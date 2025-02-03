PREP – Winter Week 10 Schedule – Scores

High School Winter Season Week 10 schedule/results – February 3-9
Monday, February 3
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Derby at Junction City
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby at Junction City
NCKL Girls Basketball
Marysville at Chapman
NCKL Boys Basketball
Marysville at Chapman
Tuesday, February 4
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus at Salina South
Valley Center at Derby
Maize South at Hutchinson
Maize at Salina Central
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Campus at Salina South
Valley Center at Derby
Maize South at Hutchinson
Maize at Salina Central
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover Central at Goddard
Andover at Newton
Ark City at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover Central at Goddard
Andover at Newton
Ark City at Eisenhower
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Ell-Saline
Berean Academy at Moundridge
Marion at Remington
Sedgwick at Inman
Sterling at Wichita Classical
Hutch Trinity at Central Christian
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Ell-Saline
Berean Academy at Moundridge
Marion at Remington
Sedgwick at Inman
Sterling at Wichita Classical
Hutch Trinity at Central Christian
NCAA Girls Basketball
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
Beloit at Republic County
Ellsworth at Lyons
NCAA Boys Basketball
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
Beloit at Republic County
Ellsworth at Lyons
NCKL Girls Basketball
Wamego at Abilene
Clay Center at Chapman
Concordia at Marysville
Rock Creek at Council Grove
NCKL Boys Basketball
Wamego at Abilene
Clay Center at Chapman
Concordia at Marysville
Rock Creek at Council Grove
Thursday, February 6
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Salina South at Hays DUAL
Andover vs. Valley Center DUAL
Andover Central vs. Valley Center DUAL
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Ark City at Maize DUAL
Andover vs. Valley Center DUAL
Andover Central vs. Valley Center DUAL
Salina South at Hays DUAL
AVCTII Girls Wrestling
Eisenhower at Salina Central DUAL
Andover vs. Valley Center DUAL
Andover Central vs. Valley Center DUAL
AVCTII Boys Wrestling
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Ark City at Maize DUAL
Andover vs. Valley Center DUAL
Andover Central vs. Valley Center DUAL
HOA Girls wrestling
Bennington at Minneapolis
HOA Boys Wrestling
Bennington at Minneapolis
NCAA Girls Wrestling
SE of Saline, Minneapolis, Ellsworth, Beloit at NCAA Tournament (Minneapolis)
NCAA Boys Wrestling
SE of Saline, Minneapolis, Ellsworth, Beloit at NCAA Tournament (Minneapolis)
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Chapman at Wamego DUAL
Clay Center at Rock Creek – DUAL
Concordia at Marysville DUAL
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Chapman at Wamego DUAL
Clay Center at Rock Creek DUAL
Concordia at Marysville DUAL
HOA Girls Basketball
Berean Academy at Bennington
HOA Boys Basketball
Berean Academy at Bennington
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit at Phillipsburg
Hays TMP at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Washington
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at Phillipsburg
Hays TMP at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Washington
Friday, February 7
HOA Girls Wrestling
Bennington at Phillipsburg tournament
Marion at Onaga tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion at Onaga tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Minneapolis, Ellsworth, Beloit at Phillipsburg tournament
SE of Saline at Onaga tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
SE of Saline at Onaga tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Phillipsburg tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Campus
Maize South at Maize
Derby at Eisenhower
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Salina South at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Campus
Maize South at Maize
Derby at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Salina Central at Andover
Newton at Andover Central
Goddard at Ark City
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Salina Central at Andover
Newton at Andover Central
Goddard at Ark City
HOA Girls Basketball
Sterling at Berean Academy
Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity
Remington at Inman
Moundridge at Marion
Wichita Classical at Ell-Saline
Central Christian at Bennington
HOA Boys Basketball
Sterling at Berean Academy
Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity
Remington at Inman
Moundridge at Marion
Wichita Classical at Ell-Saline
Central Christian at Bennington
NCAA Girls Basketball
Sacred Heart at Minneapolis
Lyons at Republic County
NCAA Boys Basketball
Sacred Heart at Minneapolis
Lyons at Republic County
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Clay Center
Wamego at Concordia
Rock Creek at Marysville
Valley Heights at Chapman
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Clay Center
Wamego at Concordia
Rock Creek at Marysville
Valley Heights at Chapman
Saturday, February 8
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Salina South at Silver Lake tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Derby, Maize South, Valley Center at Rose Hill tournament
Salina South at Silver Lake tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Newton, Goddard, Andover Central at Rose Hill tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Remington at Circle tournament
Bennington at Phillipsburg tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Phillipsburg tournament
SE of Saline at Silver Lake tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Wamego at Silver Lake tournament
Wamego at Santa Fe Trail tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Clay Center, Wamego, Concordia at Rose Hill tournament
Abilene at Phillipsburg tournament
Marysville at Silver Lake tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Centralia at Marysville
NCKL Boys Basketball
Centralia at Marysville