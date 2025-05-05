PREP – Week 7 Schedule/Scores

High School Spring Season Week 7, May 5 – May 10 schedule/results

Monday, May 5

AVCTL II Softball

Eisenhower at Ark City

Eisenhower at Ark City

NCAA Softball

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Lyons at Pratt

Lyons at Pratt

Hoisington at Beloit

Hoisington at Beloit

Minneapolis at Sylvan

Minneapolis at Sylvan

NCKL Softball

Free State at Wamego

Free State at Wamego

AVCTL I Baseball

Bishop Carroll at Derby

AVCTL II Baseball

Eisenhower at Ark City

Eisenhower at Ark City

NCAA Baseball

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Lyons at Pratt-Skyline

Lyons at Pratt-Skyline

Minneapolis at Lucas-Luray

Minneapolis at Lucas-Luray

NCKL Baseball

Baldwin at Wamego

Baldwin at Wamego

Tuesday, May 6

AVCTL I Softball

Newton at Hutchinson

Newton at Hutchinson

Ark City at Maize South

Ark City at Maize South

Valley Center at Andover Central

Valley Center at Andover Central

AVCTL II Softball

Andover at Salina Central

Andover at Salina Central

Newton at Hutchinson

Newton at Hutchinson

Ark City at Maize South

Ark City at Maize South

Valley Center at Andover Central

Valley Center at Andover Central

HOA Softball

Ell-Saline at Hutch Trinity

Ell-Saline at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Sterling

Inman at Sterling

Bennington at Canton-Galva

Bennington at Canton-Galva

Little River at Sedgwick

Little River at Sedgwick

NCAA Softball

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Valley Heights at Republic County

Valley Heights at Republic County

NCKL Softball

Chapman at Abilene

Chapman at Abilene

Concordia at Marysville

Concordia at Marysville

Junction City at Rock Creek

Junction City at Rock Creek

AVCTL I Baseball

Campus at Maize

Newton at Hutchinson

Newton at Hutchinson

Maize South at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Valley Center at Andover Central

Valley Center at Andover Central

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover at Salina Central

Andover at Salina Central

Newtown at Hutchinson

Newton at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Andover Central

Valley Center at Andover Central

HOA Baseball

Ell-Saline at Hutch Trinity

Ell-Saline at Hutch Trinity

Bennington at Canton-Galva

Bennington at Canton-Galva

Remington at Marion

Remington at Marion

Little River at Sedgwick

Little River at Sedgwick

NCAA Baseball

Republic County at Ellsworth

Republic County at Ellsworth

Valley Heights at Republic County

Valley Heights at Republic County

NCKL Baseball

Chapman at Abilene

Chapman at Abilene

Concordia at Marysville

Concordia at Marysville

AVCTL I Soccer

Salina South at Topeka West

Campus at Maize South

Derby at Valley Center

Maize at Hutchinson

AVCTL II Soccer

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Andover Central Newton

Goddard at Ark City

Wednesday, May 7

AVCTL I Softball

Andover Central at Maize

Andover Central at Maize

AVCTL II Softball

Andover Central at Maize

Andover Central at Maize

AVCTL II Baseball

Goddard at Wichita Northwest

Thursday, May 8

AVCTL I Softball

Washburn Rural at Campus

Washburn Rural at Campus

AVCTL II Softball

Ark City at Goddard

Ark City at Goddard

NCAA Softball

Russell at Sacred Heart

Russell at Sacred Heart

Lyons at SE of Saline

Lyons at SE of Saline

Plainville at Ellsworth

Plainville at Ellsworth

NCKL Softball

St. Mary’s at Chapman

St. Mary’s at Chapman

AVCTL II Baseball

Ark City at Goddard

Ark City at Goddard

NCAA Baseball

Russell at Sacred Heart

Russell at Sacred Heart

Lyons at SE of Saline

Lyons at SE of Saline

NCKL Baseball

St. Mary’s at Chapman

St. Mary’s at Chapman

AVCTL I Soccer

Salina South at Buhler

Campus at Wichita South

Wichita North at Derby

Wichita Trinity at Hutchinson

Maize at Andover Central

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Maize South

AVCTL II Soccer

Maize at Andover Central

Ark City at Winfield

Goddard at Augusta

Friday, May 9

AVCTL I Softball

Salina South at Eisenhower

Salina South at Eisenhower

Maize South at Derby

Maize South at Derby

Campus at Andover Central Tournament

Maize vs. Olathe West (At Emporia)

AVCTL II Softball

Topeka West at Salina Central

Topeka West at Salina Central

Salina South at Eisenhower

Salina South at Eisenhower

Andover at Andover Central Tournament

Andover Central at Andover Central Tournament

Newton at McPherson

Newton vs. Great Bend or Junction City (At McPherson)

HOA Softball

Ell-Saline at Sedgwick

Ell-Saline at Sedgwick

Hutch Trinity at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Bennington

Inman at Remington

Inman at Remington

Little River at Moundridge

Little River at Moundridge

Canton-Galva at Sterling

Canton-Galva at Sterling

NCAA Softball

Beloit at Republic County

Beloit at Republic County

Ellinwood at Minneapolis

Ellinwood at Minneapolis

NCKL Softball

Wamego at Abilene

Wamego at Abilene

Marysville at Centralia

Marysville at Centralia

AVCTL I Baseball

Salina South at Eisenhower

Salina South at Eisenhower

Maize South at Derby

Maize South at Derby

Maize at Hutchinson

Maize at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Campus

Valley Center at Campus

AVCTL II Baseball

Topeka West at Salina Central

Topeka West at Salina Central

Andover at Andover Central Tournament

Andover Central at Andover Central Tournament

Newton at McPherson

Newton vs. Junction City or Great Bend (At McPherson)

HOA Baseball

Ell-Saline at Sedgwick

Ell-Saline at Sedgwick

Inman at Remington

Inman at Remington

Hutch Trinity at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Bennington

Little River at Moundridge

Little River at Moundridge

NCAA Baseball

Clay Center at Beloit

Clay Center at Beloit

Republic County at Ellsworth

Republic County at Ellsworth

Ellinwood at Minneapolis

Ellinwood at Minneapolis

NCKL Baseball

Clay Center at Beloit

Clay Center at Beloit

Wamego at Abilene

Wamego at Abilene

Centralia at Marysville

Centralia at Marysville

Rock Creek at Andover Central Tournament

Saturday, May 10

AVCTL I Softball

Campus at Andover Central Tournament

Maize vs. Mill Valley (At Emporia)

AVCTL II Softball

Andover at Andover Central Tournament

Andover Central at Andover Central Tournament

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover at Andover Central Tournament

Andover Central at Andover Central Tournament

NCKL Baseball

Rock Creek at Andover Central Tournament