center Dual
Rock Creek at Marysville Dual
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene at Chapman Dual
Concordia at Clay Center Dual
Rock Creek at Marysville Dual
NCAA Girls Basketball
Larned at Ellsworth
NCAA Boys Basketball
Larned at Ellsworth
Friday, February 14
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Maize South at Salina South
Hutchinson at Derby
Maize at Valley Center
Campus at Goddard
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Maize South at Salina South
Hutchinson at Derby
Maize at Valley Center
Campus at Goddard
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Ark City at Salina Central
Eisenhower at Newton
Andover Central at Andover
Campus at Goddard
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Ark City at Salina Central
Eisenhower at Newton
Andover Central at Andover
Campus at Goddard
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline at Central Christian
Inman at Moundridge
Berean Academy at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Sedgwick
Remington at Sterling
Bennington at Wichita Classical
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline at Central Christian
Inman at Moundridge
Berean Academy at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Sedgwick
Remington at Sterling
Bennington at Wichita Classical
NCAA Girls Basketball
SE of Saline at Minneapolis
Republic County at Ellsworth
Lyons at Beloit
NCAA Boys Basketball
SE of Saline at Minneapolis
Republic County at Ellsworth
Lyons at Beloit
NCKL Girls Basketball
Rossville at Abilene
Clay Center at Wamego
Concordia at Rock Creek
Chapman at Marysville
NCKL Boys Basketball
Rossville at Abilene
Clay Center at Wamego
Concordia at Rock Creek
Chapman at Marysville
Saturday, February 15
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Hutchinson, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Topeka Seaman regional
Derby, Campus, Maize at Wichita West regional
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Andover, Andover Central, Ark City, Goddard, Eisenhower, Newton, Salina Central at Topeka Seaman regional
HOA Girls Wrestling
Remington at Rossville regional
Sedgwick, Ell-Saline, Bennington at Russell regional
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Ellsworth, SE of Saline, Minneapolis, Beloit, Republic County at Russell regional
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville, Rock Creek, Wamego at McPherson regional