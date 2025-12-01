PREP – Winter Week 1 Schedule-Scores

Tuesday, December 2
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Maize at Wichita Northwest
Maize South at Eisenhower
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Derby at Sunrise Academy
Maize at Wichita Northwest
Maize South at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Maize South at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Maize South at Eisenhower
HOA Boys Basketball
Augusta at Berean Academy
Hutch Trinity at Central Christian
Moundridge at Haven
Sedgwick at Medicine Lodge
Sterling at Cheney
Elyria Christian at Wichita Classical
HOA Girls Basketball
Augusta at Berean Academy
Hutch Trinity at Central Christian
Moundridge at Haven
Sedgwick at Medicine Lodge
Sterling at Cheney
Elyria Christian at Wichita Classical
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Holton
Chapman at Riley County
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Holton
Chapman at Riley County
NCAA Boys Basketball
Plainville at Minneapolis
Clifton-Clyde at Republic County
Beloit St. John’s at Sacred Heart
SE of Saline at Smoky Valley
NCAA Girls Basketball
Plainville at Minneapolis
Clifton-Clyde at Republic County
Beloit St. John’s at Sacred Heart
SE of Saline at Smoky Valley
Wednesday, December 3
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Derby at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Derby at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
HOA Boys Basketball
Goessel at Marion
HOA Girls Basketball
Goessel at Marion
HOA Girls wrestling
Marion at Burlington tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion at Burlington tournament
Thursday, December 4
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Campus vs. McPherson. – Salina South tournament
Hutchinson vs. Bishop Carroll – Hutchinson tournament
Maize at Wichita Heights
Maize South at Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
Salina South vs. Liberal – Saina South tournament
Wichita East at Valley Center
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus vs. McPherson. – Salina South tournament
Hutchinson vs. Bishop Carroll – Hutchinson tournament
Maize at Wichita Heights
Maize South at Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
Salina South vs. Liberal – Saina South tournament
Wichita East at Valley Center
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Campus at Valley Center tournament
Maize/Maize South at Salina Central
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Maize at Salina Central
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Coffeyville at Ark City
Newton at Hays tournament
Salina Central at Hays Tournament
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover Central at Hutchinson tournament
Coffeyville at Ark City
Newton at Hays tournament
Saina Central at Hays tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Maize at Salina Central
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Maize at Salina Central
HOA Girls Basketball
Moundridge at Garden Plain
NCKL Boys Basketball
Valley Heights at Marysville
Wamego at Topeka High
NCKL Girls Basketball
Valley Heights at Marysville
Wamego at Topeka High
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Concordia at Abilene
Clay Center at Chapman
Rock Creek at Wamego
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Concordia at Abilene
Clay Center at Chapman
Rock Creek at Wamego
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit at Phillipsburg
Beloit vs. Plainville
Minneapolis at Halstead
Minneapolis vs. Hillsboro
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit at Phillipsburg
Beloit vs. Plainville
Minneapolis at Halstead
Minneapolis vs. Hillsboro
Friday, December 3
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Campus vs. Liberal – Salina South tournament
Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament
Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
Salina South vs. McPherson – Salina South tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus vs. Liberal – Salina South tournament
Derby – KC Piper tournament
Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament
Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
Salina South vs. McPherson – Salina South tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Maize at Valley Center tournament
Maize South at Spring Hill tournament
Salina South, Valley Center at Valley Center tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover at KC Piper tournament
Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament
Winfield at Ark City
Goddard at Augusta
Newton at Hays Tournament
Saina Central at Hays Tournament
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover at KC Piper tournament
Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament
Winfield at Ark City
Goddard at Augusta
Newton at Hays Tournament
Salina Central at Hays Tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Goddard at Pratt tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover, Andover Central, Newton at Valley Center tournament
Eisenhower at Pratt tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Sylvan at Bennington
Berean Academy at Caldwell
Ell-Saline at Herington
Haven at Hutch Trinity
Minneapolis at Inman
Elyria Christian at Moundridge
Remington at Bluestem
Sedgwick at South Haven
Hillsboro at Sterling
Central Christian at Wichita Classical
HOA Girls Basketball
Sylvan at Bennington
Berean Academy at Caldwell
Ell-Saline at Herington
Haven at Hutch Trinity
Minneapolis at Inman
Elyria Christian at Moundridge
Remington at Bluestem
Sedgwick at South Haven
Hillsboro at Sterling
Central Christian at Wichita Classical
HOA Girls Wrestling
Remington at Pratt tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Circle at Abilene
Chapman at Clearwater
Clay Center at Riley County
Concordia at Beloit
Sabetha at Marysville
Rock Creek at Jeff County North
NCKL Girls Basketball
Circle at Abilene
Chapman at Clearwater
Clay Center at Riley County
Concordia at Beloit
Sabetha at Marysville
Rock Creek at Jeff County North
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Marysville at Riley County tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Concordia at Beloit
Ellsworth at Lyons
Minneapolis at Inman
Washington at Republic County
SE of Saline at Hesston
NCAA Girls Basketball
Concordia at Beloit
Ellsworth at Lyons
Minneapolis at Inman
Washington at Republic County
SE of Saline at Hesston
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Ellsworth at Wakefield
Lyons at Wakefield
Republic County at Burlingame
Saturday, December 6
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Campus vs. Salina South – Salina South tournament
Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament
Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus vs. Salina South – Saina South tournament
Derby – KC Piper Tournament
Hutchinson vs. Andover Central – Hutchinson tournament
Maize South – Fayetteville, Ark. Tournament
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Campus, Derby at Valley Center tournament
Salina South, Hutchinson, Maize/Maize South at McPherson tournament
Maize / Maize South at Wichita SE tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Hutchinson at Junction City dual tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover at KC Piper tournament
Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament
Newton at Hays Tournament
Salina Central at Hays tournament
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover at KC Piper tournament
Andover Central vs. Hutchinson – Hutchinson tournament
Newton at Hays Tournament
6-Dec Salina Central at Hays tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
6-Dec Ark City at Wichita SE tournament
6-Dec Salina Central, Newton at McPherson tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Ark City at Ark City tournament
Eisenhower at Pratt tournament
Salina Central, Goddard at Gardner-Edgerton tournament
Remington at Pratt
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at McPherson tournament
Wamego, Clay Center, Chapman, Concordia, Rock Creek at Rock Creek tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene at Gardner-Edgerton tournament
Rock Creek, Concordia, Wamego, Chapman at Wamego tournament
Clay Center at Riley County tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
SE of Saline, Minneapolis at McPherson tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Ellsworth, Lyons at WaKeeney tournament
Minneapolis at Riley County tournament
Republic County at Harvard tournament