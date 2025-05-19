PREP – Spring Week 10 Schedule-Scores

By Christian D Orr May 19, 2025

High School Spring Season Week 10, May 19 – May 24 schedule/results

Monday, May 19

NCAA Softball

Sacred Heart vs. Sylvan

Plainville at Minneapolis

Nickerson at Beloit

Lyons vs. Ellsworth

Republic County vs. Doniphan West

 

HOA Softball

Ell-Saline at Inman

Sedgwick vs. Hillsboro

Remington vs. Wichita Independent

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Sterling vs. Ellinwood

Little River at Bennington

 

HOA Baseball

Sedgwick vs. Remington

Hutch Trinity vs. Little River

 

NCAA Baseball

Beloit vs. Ellsworth

 

AVCTL I Soccer

Valley Center vs. Hays

Ark City at Maize South

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Andover vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Great Bend at Andover Central

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Ark City at Maize South

 

Tuesday, May 20

AVCTL I Softball

Newton at Salina South

Dodge City at Derby

Goddard at Maize South

Valley Center vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

 

AVCTL II Softball

Salina Central vs. Emporia

Newton at Salina South

Goddard at Maize South

Andover Central at Great Bend

Eisenhower vs. Topeka Seaman

 

NCAA Softball

Herington at SE of Saline

 

NCKL Softball

Maur Hill Prep at Marysville

Independence at Wamego

Clay Center at McPherson

Concordia at Chapman

 

NCAA Baseball

Lyons vs. Hoisington

 

NCKL Baseball

Abilene vs. Concordia

Chapman at Clay Center

Rock Creek vs. Eudora

 

AVCTL I Soccer

Salina South at Emporia

Maize vs. Wichita Southeast

Campus at Dodge City

Derby vs. Wichita Heights

Goddard at Hutchinson

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Newton at Bishop Carroll

Topeka West at Eisenhower

Goddard at Hutchinson

 

Wednesday, May 21

AVCTL I Softball

Maize vs. Wichita Heights

 

AVCTL II Softball

Andover vs. Hays

 

NCKL Softball

El Dorado at Rock Creek

 

AVCTL I Baseball

Salina South at Hays

Maize South vs. Andover

Liberal at Maize

Hutchinson vs. Eisenhower

Valley Center vs. Salina Central

 

AVCTL II Baseball

Salina Central vs. Valley Center

Andover vs. Maize South

Goddard vs. Bishop Carroll

Ark City at Great Bend

Eisenhower vs. Hutchinson

Andover Central at Topeka Seaman

 

NCAA Baseball

Sacred Heart vs. Ellis

 

NCKL Baseball

Wamego vs. Atchison

Marysville vs. Riverside

 

Thursday, May 22

AVCTL I Softball

Campus vs. Wichita North

 

AVCTL I Baseball

Garden City at Campus

Derby vs. Free State

 