PREP – Winter Week 10 Schedule – Scores

By Christian D Orr February 3, 2025

High School Winter Season Week 10 schedule/results – February 3-9

Monday, February 3

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Derby at Junction City

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby at Junction City

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Marysville at Chapman

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Marysville at Chapman

 

Tuesday, February 4

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus at Salina South

Valley Center at Derby

Maize South at Hutchinson

Maize at Salina Central

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus at Salina South

Valley Center at Derby

Maize South at Hutchinson

Maize at Salina Central

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover Central at Goddard

Andover at Newton

Ark City at Eisenhower

Maize at Salina Central

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover Central at Goddard

Andover at Newton

Ark City at Eisenhower

Maize at Salina Central

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Ell-Saline

Berean Academy at Moundridge

Marion at Remington

Sedgwick at Inman

Sterling at Wichita Classical

Hutch Trinity at Central Christian

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Ell-Saline

Berean Academy at Moundridge

Marion at Remington

Sedgwick at Inman

Sterling at Wichita Classical

Hutch Trinity at Central Christian

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

Beloit at Republic County

Ellsworth at Lyons

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

Beloit at Republic County

Ellsworth at Lyons

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Wamego at Abilene

Clay Center at Chapman

Concordia at Marysville

Rock Creek at Council Grove

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Wamego at Abilene

Clay Center at Chapman

Concordia at Marysville

Rock Creek at Council Grove

 

Thursday, February 6

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Salina South at Hays DUAL

Andover vs. Valley Center DUAL

Andover Central vs. Valley Center DUAL

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Ark City at Maize DUAL

Andover vs. Valley Center DUAL

Andover Central vs. Valley Center DUAL

Salina South at Hays DUAL

 

AVCTII Girls Wrestling

Eisenhower at Salina Central DUAL

Andover vs. Valley Center DUAL

Andover Central vs. Valley Center DUAL

 

AVCTII Boys Wrestling

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Ark City at Maize DUAL

Andover vs. Valley Center DUAL

Andover Central vs. Valley Center DUAL

 

HOA Girls wrestling

Bennington at Minneapolis

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Bennington at Minneapolis

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

SE of Saline, Minneapolis, Ellsworth, Beloit at NCAA Tournament (Minneapolis)

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

SE of Saline, Minneapolis, Ellsworth, Beloit at NCAA Tournament (Minneapolis)

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Chapman at Wamego DUAL

Clay Center at Rock Creek – DUAL

Concordia at Marysville DUAL

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Chapman at Wamego DUAL

Clay Center at Rock Creek DUAL

Concordia at Marysville DUAL

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Berean Academy at Bennington

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Berean Academy at Bennington

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit at Phillipsburg

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Washington

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit at Phillipsburg

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Washington

 

Friday, February 7

HOA Girls Wrestling

Bennington at Phillipsburg tournament

Marion at Onaga tournament

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion at Onaga tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Minneapolis, Ellsworth, Beloit at Phillipsburg tournament

SE of Saline at Onaga tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

SE of Saline at Onaga tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at Phillipsburg tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Campus

Maize South at Maize

Derby at Eisenhower

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Salina South at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Campus

Maize South at Maize

Derby at Eisenhower

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina Central at Andover

Newton at Andover Central

Goddard at Ark City

Derby at Eisenhower

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Salina Central at Andover

Newton at Andover Central

Goddard at Ark City

Derby at Eisenhower

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Sterling at Berean Academy

Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity

Remington at Inman

Moundridge at Marion

Wichita Classical at Ell-Saline

Central Christian at Bennington

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Sterling at Berean Academy

Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity

Remington at Inman

Moundridge at Marion

Wichita Classical at Ell-Saline

Central Christian at Bennington

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

Lyons at Republic County

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

Lyons at Republic County

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Clay Center

Wamego at Concordia

Rock Creek at Marysville

Valley Heights at Chapman

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Clay Center

Wamego at Concordia

Rock Creek at Marysville

Valley Heights at Chapman

 

Saturday, February 8

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Salina South at Silver Lake tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Derby, Maize South, Valley Center at Rose Hill tournament

Salina South at Silver Lake tournament

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Newton, Goddard, Andover Central at Rose Hill tournament

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Remington at Circle tournament

Bennington at Phillipsburg tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Phillipsburg tournament

SE of Saline at Silver Lake tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Wamego at Silver Lake tournament

Wamego at Santa Fe Trail tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Clay Center, Wamego, Concordia at Rose Hill tournament

Abilene at Phillipsburg tournament

Marysville at Silver Lake tournament

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Centralia at Marysville

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Centralia at Marysville