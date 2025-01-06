PREP – Winter Week 6 scores/schedules

High School Winter Season Week 6 schedule/results – January 6-11
Monday, January 6
HOA Girls Basketball
Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick
HOA Boys Basketball
Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick
NCKL Girls Basketball
Centralia at Marysville
NCKL Boys Basketball
Centralia at Marysville
Tuesday, January 7
NCKL Girls Basketball
Marysville at Chapman
Clay Center at Wamego
Rock Creek at Concordia
Halstead at Abilene
NCKL Boys Basketball
Marysville at Chapman
Clay Center at Wamego
Rock Creek at Concordia
Halstead at Abilene
NCAA Girls Basketball
Larned at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Lyons
Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb.
SE of Saline at Sacred Heart
NCAA Boys Basketball
Larned at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Lyons
Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb.
SE of Saline at Sacred Heart
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South at Campus
Derby at Valley Center
Hutchinson at Maize South
Eisenhower at Maize
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Salina South at Campus
Derby at Valley Center
Hutchinson at Maize South
Eisenhower at Maize
HOA Girls Basketball
Moundridge at Bennington
Sedgwick at Berean Academy
Inman at Ell-Saline
Marion at Wichita Classical
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Remington at Chapparal
HOA Boys Basketball
Moundridge at Bennington
Sedgwick at Berean Academy
Inman at Ell-Saline
Marion at Wichita Classical
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Remington at Chapparal
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover at Salina Central
Andover Central at Newton
Ark City at Goddard
Eisenhower at Maize
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover at Salina Central
Andover Central at Newton
Ark City at Goddard
Eisenhower at Maize
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Derby at Wichita North tournament
Thursday, January 9
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Derby at Ark City – dual
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Derby at Ark City – dual
Maize South at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Derby at Ark City – dual
Salina Central at Emporia – dual
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Salina Central at Emporia
Derby at Ark City – dual
Maize South at Eisenhower – dual
HOA Girls Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Larned tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Ellsworth at Larned tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Augusta at Abilene – dual
Chapman vs. Augusta – dual at Abilene
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Augusta at Abilene – dual
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Derby at Junction City
Bishop Carroll at Maize South
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby at Junction City
Bishop Carroll at Maize South
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Goddard at Wichita North
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Goddard at Wichita North
Friday, January 10
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Maize South, Maize at Augusta Tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Andover, Andover Central at Augusta Tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit at Norton Tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Chapman at Herington tournament
Marysville at Beatrice, Neb. tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Republic County at Concordia tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Hutchinson at Salina South
Campus at Valley Center
Maize vs. Wichita Heights
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Hutchinson at Salina South
Campus at Valley Center
Maize vs. Wichita Heights
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover Central at Salina Central
Ark City at Newton
Goddard at Eisenhower
Andover vs. Wichita Heights
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover Central at Salina Central
Ark City at Newton
Goddard at Eisenhower
Andover vs. Wichita Heights
HOA Girls Basketball
Remington at Ell-Saline
Berean Academy at Bennington
Marion at Hutch Trinity
Sterling at Moundridge
Wichita Classical at Inman
Sedgwick at Central Christian
HOA Boys Basketball
Remington at Ell-Saline
Berean Academy at Bennington
Marion at Hutch Trinity
Sterling at Moundridge
Wichita Classical at Inman
Sedgwick at Central Christian
NCAA Girls Basketball
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
Ellsworth at Republic County
Hays TMP at Sacred Heart
Hoisington at Beloit
NCAA Boys Basketball
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
Ellsworth at Republic County
Hays TMP at Sacred Heart
Hoisington at Beloit
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Rock Creek
Concordia at Chapman
Marysville at Clay Center
Wichita Independent at Wamego
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Rock Creek
Concordia at Chapman
Marysville at Clay Center
Wichita Independent at Wamego
Saturday, January 11
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Valley Center, Hutchinson at Dodge City Tournament
Salina South at Salina South tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Salina South at Salina South tournament
Maize South at Augusta tournament
Valley Center, Hutchinson at Dodge City Tournament
Campus, Maize, Derby at Derby tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Newton, Goddard at Dodge City Tournament
Salina Central, Eisenhower at Salina South tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Eisenhower, Salina Central at Salina South tournament
Newton, Goddard at Dodge City Tournament
Andover, Andover Central at Augusta tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Bennington at Salina South Tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Remington at Augusta Tournament
Ell-Saline, Bennington at Ellsworth tournament
Marion at Halstead tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Minneapolis, SE of Saline at Salina South Tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit at Norton tournament
Ellsworth, Minneapolis, SE of Saline at Ellsworth tournament
Republic County at Tri-County tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene, Concordia at Salina South Tournament
Rock Creek at Burlington tournament
Wamego at Rossville tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene, Concordia at Salina South Tournament
Clay Center, Chapman at Herington tournament
Marysville at Beatrice, Neb. tournament
Rock Creek at Burlington tournament
Wamego at Rossville tournament
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Wichita East at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Wichita East at Eisenhower
NCKL Girls Basketball
Smoky Valley at Chapman
