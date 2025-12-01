PREP – Winter Week 1 Schedule-Scores

By Christian D Orr December 1, 2025

Tuesday, December 2

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Maize at Wichita Northwest

Maize South at Eisenhower

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Derby at Sunrise Academy

Maize at Wichita Northwest

Maize South at Eisenhower

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Maize South at Eisenhower

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Maize South at Eisenhower

HOA Boys Basketball

Augusta at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinity at Central Christian

Moundridge at Haven

Sedgwick at Medicine Lodge

Sterling at Cheney

Elyria Christian at Wichita Classical

HOA Girls Basketball

Augusta at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinity at Central Christian

Moundridge at Haven

Sedgwick at Medicine Lodge

Sterling at Cheney

Elyria Christian at Wichita Classical

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Holton

Chapman at Riley County

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Holton

Chapman at Riley County

NCAA Boys Basketball

Plainville at Minneapolis

Clifton-Clyde at Republic County

Beloit St. John’s at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Smoky Valley

NCAA Girls Basketball

Plainville at Minneapolis

Clifton-Clyde at Republic County

Beloit St. John’s at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Smoky Valley

 

Wednesday, December 3

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Derby at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Derby at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

HOA Boys Basketball

Goessel at Marion

HOA Girls Basketball

Goessel at Marion

HOA Girls wrestling

Marion at Burlington tournament

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion at Burlington tournament

 

Thursday, December 4

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus vs. McPherson. – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Bishop Carroll – Hutchinson tournament

Maize at Wichita Heights

Maize South at Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. Liberal – Saina South tournament

Wichita East at Valley Center

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus vs. McPherson. – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Bishop Carroll – Hutchinson tournament

Maize at Wichita Heights

Maize South at Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. Liberal – Saina South tournament

Wichita East at Valley Center

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Campus at Valley Center tournament

Maize/Maize South at Salina Central

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Maize at Salina Central

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Coffeyville at Ark City

Newton at Hays tournament

Salina Central at Hays Tournament

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover Central at Hutchinson tournament

Coffeyville at Ark City

Newton at Hays tournament

Saina Central at Hays tournament

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Maize at Salina Central

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Maize at Salina Central

HOA Girls Basketball

Moundridge at Garden Plain

NCKL Boys Basketball

Valley Heights at Marysville

Wamego at Topeka High

NCKL Girls Basketball

Valley Heights at Marysville

Wamego at Topeka High

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Concordia at Abilene

Clay Center at Chapman

Rock Creek at Wamego

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Concordia at Abilene

Clay Center at Chapman

Rock Creek at Wamego

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit at Phillipsburg

Beloit vs. Plainville

Minneapolis at Halstead

Minneapolis vs. Hillsboro

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit at Phillipsburg

Beloit vs. Plainville

Minneapolis at Halstead

Minneapolis vs. Hillsboro

 

Friday, December 3

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus vs. Liberal – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. McPherson – Salina South tournament

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus vs. Liberal – Salina South tournament

Derby – KC Piper tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

Salina South vs. McPherson – Salina South tournament

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Maize at Valley Center tournament

Maize South at Spring Hill tournament

Salina South, Valley Center at Valley Center tournament

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover at KC Piper tournament

Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament

Winfield at Ark City

Goddard at Augusta

Newton at Hays Tournament

Saina Central at Hays Tournament

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover at KC Piper tournament

Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament

Winfield at Ark City

Goddard at Augusta

Newton at Hays Tournament

Salina Central at Hays Tournament

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Goddard at Pratt tournament

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover, Andover Central, Newton at Valley Center tournament

Eisenhower at Pratt tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

Sylvan at Bennington

Berean Academy at Caldwell

Ell-Saline at Herington

Haven at Hutch Trinity

Minneapolis at Inman

Elyria Christian at Moundridge

Remington at Bluestem

Sedgwick at South Haven

Hillsboro at Sterling

Central Christian at Wichita Classical

HOA Girls Basketball

Sylvan at Bennington

Berean Academy at Caldwell

Ell-Saline at Herington

Haven at Hutch Trinity

Minneapolis at Inman

Elyria Christian at Moundridge

Remington at Bluestem

Sedgwick at South Haven

Hillsboro at Sterling

Central Christian at Wichita Classical

HOA Girls Wrestling

Remington at Pratt tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Circle at Abilene

Chapman at Clearwater

Clay Center at Riley County

Concordia at Beloit

Sabetha at Marysville

Rock Creek at Jeff County North

NCKL Girls Basketball

Circle at Abilene

Chapman at Clearwater

Clay Center at Riley County

Concordia at Beloit

Sabetha at Marysville

Rock Creek at Jeff County North

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Marysville at Riley County tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Concordia at Beloit

Ellsworth at Lyons

Minneapolis at Inman

Washington at Republic County

SE of Saline at Hesston

NCAA Girls Basketball

Concordia at Beloit

Ellsworth at Lyons

Minneapolis at Inman

Washington at Republic County

SE of Saline at Hesston

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Ellsworth at Wakefield

Lyons at Wakefield

Republic County at Burlingame

 

Saturday, December 6

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus vs. Salina South – Salina South tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus vs. Salina South – Saina South tournament

Derby – KC Piper Tournament

Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament

Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Campus, Derby at Valley Center tournament

Salina South, Hutchinson, Maize/Maize South at McPherson tournament

Maize / Maize South at Wichita SE tournament

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Hutchinson at Junction City dual tournament

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover at KC Piper tournament

Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament

Newton at Hays Tournament

Salina Central at Hays tournament

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover at KC Piper tournament

Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament

Newton at Hays Tournament

6-Dec  Salina Central at Hays tournament

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

6-Dec  Ark City at Wichita SE tournament

6-Dec  Salina Central, Newton at McPherson tournament

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Ark City at Ark City tournament

Eisenhower at Pratt tournament

Salina Central, Goddard at Gardner-Edgerton tournament

Remington at Pratt

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at McPherson tournament

Wamego, Clay Center, Chapman, Concordia, Rock Creek at Rock Creek tournament

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene at Gardner-Edgerton tournament

Rock Creek, Concordia, Wamego, Chapman at Wamego tournament

Clay Center at Riley County tournament

NCAA Girls Wrestling

SE of Saline, Minneapolis at McPherson tournament

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Ellsworth, Lyons at WaKeeney tournament

Minneapolis at Riley County tournament

Republic County at Harvard tournament