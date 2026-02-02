PREP – Winter Week 10 Schedule-Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 10 schedule/results
Tuesday, February 3
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Salina South at Campus
Derby at Valley Center
Hutchinson at Maize South
Salina Central at Maize
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Derby at Valley Center
Hutchinson at Maize South
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Hays at Salina South
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Hays at Salina South
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Newton at Andover
Andover Central at Goddard
Eisenhower at Ark City
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Newton at Andover
Andover Central at Goddard
Eisenhower at Ark City
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Moundridge at Berean Academy
Central Christian at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Sedgwick
Remington at Marion
Wichita Classical at Sterling
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Moundridge at Berean Academy
Central Christian at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Sedgwick
Remington at Marion
Wichita Classical at Sterling
NCKL Boys Basketball
Wamego at Abilene
Chapman at Clay Center
Marysville at Concordia
Council Grove at Rock Creek
NCKL Girls Basketball
Wamego at Abilene
Chapman at Clay Center
Marysville at Concordia
Council Grove at Rock Creek
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at Republic County
Lyons at Ellsworth
SE of Saline at Sacred Heart
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit at Republic County
Lyons at Ellsworth
SE of Saline at Sacred Heart
Thursday, February 5
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Wichita East at Derby
Valley Center at Andover
Valley Center vs. Andover Central
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Maize South at Ark City
Valley Center at Andover
Valley Center vs. Andover Centra
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Maize South at Ark City
Salina Central at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover Central at Andover
Andover Central vs. Valley Center
Valley Center at Andover
Maize South at Ark City
Salina Central at Eisenhower
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Washington County
Sterling at Sedgwick
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Washington County
Sterling at Sedgwick
HOA Girls Wrestling
Sterling at NCAA tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Chapman
Abilene vs. Wamego
Wamego at Chapman
Rock Creek at Clay Center
Marysville at Concordia
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Wamego at Chapman
Rock Creek at Clay Center
Marysville at Concordia
NCAA Boys Basketball
Sacred Heart at Clifton-Clyde
NCAA Girls Basketball
Sacred Heart at Clifton-Clyde
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Ellsworth, Minneapolis, SE of Saline, Republic County at NCAA tournament at Republic County
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Ellsworth, Minneapolis, SE of Saline, Republic County at NCAA tournament at Republic County
Friday, February 6
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Valley Center at Campus
Eisenhower at Derby
Hutchinson at Salina South
Maize at Maize South
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Valley Center at Campus
Eisenhower at Derby
Hutchinson at Salina South
Maize at Maize South
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Valley Center at Valley Center tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Campus, Valley Center at Rose Hill tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover at Salina Central
Andover Central at Newton
Ark City at Goddard
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover at Salina Central
Andover Central at Newton
Ark City at Goddard
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover, Eisenhower, Goddard, newton at Rose Hill tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Central Christian
Berean Academy at Sterling
Ell-Saline at Wichita Classical
Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick
Inman at Remington
Marion at Moundridge
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Central Christian
Berean Academy at Sterling
Ell-Saline at Wichita Classical
Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick
Inman at Remington
Marion at Moundridge
NCKL Boys Basketball
Clay Center at Abilene
Chapman at Valley Heights
Concordia at Wamego
Marysville at Rock Creek
NCKL Girls Basketball
Clay Center at Abilene
Chapman at Valley Heights
Concordia at Wamego
Marysville at Rock Creek
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Phillipsburg tournament
Clay Center, Chapman at Rose Hill tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Clay Center at Circle tournament
Concordia, Wamego at Rose Hill tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Phillipsburg at Beloit
Republic County at Lyons
Sacred Heart at Minneapolis
NCAA Girls Basketball
Phillipsburg at Beloit
Republic County at Lyons
Sacred Heart at Minneapolis
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Phillipsburg tournament
Minneapolis, Lyons, Republic County at NCAA tournament at Minneapolis
SE of Saline at Onaga tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Lyons, Minneapolis, Republic County at NCAA tournament at Minneapolis
SE of Saline at Onaga tournament
Saturday, February 7
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Manhattan at Maize
AVCTLI Girls Basketball
Manhattan at Maize
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Campus, Maize/Maize South at Campus tournament
Salina South at Silver Lake tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Salina South at Silver Lake tournament
Valley Center at Rose Hill tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover, Eisenhower, Goddard, Newton at Rose Hill tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Clay Center at Rose Hill tournament
Marysville, Rock Creek at Silver Lake tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene at Phillipsburg tournament
Chapman, Concordia at Rose Hill tournament
Clay Center at Circle tournament
Marysville, Rock Creek, Wamego at Silver Lake tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Lyons at Circle tournament
SE of Saline at Silver Lake tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Phillipsburg tournament
SE of Saline at Silver Lake tournament