PREP – Week 8 Winter schedules-scores

By Christian D Orr January 20, 2025

High School Winter Season Week 8 schedule/results – January 20-25

Monday, January 20

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Derby at Junction City

Hutchinson at Maize South

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby at Junction City

Hutchinson at Maize South

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Sedgwick vs. Pretty Prairie – Pretty Prairie Tournament

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Sedgwick vs. Pretty Prairie – Pretty Prairie Tournament

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Minneapolis vs. Victoria Hoisington tournament

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Minneapolis vs. Pratt – Hoisington tournament

 

Tuesday, January 21

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion at Bluestem

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Hutch Trinity vs. Scott City – Sterling tournament

Sterling vs. Smoky Valley – Sterling tournament

Marion at Bluestem

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Concordia at Nickerson tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize South at Campus

Andover Central at Maize

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize South at Campus

Andover Central at Maize

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover Central at Maize

Ark City at Newton

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover Central at Maize

Eisenhower vs. Gardner-Edgerton – Spring Hill tournament

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Sterling vs. SE of Saline – Sterling tournament

Ell-Saline vs. Republic County – Berean Academy Tournament

Bennington vs. Solomon – Berean Academy Tournament

Berean Academy vs. Central Christian – Berean Academy tournament

Marion vs. Heritage Christian – Centre tournament

Moundridge vs. Holcomb Hillsboro tournament

Remington vs. Hesston Hillsboro tournament

Sterling vs. SE of Saline – Sterling tournament

Inman vs. Macksville – St. John tournament

Sedgwick vs. Central Christian – Pretty Prairie Tournament

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Ell-Saline vs. Republic County – Berean Academy Tournament

Hutch Trinity vs. Scott City – Sterling tournament

Bennington vs. Solomon – Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy vs. Wichita Classical – Berean Academy tournament

Marion vs. Herington – Centre tournament

Moundridge vs. Riley County – Hillsboro tournament

Remington vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament

Inman vs. St. John – St. John tournament

Sterling vs. Smoky Valley – Sterling Tournament

Sedgwick vs. Central Christian – Pretty Prairie Tournament

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

SE of Saline vs. Sterling – Sterling tournament

Ellsworth vs. Hoisington – Hoisington tournament

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

SE of Saline vs. Hugoton – Sterling tournament

Republic County vs. Ell-Saline – Berean Academy Tournament

Ellsworth vs. Ellinwood – Hoisington tournament

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Clay Center vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament

Marysville at Nemaha Central tournament

Rock Creek at Royal Valley Tournament

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Clay Center vs. Holcomb – Hillsboro tournament

Rock Creek vs. Marysville – Nemaha Central tournament

 

Thursday, January 23

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Goddard at Valley Center DUAL

Valley Center vs. Ark City DUAL

Maize, Maize South, Salina South, Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, AVCTL I Wrestling tournament in Hutchinson

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Campus, Derby, Maize, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center, Hutchinson, AVCTL I tournament in Hutchinson

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Goddard at Valley Center DUAL

Ark City vs. Valley Center DUAL

Newton at AVCTL Wrestling tournament in Hutchinson

Rose Hill at Salina Central – DUAL

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Eisenhower at Newton – DUAL

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Ellsworth at SE of Saline – DUAL

Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb. tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Ellsworth at SE of Saline – DUAL

Republic County at Thayer Central, Nebraska tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Marysville at Abilene – DUAL

Chapman at Concordia – DUAL

Clay Center at Wamego – DUAL

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Marysville at Abilene – DUAL

Concordia at Chapman – DUAL

Clay Center at Wamego – DUAL

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus at Mulvane tournament

Salina South vs. Great Bend – Salina Invitational

Valley Center at Valley Center tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus at Chanute tournament

Maize South vs. Wichita Heights – Dodge City tournament

Derby vs. Dodge City – Dodge City tournament

Hutchinson vs. Blue Valley West – McPherson tournament

Valley Center vs. Newton – Valley Center tournament

Maize vs. Topeka Seaman – Valley Center tournament

Salina South vs. Abilene – Salina Invitational

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina Central vs. Wamego – Salina Invitational

Andover vs. Junction City – Salina Invitational

Eisenhower at Chanute tournament

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover Central vs. KC Piper – Dodge City Tournament

Salina Central vs. Buhler – Salina Invitational

Andover vs. Wamego – Salina Invitational

Ark City at El Dorado tournament

Goddard at El Dorado tournament

Newton vs. Valley Center – Valley Center tournament

Eisenhower at Spring Hill tournament

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament

Sterling at Sterling tournament

Moundridge at Hillsboro tournament

Hutch Trinity at Sterling tournament

Inman at St. John Tournament

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament

Sterling at Sterling tournament

Moundridge at Hillsboro tournament

Hutch Trinity at Sterling tournament

Inman at St. John tournament

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit vs. Ulysses – Colby Tournament

Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament

Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament

Republic County at Hillsboro tournament

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit vs. Colby – Colby Tournament

Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament

Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament

Republic County at Hillsboro tournament

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Concordia vs. Wellington – Colby tournament

Abilene vs. Buhler – Salina Invitational

Wamego vs. Salina Central – Salina Invitational

Clay Center at Hillsboro tournament

Rock Creek vs. Santa Fe Trail – Royal Valley tournament

Chapman vs. Royal Valley – Royal Valley Tournament

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Concordia vs. Hays – Colby tournament

Chapman vs. Royal Valley – Royal Valley tournament

Abilene vs. Salina South – Salina Invitational

Wamego vs. Andover – Saina Invitational

Clay Center at Hillsboro tournament

Marysville at Nemaha Central tournament

Rock Creek at Nemaha Central tournament

 

Friday, January 24

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Campus at Olathe South – DUAL

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Nickerson

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Ell-Saline, Remington at Nickerson

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit, Minneapolis at Beloit Invitational

SE of Saline at Council Grove tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Wamego, Chapman, Clay Center, Marysville at Holton tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene, Concordia at Beloit Invitational

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South at Salina Invitational

Valley Center at Valley Center tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus at Chanute tournament

Derby at Dodge City tournament

Hutchinson at McPherson tournament

Maize at Valley Center tournament

Maize South at Dodge City tournament

Salina South at Salina Invitational

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina Central at Salina Invitational

Andover at Salina Invitational

Eisenhower at Chanute tournament

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Salina Central at Salina Invitational

Andover at Salina Invitational

Ark City at El Dorado tournament

Eisenhower at Spring Hill tournament

Goddard at El Dorado tournament

Newton at Valley Center tournament

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament

Ell-Saline at Berean Academy tournament

Sterling at Sterling Tournament

Hutch Trinity at Sterling Tournaemnt

Inman at St. John Tournament

Marion at Centre tournament

Moundridge at Hillsboro tournament

Sedgwick at Pretty Prairie Tournament

Remington at Hillsboro tournament

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament

Ell-Saline at Berean Academy tournament

Sterling at Sterling Tournament

Hutch Trinity at Sterling Tournaemnt

Inman at St. John Tournament

Marion at Centre tournament

Moundridge at Hillsboro tournament

Sedgwick at Pretty Prairie Tournament

Remington at Hillsboro tournament

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit at Colby tournament

Republic County at Hillsboro tournament

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit at Colby Tournament

Republic County at Hillsboro tournament

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Salina Invitational

Chapman vs. Rock Creek – Royal Valley Tournament

Wamego at Salina Invitational

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Salina Invitational

Chapman vs. St. Mary’s Academy – Royal Valley Tournament

Wamego at Salina Invitational

 

Saturday, January 25

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Derby, Maize at Wichita Heights tournament

Derby at Wellington tournament

Campus at Olathe South tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Salina South at Beloit Invitational

Valley Center at Wichita Heights tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Andover at Wichita Heights tournament

Salina Central, Andover Central at DeSoto tournament

Eisenhower, Goddard at Wellington tournament

Newton at Eureka tournament

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Salina Central, Andover Central at DeSoto tournament

Andover at Blue Valley tournament

Eisenhower at Hays tournament

Newton at Eureka tournament

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Bennington at Osborne tournament

Ell-Saline at Wellington tournament

Marion at Eureka tournament

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Bennington at Beloit Invitational

Remington, Marion at Eureka tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit, Minneapolis at Osborne tournament

SE of Saline, Ellsworth at Council Grove tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit, Republic County at Beloit Invitational

Ellsworth at Hays tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at Holton tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene, Marysville, Clay Center at Beloit Invitational

Chapman at Holton tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South at Salina Invitational

Valley Center at Valley Center tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Salina South at Salina Invitational

Campus at Chanute tournament

Derby at Dodge City tournament

Hutchinson at McPherson tournament

Maize at Valley Center tournament

Maize South at Dodge City tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina Central at Salina Invitational

Andover at Salina Invitational

Eisenhower at Chanute tournament

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Salina Central at Salina Invitational

Andover at Salina Invitational

Ark City at El Dorado tournament

Goddard at El Dorado tournament

Newton at Valley Center tournament

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Ell-Saline at Berean Academy tournament

Bennington at Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament

Marion at Centre tournament

Remington at Hillsboro tournament

Sedgwick at Pretty Prairie Tournament

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Ell-Saline at Berean Academy tournament

Bennington at Berean Academy tournament

Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament

Marion at Centre tournament

Remington at Hillsboro tournament

Sedgwick at Pretty Prairie Tournament

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit at Colby tournament

Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament

Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit at Colby Tournament

Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament

Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Salina Invitational

Chapman vs. Santa Fe Trail – Royal Valley Tournament

Clay Center at Hillsboro tournament

Rock Creek vs. Royal Valley – Royal Valley tournament

Wamego at Salina Invitational

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Salina Invitational

Chapman vs. Santa Fe Trail – Royal Valley Tournament

Clay Center at Hillsboro tournament

Marysville at Nemaha Central tournament

Rock Creek at Nemaha Central tournament

Wamego at Salina Invitational

 