PREP – Week 8 Winter schedules-scores

High School Winter Season Week 8 schedule/results – January 20-25
Monday, January 20
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Derby at Junction City
Hutchinson at Maize South
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby at Junction City
Hutchinson at Maize South
HOA Girls Basketball
Sedgwick vs. Pretty Prairie – Pretty Prairie Tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Sedgwick vs. Pretty Prairie – Pretty Prairie Tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Minneapolis vs. Victoria Hoisington tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Minneapolis vs. Pratt – Hoisington tournament
Tuesday, January 21
HOA Girls Wrestling
Marion at Bluestem
HOA Boys Wrestling
Hutch Trinity vs. Scott City – Sterling tournament
Sterling vs. Smoky Valley – Sterling tournament
Marion at Bluestem
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Concordia at Nickerson tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Derby at Hutchinson
Maize South at Campus
Andover Central at Maize
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby at Hutchinson
Maize South at Campus
Andover Central at Maize
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover Central at Maize
Ark City at Newton
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover Central at Maize
Eisenhower vs. Gardner-Edgerton – Spring Hill tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Sterling vs. SE of Saline – Sterling tournament
Ell-Saline vs. Republic County – Berean Academy Tournament
Bennington vs. Solomon – Berean Academy Tournament
Berean Academy vs. Central Christian – Berean Academy tournament
Marion vs. Heritage Christian – Centre tournament
Moundridge vs. Holcomb Hillsboro tournament
Remington vs. Hesston Hillsboro tournament
Sterling vs. SE of Saline – Sterling tournament
Inman vs. Macksville – St. John tournament
Sedgwick vs. Central Christian – Pretty Prairie Tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline vs. Republic County – Berean Academy Tournament
Hutch Trinity vs. Scott City – Sterling tournament
Bennington vs. Solomon – Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy vs. Wichita Classical – Berean Academy tournament
Marion vs. Herington – Centre tournament
Moundridge vs. Riley County – Hillsboro tournament
Remington vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament
Inman vs. St. John – St. John tournament
Sterling vs. Smoky Valley – Sterling Tournament
Sedgwick vs. Central Christian – Pretty Prairie Tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
SE of Saline vs. Sterling – Sterling tournament
Ellsworth vs. Hoisington – Hoisington tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
SE of Saline vs. Hugoton – Sterling tournament
Republic County vs. Ell-Saline – Berean Academy Tournament
Ellsworth vs. Ellinwood – Hoisington tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Clay Center vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament
Marysville at Nemaha Central tournament
Rock Creek at Royal Valley Tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Clay Center vs. Holcomb – Hillsboro tournament
Rock Creek vs. Marysville – Nemaha Central tournament
Thursday, January 23
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Goddard at Valley Center DUAL
Valley Center vs. Ark City DUAL
Maize, Maize South, Salina South, Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, AVCTL I Wrestling tournament in Hutchinson
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Campus, Derby, Maize, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center, Hutchinson, AVCTL I tournament in Hutchinson
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Goddard at Valley Center DUAL
Ark City vs. Valley Center DUAL
Newton at AVCTL Wrestling tournament in Hutchinson
Rose Hill at Salina Central – DUAL
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Eisenhower at Newton – DUAL
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Ellsworth at SE of Saline – DUAL
Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb. tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Ellsworth at SE of Saline – DUAL
Republic County at Thayer Central, Nebraska tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Marysville at Abilene – DUAL
Chapman at Concordia – DUAL
Clay Center at Wamego – DUAL
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Marysville at Abilene – DUAL
Concordia at Chapman – DUAL
Clay Center at Wamego – DUAL
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus at Mulvane tournament
Salina South vs. Great Bend – Salina Invitational
Valley Center at Valley Center tournament
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Campus at Chanute tournament
Maize South vs. Wichita Heights – Dodge City tournament
Derby vs. Dodge City – Dodge City tournament
Hutchinson vs. Blue Valley West – McPherson tournament
Valley Center vs. Newton – Valley Center tournament
Maize vs. Topeka Seaman – Valley Center tournament
Salina South vs. Abilene – Salina Invitational
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Salina Central vs. Wamego – Salina Invitational
Andover vs. Junction City – Salina Invitational
Eisenhower at Chanute tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover Central vs. KC Piper – Dodge City Tournament
Salina Central vs. Buhler – Salina Invitational
Andover vs. Wamego – Salina Invitational
Ark City at El Dorado tournament
Goddard at El Dorado tournament
Newton vs. Valley Center – Valley Center tournament
Eisenhower at Spring Hill tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament
Sterling at Sterling tournament
Moundridge at Hillsboro tournament
Hutch Trinity at Sterling tournament
Inman at St. John Tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament
Sterling at Sterling tournament
Moundridge at Hillsboro tournament
Hutch Trinity at Sterling tournament
Inman at St. John tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit vs. Ulysses – Colby Tournament
Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament
Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament
Republic County at Hillsboro tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit vs. Colby – Colby Tournament
Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament
Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament
Republic County at Hillsboro tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Concordia vs. Wellington – Colby tournament
