PREP – Winter Week 6 scores/schedules

By Christian D Orr January 6, 2025

High School Winter Season Week 6 schedule/results – January 6-11

Monday, January 6

HOA Girls Basketball

Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Centralia at Marysville

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Centralia at Marysville

 

Tuesday, January 7

NCKL Girls Basketball

Marysville at Chapman

Clay Center at Wamego

Rock Creek at Concordia

Halstead at Abilene

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Marysville at Chapman

Clay Center at Wamego

Rock Creek at Concordia

Halstead at Abilene

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Larned at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Lyons

Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb.

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Larned at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Lyons

Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb.

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South at Campus

Derby at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Maize South

Eisenhower at Maize

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Salina South at Campus

Derby at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Maize South

Eisenhower at Maize

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Moundridge at Bennington

Sedgwick at Berean Academy

Inman at Ell-Saline

Marion at Wichita Classical

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Remington at Chapparal

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Moundridge at Bennington

Sedgwick at Berean Academy

Inman at Ell-Saline

Marion at Wichita Classical

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Remington at Chapparal

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover at Salina Central

Andover Central at Newton

Ark City at Goddard

Eisenhower at Maize

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover at Salina Central

Andover Central at Newton

Ark City at Goddard

Eisenhower at Maize

 

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Derby at Wichita North tournament

 

Thursday, January 9

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Derby at Ark City – dual

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Derby at Ark City – dual

Maize South at Eisenhower

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Derby at Ark City – dual

Salina Central at Emporia – dual

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Salina Central at Emporia

Derby at Ark City – dual

Maize South at Eisenhower – dual

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Larned tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Ellsworth at Larned tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Augusta at Abilene – dual

Chapman vs. Augusta – dual at Abilene

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Augusta at Abilene – dual

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Derby at Junction City

Bishop Carroll at Maize South

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby at Junction City

Bishop Carroll at Maize South

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Goddard at Wichita North

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Goddard at Wichita North

 

Friday, January 10

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Maize South, Maize at Augusta Tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Andover, Andover Central at Augusta Tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit at Norton Tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Chapman at Herington tournament

Marysville at Beatrice, Neb. tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Republic County at Concordia tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Hutchinson at Salina South

Campus at Valley Center

Maize vs. Wichita Heights

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Hutchinson at Salina South

Campus at Valley Center

Maize vs. Wichita Heights

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover Central at Salina Central

Ark City at Newton

Goddard at Eisenhower

Andover vs. Wichita Heights

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover Central at Salina Central

Ark City at Newton

Goddard at Eisenhower

Andover vs. Wichita Heights

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Remington at Ell-Saline

Berean Academy at Bennington

Marion at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at Moundridge

Wichita Classical at Inman

Sedgwick at Central Christian

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Remington at Ell-Saline

Berean Academy at Bennington

Marion at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at Moundridge

Wichita Classical at Inman

Sedgwick at Central Christian

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Republic County

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Hoisington at Beloit

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Republic County

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Hoisington at Beloit

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Rock Creek

Concordia at Chapman

Marysville at Clay Center

Wichita Independent at Wamego

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Rock Creek

Concordia at Chapman

Marysville at Clay Center

Wichita Independent at Wamego

 

Saturday, January 11

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Valley Center, Hutchinson at Dodge City Tournament

Salina South at Salina South tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Salina South at Salina South tournament

Maize South at Augusta tournament

Valley Center, Hutchinson at Dodge City Tournament

Campus, Maize, Derby at Derby tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Newton, Goddard at Dodge City Tournament

Salina Central, Eisenhower at Salina South tournament

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Eisenhower, Salina Central at Salina South tournament

Newton, Goddard at Dodge City Tournament

Andover, Andover Central at Augusta tournament

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Bennington at Salina South Tournament

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Remington at Augusta Tournament

Ell-Saline, Bennington at Ellsworth tournament

Marion at Halstead tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Minneapolis, SE of Saline at Salina South Tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit at Norton tournament

Ellsworth, Minneapolis, SE of Saline at Ellsworth tournament

Republic County at Tri-County tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene, Concordia at Salina South Tournament

Rock Creek at Burlington tournament

Wamego at Rossville tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene, Concordia at Salina South Tournament

Clay Center, Chapman at Herington tournament

Marysville at Beatrice, Neb. tournament

Rock Creek at Burlington tournament

Wamego at Rossville tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Wichita East at Eisenhower

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Wichita East at Eisenhower

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Smoky Valley at Chapman

 

