PREP – Winter Week 11 Schedule/Scores

By Christian D Orr February 9, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 11 schedule/results

Tuesday, February 10

AVCTLI Boys Basketball

Campus at Derby

Valley Center at Hutchinson

Maize at Salina South

Andover at Maize South

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus at Derby

Valley Center at Hutchinson

Maize at Salina South

Andover at Maize South

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover at Maize South

Salina Central at Andover Central

Ark City at Newton

Goddard at Eisenhower

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover at Maize South

Salina Central at Andover Central

Ark City at Newton

Goddard at Eisenhower

HOA Boys Basketball

Remington at Berean Academy

Moundridge at Ell-Saline

Sterling at Inman

Sedgwick at Wichita Classical

HOA Girls Basketball

Remington at Berean Academy

Moundridge at Ell-Saline

Sterling at Inman

Sedgwick at Wichita Classical

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion at Douglass

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion at Douglass

NCKL Boys Basketball

Rock Creek at Abilene

Concordia at Chapman

Clay Center at Valley Heights

Silver Lake at Marysville

NCKL Girls Basketball

Rock Creek at Abilene

Concordia at Chapman

Clay Center at Valley Heights

Silver Lake at Marysville

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Marysville at Rock Creek

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Marysville at Rock Creek

NCAA Boys Basketball

SE of Saline at Beloit

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Sacred Heart at Lyons

NCAA Girls Basketball

SE of Saline at Beloit

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Sacred Heart at Lyons

 

Wednesday, February 11

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Great Bend at Maize

HOA Boys Basketball

Marion at Inman

HOA Girls Basketball

Marion at Inman

 

Thursday, February 12

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Salina Central at Andover

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion at Chase County tournament

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion at Chase County tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Jefferson West at Maryville

NCKL Girls Basketball

Jefferson West at Maryville

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Clay Center at Concordia

Chapman at Abilene

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Chapman at Abilene

Clay Center at Concordia

 

Friday, February 13

AVCTLI Boys Basketball

Goddard at Campus

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize at Valley Center

Salina South at Maize South

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Goddard at Campus

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize at Valley Center

Salina South at Maize South

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover at Andover Central

Salina Central at Ark City

Eisenhower at Newton

Goddard at Campus

AVCTLII Girls Basketball

Andover at Andover Central

Salina Central at Ark City

Eisenhower at Newton

Goddard at Campus

HOA Boys Basketball

Wichita Classical at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Berean Academy

Central Christian at Ell-Saline

Inman at Moundridge

Sterling at Remington

Sedgwick at Marion

HOA Girls Basketball

Wichita Classical at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Berean Academy

Central Christian at Ell-Saline

Inman at Moundridge

Sterling at Remington

Sedgwick at Marion

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Rossville

Chapman at Marysville

Wamego at Clay Center

Rock Creek at Concordia

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Rossville

Chapman at Marysville

Wamego at Clay Center

Rock Creek at Concordia

NCAA Boys Basketball

Lyons at Beloit

Ellsworth at Republic County

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

NCAA Girls Basketball

Lyons at Beloit

Ellsworth at Republic County

Minneapolis at SE of Saline