PREP – Week 3 Winter Scores/Schedule

By Christian D Orr December 16, 2024

High School Winter Season Week 3 schedule/results

Monday, December 16

HOA Girls Basketball

Marion at Canton-Galva

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Marion at Canton-Galva

 

Tuesday, December 16

NCAA Girls Wrestling

SE of Saline, Beloit, Republic County Girls wrestling at Republic County dual tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

SE of Saline, Republic County, Beloit at Republic County dual tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Concordia at Republic County dual tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Concordia at Republic County dual tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Hutchinson at Campus

Derby at Maize

Maize South at Valley Center

Newton at Salina South

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Hutchinson at Campus

Derby at Maize

Maize South at Valley Center

Newton at Salina South

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Eisenhower at Andover

Ark City at Andover Central

Goddard at Salina Central

Newton at Salina South

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Eisenhower at Andover

Ark City at Andover Central

Goddard at Salina Central

Newton at Salina South

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Remington at Elyria Christian

Moundridge at Little River

Kingman at Inman

Ellinwood at Ell-Saline

Wichita Classical at Hutch Trinity

Berean Academy at Sacred Heart

Lakeside at Bennington

Lyons at Sedgwick

Sterling at Hoisington

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Remington at Elyria Christian

Moundridge at Little River

Kingman at Inman

Ellinwood at Ell-Saline

Wichita Classical at Hutch Trinity

Berean Academy at Sacred Heart

Lakeside at Bennington

Lyons at Sedgwick

Sterling at Hoisington

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Berean Academy at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Beloit

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Berean Academy at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Beloit

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Clay Center at Abilene

Chapman at Wamego

Marysville at Rock Creek

Hanover at Concordia

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Clay Center at Abilene

Chapman at Wamego

Marysville at Rock Creek

Hanover at Concordia

 

Thursday, December 19

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Clearwater at Campus – dual

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Derby – dual

Salina Central at Salina South – dual

Eisenhower at Valley Center – dual

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Salina Central at Salina South – dual

Eisenhower at Valley Center – dual

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Bennington at Abilene tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wresting

SE of Saline, Minneapolis at Abilene tournament

Republic County at Fairbury, Neb. tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Wamego, Rock Creek, Marysville, Abilene at Abilene tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Clearwater at Campus – dual

Dodge City at Hutchinson – dual

Salina Central at Salina South – dual

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Salina Central at Salina South – dual

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Sterling at Marion

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Sterling at Marion

 

Friday, December 20

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Salina South, Campus, Valley Center at Wichita North tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Valley Center at Kansas City Stampede

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Eisenhower, Ark City, Andover at Wichita North tournament

 

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion at Marion County duals

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Clay Center at Goodland tournament

Concordia at Hoisington tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wresting

Derby at Blue Valley Tournament

Valley Center at Kansas City Stampede

 

HOA Boys Wrestling

Remington, Bennington at Hillsboro tournament

Marion at Marion County duals

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Minneapolis, Republic County at Hillsboro Tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wresting

Clay Center at Hoxie Tournament

Concordia at Hoisington tournament

 

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Valley Center at Salina South

Maize South at Derby

Campus at Maize

Ark City at Hutchinson

 

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Valley Center at Salina South

Maize South at Derby

Campus at Maize

Ark City at Hutchinson

 

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina Central at Newton

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Andover at Goddard

Ark City at Hutchinson

 

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Salina Central at Newton

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Andover at Goddard

Ark City at Hutchinson

 

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Remington

Ell-Saine at Berean Academy

Moundridge at Sedgwick

Central Christian at Inman

 

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Remington

Ell-Saline at Berean Academy

Moundridge at Sedgwick

Central Christian at Inman

 

NCAA Girls Basketball

Republic County at Minneapolis

Ellsworth at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Lyons

 

NCAA Boys Basketball

Republic County at Minneapolis

Ellsworth at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Lyons

 

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Wamego

Chapman at Clay Center

Marysville at Concordia

Rock Creek at Clifton-Clyde

 

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Wamego

Chapman at Clay Center

Marysville at Concordia

Rock Creek at Clifton-Clyde

 

Saturday, December 21

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Maize South, Derby, Maize at Basehor-Linwood tournament

 

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Andover Central at Bishop Carroll tournament

 

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit at Russell tournament

 

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Rock Creek at Atchison County tournament

 

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Valley Center, Maize at KC Stampede

Derby at Blue Valley Tournament

Newton, Salina Central at Basehor-Linwood tournament

Hutchinson at Emporia Tournament

Maize South, Salina South, Campus at Bishop Carroll tournament

 

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover at Blue Valley Tournament

Newton at KC Stampede

Salina Central, Andover Central at Bishop Carroll tournament

Eisenhower at Emporia tournament

 

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit at Russell tournament

 

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Chapman at Russell tournament

Clay Center at Goodland tournament

Rock Creek at Atchison County tournament

Wamego at Emporia Tournament

 