PREP – Spring Week 10 Schedule-Scores

High School Spring Season Week 10, May 19 – May 24 schedule/results
Monday, May 19
NCAA Softball
Sacred Heart vs. Sylvan
Plainville at Minneapolis
Nickerson at Beloit
Lyons vs. Ellsworth
Republic County vs. Doniphan West
HOA Softball
Ell-Saline at Inman
Sedgwick vs. Hillsboro
Remington vs. Wichita Independent
Hutch Trinity at Moundridge
Sterling vs. Ellinwood
Little River at Bennington
HOA Baseball
Sedgwick vs. Remington
Hutch Trinity vs. Little River
NCAA Baseball
Beloit vs. Ellsworth
AVCTL I Soccer
Valley Center vs. Hays
Ark City at Maize South
AVCTL II Soccer
Andover vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Great Bend at Andover Central
AVCTL II Soccer
Ark City at Maize South
Tuesday, May 20
AVCTL I Softball
Newton at Salina South
Dodge City at Derby
Goddard at Maize South
Valley Center vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
AVCTL II Softball
Salina Central vs. Emporia
Newton at Salina South
Goddard at Maize South
Andover Central at Great Bend
Eisenhower vs. Topeka Seaman
NCAA Softball
Herington at SE of Saline
NCKL Softball
Maur Hill Prep at Marysville
Independence at Wamego
Clay Center at McPherson
Concordia at Chapman
NCAA Baseball
Lyons vs. Hoisington
NCKL Baseball
Abilene vs. Concordia
Chapman at Clay Center
Rock Creek vs. Eudora
AVCTL I Soccer
Salina South at Emporia
Maize vs. Wichita Southeast
Campus at Dodge City
Derby vs. Wichita Heights
Goddard at Hutchinson
AVCTL II Soccer
Newton at Bishop Carroll
Topeka West at Eisenhower
Goddard at Hutchinson
Wednesday, May 21
AVCTL I Softball
Maize vs. Wichita Heights
AVCTL II Softball
Andover vs. Hays
NCKL Softball
El Dorado at Rock Creek
AVCTL I Baseball
Salina South at Hays
Maize South vs. Andover
Liberal at Maize
Hutchinson vs. Eisenhower
Valley Center vs. Salina Central
AVCTL II Baseball
Salina Central vs. Valley Center
Andover vs. Maize South
Goddard vs. Bishop Carroll
Ark City at Great Bend
Eisenhower vs. Hutchinson
Andover Central at Topeka Seaman
NCAA Baseball
Sacred Heart vs. Ellis
NCKL Baseball
Wamego vs. Atchison
Marysville vs. Riverside
Thursday, May 22
AVCTL I Softball
Campus vs. Wichita North
AVCTL I Baseball
Garden City at Campus
Derby vs. Free State