Abilene vs. Buhler – Salina Invitational
Wamego vs. Salina Central – Salina Invitational
Clay Center at Hillsboro tournament
Rock Creek vs. Santa Fe Trail – Royal Valley tournament
Chapman vs. Royal Valley – Royal Valley Tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Concordia vs. Hays – Colby tournament
Chapman vs. Royal Valley – Royal Valley tournament
Abilene vs. Salina South – Salina Invitational
Wamego vs. Andover – Saina Invitational
Clay Center at Hillsboro tournament
Marysville at Nemaha Central tournament
Rock Creek at Nemaha Central tournament
Friday, January 24
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Campus at Olathe South – DUAL
HOA Girls Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Nickerson
HOA Boys Wrestling
Ell-Saline, Remington at Nickerson
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit, Minneapolis at Beloit Invitational
SE of Saline at Council Grove tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Wamego, Chapman, Clay Center, Marysville at Holton tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene, Concordia at Beloit Invitational
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South at Salina Invitational
Valley Center at Valley Center tournament
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Campus at Chanute tournament
Derby at Dodge City tournament
Hutchinson at McPherson tournament
Maize at Valley Center tournament
Maize South at Dodge City tournament
Salina South at Salina Invitational
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Salina Central at Salina Invitational
Andover at Salina Invitational
Eisenhower at Chanute tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Salina Central at Salina Invitational
Andover at Salina Invitational
Ark City at El Dorado tournament
Eisenhower at Spring Hill tournament
Goddard at El Dorado tournament
Newton at Valley Center tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament
Ell-Saline at Berean Academy tournament
Sterling at Sterling Tournament
Hutch Trinity at Sterling Tournaemnt
Inman at St. John Tournament
Marion at Centre tournament
Moundridge at Hillsboro tournament
Sedgwick at Pretty Prairie Tournament
Remington at Hillsboro tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament
Ell-Saline at Berean Academy tournament
Sterling at Sterling Tournament
Hutch Trinity at Sterling Tournaemnt
Inman at St. John Tournament
Marion at Centre tournament
Moundridge at Hillsboro tournament
Sedgwick at Pretty Prairie Tournament
Remington at Hillsboro tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit at Colby tournament
Republic County at Hillsboro tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at Colby Tournament
Republic County at Hillsboro tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Salina Invitational
Chapman vs. Rock Creek – Royal Valley Tournament
Wamego at Salina Invitational
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Salina Invitational
Chapman vs. St. Mary’s Academy – Royal Valley Tournament
Wamego at Salina Invitational
Saturday, January 25
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Derby, Maize at Wichita Heights tournament
Derby at Wellington tournament
Campus at Olathe South tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Salina South at Beloit Invitational
Valley Center at Wichita Heights tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Andover at Wichita Heights tournament
Salina Central, Andover Central at DeSoto tournament
Eisenhower, Goddard at Wellington tournament
Newton at Eureka tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Salina Central, Andover Central at DeSoto tournament
Andover at Blue Valley tournament
Eisenhower at Hays tournament
Newton at Eureka tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Bennington at Osborne tournament
Ell-Saline at Wellington tournament
Marion at Eureka tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Bennington at Beloit Invitational
Remington, Marion at Eureka tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit, Minneapolis at Osborne tournament
SE of Saline, Ellsworth at Council Grove tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit, Republic County at Beloit Invitational
Ellsworth at Hays tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Holton tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene, Marysville, Clay Center at Beloit Invitational
Chapman at Holton tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South at Salina Invitational
Valley Center at Valley Center tournament
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Salina South at Salina Invitational
Campus at Chanute tournament
Derby at Dodge City tournament
Hutchinson at McPherson tournament
Maize at Valley Center tournament
Maize South at Dodge City tournament
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Salina Central at Salina Invitational
Andover at Salina Invitational
Eisenhower at Chanute tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Salina Central at Salina Invitational
Andover at Salina Invitational
Ark City at El Dorado tournament
Goddard at El Dorado tournament
Newton at Valley Center tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline at Berean Academy tournament
Bennington at Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament
Marion at Centre tournament
Remington at Hillsboro tournament
Sedgwick at Pretty Prairie Tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline at Berean Academy tournament
Bennington at Berean Academy tournament
Berean Academy at Berean Academy tournament
Marion at Centre tournament
Remington at Hillsboro tournament
Sedgwick at Pretty Prairie Tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit at Colby tournament
Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament
Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at Colby Tournament
Ellsworth at Hoisington tournament
Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Salina Invitational
Chapman vs. Santa Fe Trail – Royal Valley Tournament
Clay Center at Hillsboro tournament
Rock Creek vs. Royal Valley – Royal Valley tournament
Wamego at Salina Invitational
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Salina Invitational
Chapman vs. Santa Fe Trail – Royal Valley Tournament
Clay Center at Hillsboro tournament
Marysville at Nemaha Central tournament
Rock Creek at Nemaha Central tournament
Wamego at Salina Invitational