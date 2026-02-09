PREP – Winter Week 11 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 11 schedule/results
Tuesday, February 10
AVCTLI Boys Basketball
Campus at Derby
Valley Center at Hutchinson
Maize at Salina South
Andover at Maize South
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus at Derby
Valley Center at Hutchinson
Maize at Salina South
Andover at Maize South
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover at Maize South
Salina Central at Andover Central
Ark City at Newton
Goddard at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover at Maize South
Salina Central at Andover Central
Ark City at Newton
Goddard at Eisenhower
HOA Boys Basketball
Remington at Berean Academy
Moundridge at Ell-Saline
Sterling at Inman
Sedgwick at Wichita Classical
HOA Girls Basketball
Remington at Berean Academy
Moundridge at Ell-Saline
Sterling at Inman
Sedgwick at Wichita Classical
HOA Girls Wrestling
Marion at Douglass
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion at Douglass
NCKL Boys Basketball
Rock Creek at Abilene
Concordia at Chapman
Clay Center at Valley Heights
Silver Lake at Marysville
NCKL Girls Basketball
Rock Creek at Abilene
Concordia at Chapman
Clay Center at Valley Heights
Silver Lake at Marysville
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Marysville at Rock Creek
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Marysville at Rock Creek
NCAA Boys Basketball
SE of Saline at Beloit
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Sacred Heart at Lyons
NCAA Girls Basketball
SE of Saline at Beloit
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Sacred Heart at Lyons
Wednesday, February 11
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Great Bend at Maize
HOA Boys Basketball
Marion at Inman
HOA Girls Basketball
Marion at Inman
Thursday, February 12
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Salina Central at Andover
HOA Girls Wrestling
Marion at Chase County tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion at Chase County tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Jefferson West at Maryville
NCKL Girls Basketball
Jefferson West at Maryville
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Clay Center at Concordia
Chapman at Abilene
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Chapman at Abilene
Clay Center at Concordia
Friday, February 13
AVCTLI Boys Basketball
Goddard at Campus
Derby at Hutchinson
Maize at Valley Center
Salina South at Maize South
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Goddard at Campus
Derby at Hutchinson
Maize at Valley Center
Salina South at Maize South
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover at Andover Central
Salina Central at Ark City
Eisenhower at Newton
Goddard at Campus
AVCTLII Girls Basketball
Andover at Andover Central
Salina Central at Ark City
Eisenhower at Newton
Goddard at Campus
HOA Boys Basketball
Wichita Classical at Bennington
Hutch Trinity at Berean Academy
Central Christian at Ell-Saline
Inman at Moundridge
Sterling at Remington
Sedgwick at Marion
HOA Girls Basketball
Wichita Classical at Bennington
Hutch Trinity at Berean Academy
Central Christian at Ell-Saline
Inman at Moundridge
Sterling at Remington
Sedgwick at Marion
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Rossville
Chapman at Marysville
Wamego at Clay Center
Rock Creek at Concordia
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Rossville
Chapman at Marysville
Wamego at Clay Center
Rock Creek at Concordia
NCAA Boys Basketball
Lyons at Beloit
Ellsworth at Republic County
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
NCAA Girls Basketball
Lyons at Beloit
Ellsworth at Republic County
Minneapolis at SE of Saline