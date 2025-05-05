PREP – Week 7 Schedule/Scores

High School Spring Season Week 7, May 5 – May 10 schedule/results
Monday, May 5
AVCTL II Softball
Eisenhower at Ark City
NCAA Softball
Hays TMP at Sacred Heart
Lyons at Pratt
Hoisington at Beloit
Minneapolis at Sylvan
NCKL Softball
Free State at Wamego
AVCTL I Baseball
Bishop Carroll at Derby
AVCTL II Baseball
Eisenhower at Ark City
NCAA Baseball
Hays TMP at Sacred Heart
Lyons at Pratt-Skyline
Minneapolis at Lucas-Luray
NCKL Baseball
Baldwin at Wamego
Tuesday, May 6
AVCTL I Softball
Newton at Hutchinson
Ark City at Maize South
Valley Center at Andover Central
AVCTL II Softball
Andover at Salina Central
Newton at Hutchinson
Ark City at Maize South
Valley Center at Andover Central
HOA Softball
Ell-Saline at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Sterling
Bennington at Canton-Galva
Little River at Sedgwick
NCAA Softball
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Valley Heights at Republic County
NCKL Softball
Chapman at Abilene
Concordia at Marysville
Junction City at Rock Creek
AVCTL I Baseball
Campus at Maize
Newton at Hutchinson
Maize South at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Valley Center at Andover Central
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover at Salina Central
Newtown at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Andover Central
HOA Baseball
Ell-Saline at Hutch Trinity
Bennington at Canton-Galva
Remington at Marion
Little River at Sedgwick
NCAA Baseball
Republic County at Ellsworth
Valley Heights at Republic County
NCKL Baseball
Chapman at Abilene
Concordia at Marysville
AVCTL I Soccer
Salina South at Topeka West
Campus at Maize South
Derby at Valley Center
Maize at Hutchinson
AVCTL II Soccer
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Andover Central Newton
Goddard at Ark City
Wednesday, May 7
AVCTL I Softball
Andover Central at Maize
AVCTL II Softball
Andover Central at Maize
AVCTL II Baseball
Goddard at Wichita Northwest
Thursday, May 8
AVCTL I Softball
Washburn Rural at Campus
AVCTL II Softball
Ark City at Goddard
NCAA Softball
Russell at Sacred Heart
Lyons at SE of Saline
Plainville at Ellsworth
NCKL Softball
St. Mary’s at Chapman
AVCTL II Baseball
Ark City at Goddard
NCAA Baseball
Russell at Sacred Heart
Lyons at SE of Saline
NCKL Baseball
St. Mary’s at Chapman
AVCTL I Soccer
Salina South at Buhler
Campus at Wichita South
Wichita North at Derby
Wichita Trinity at Hutchinson
Maize at Andover Central
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Maize South
AVCTL II Soccer
Maize at Andover Central
Ark City at Winfield
Goddard at Augusta
Friday, May 9
AVCTL I Softball
Salina South at Eisenhower
Maize South at Derby
Campus at Andover Central Tournament
Maize vs. Olathe West (At Emporia)
AVCTL II Softball
Topeka West at Salina Central
Salina South at Eisenhower
Andover at Andover Central Tournament
Andover Central at Andover Central Tournament
Newton at McPherson
Newton vs. Great Bend or Junction City (At McPherson)
HOA Softball
Ell-Saline at Sedgwick
Hutch Trinity at Bennington
Inman at Remington
Little River at Moundridge
Canton-Galva at Sterling
NCAA Softball
Beloit at Republic County
Ellinwood at Minneapolis
NCKL Softball
Wamego at Abilene
Marysville at Centralia
AVCTL I Baseball
Salina South at Eisenhower
Maize South at Derby
Maize at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Campus
AVCTL II Baseball
Topeka West at Salina Central
Andover at Andover Central Tournament
Andover Central at Andover Central Tournament
Newton at McPherson
Newton vs. Junction City or Great Bend (At McPherson)
HOA Baseball
Ell-Saline at Sedgwick
Inman at Remington
Hutch Trinity at Bennington
Little River at Moundridge
NCAA Baseball
Clay Center at Beloit
Republic County at Ellsworth
Ellinwood at Minneapolis
NCKL Baseball
Clay Center at Beloit
Wamego at Abilene
Centralia at Marysville
Rock Creek at Andover Central Tournament
Saturday, May 10
AVCTL I Softball
Campus at Andover Central Tournament
Maize vs. Mill Valley (At Emporia)
AVCTL II Softball
Andover at Andover Central Tournament
Andover Central at Andover Central Tournament
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover at Andover Central Tournament
Andover Central at Andover Central Tournament
NCKL Baseball
Rock Creek at Andover Central Tournament