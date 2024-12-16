PREP – Week 3 Winter Scores/Schedule

High School Winter Season Week 3 schedule/results
Monday, December 16
HOA Girls Basketball
Marion at Canton-Galva
HOA Boys Basketball
Marion at Canton-Galva
Tuesday, December 16
NCAA Girls Wrestling
SE of Saline, Beloit, Republic County Girls wrestling at Republic County dual tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
SE of Saline, Republic County, Beloit at Republic County dual tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Concordia at Republic County dual tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Concordia at Republic County dual tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Hutchinson at Campus
Derby at Maize
Maize South at Valley Center
Newton at Salina South
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Hutchinson at Campus
Derby at Maize
Maize South at Valley Center
Newton at Salina South
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Eisenhower at Andover
Ark City at Andover Central
Goddard at Salina Central
Newton at Salina South
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Eisenhower at Andover
Ark City at Andover Central
Goddard at Salina Central
Newton at Salina South
HOA Girls Basketball
Remington at Elyria Christian
Moundridge at Little River
Kingman at Inman
Ellinwood at Ell-Saline
Wichita Classical at Hutch Trinity
Berean Academy at Sacred Heart
Lakeside at Bennington
Lyons at Sedgwick
Sterling at Hoisington
HOA Boys Basketball
Remington at Elyria Christian
Moundridge at Little River
Kingman at Inman
Ellinwood at Ell-Saline
Wichita Classical at Hutch Trinity
Berean Academy at Sacred Heart
Lakeside at Bennington
Lyons at Sedgwick
Sterling at Hoisington
NCAA Girls Basketball
Berean Academy at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Beloit
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
NCAA Boys Basketball
Berean Academy at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Beloit
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
NCKL Girls Basketball
Clay Center at Abilene
Chapman at Wamego
Marysville at Rock Creek
Hanover at Concordia
NCKL Boys Basketball
Clay Center at Abilene
Chapman at Wamego
Marysville at Rock Creek
Hanover at Concordia
Thursday, December 19
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Clearwater at Campus – dual
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Derby – dual
Salina Central at Salina South – dual
Eisenhower at Valley Center – dual
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Salina Central at Salina South – dual
Eisenhower at Valley Center – dual
HOA Girls Wrestling
Bennington at Abilene tournament
NCAA Girls Wresting
SE of Saline, Minneapolis at Abilene tournament
Republic County at Fairbury, Neb. tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Wamego, Rock Creek, Marysville, Abilene at Abilene tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Clearwater at Campus – dual
Dodge City at Hutchinson – dual
Salina Central at Salina South – dual
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Salina Central at Salina South – dual
HOA Girls Basketball
Sterling at Marion
HOA Boys Basketball
Sterling at Marion
Friday, December 20
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Salina South, Campus, Valley Center at Wichita North tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Valley Center at Kansas City Stampede
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Eisenhower, Ark City, Andover at Wichita North tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Marion at Marion County duals
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Clay Center at Goodland tournament
Concordia at Hoisington tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wresting
Derby at Blue Valley Tournament
Valley Center at Kansas City Stampede
HOA Boys Wrestling
Remington, Bennington at Hillsboro tournament
Marion at Marion County duals
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Minneapolis, Republic County at Hillsboro Tournament
NCKL Boys Wresting
Clay Center at Hoxie Tournament
Concordia at Hoisington tournament
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Valley Center at Salina South
Maize South at Derby
Campus at Maize
Ark City at Hutchinson
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Valley Center at Salina South
Maize South at Derby
Campus at Maize
Ark City at Hutchinson
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Salina Central at Newton
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Andover at Goddard
Ark City at Hutchinson
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Salina Central at Newton
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Andover at Goddard
Ark City at Hutchinson
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Remington
Ell-Saine at Berean Academy
Moundridge at Sedgwick
Central Christian at Inman
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Remington
Ell-Saline at Berean Academy
Moundridge at Sedgwick
Central Christian at Inman
NCAA Girls Basketball
Republic County at Minneapolis
Ellsworth at Beloit
Sacred Heart at Lyons
NCAA Boys Basketball
Republic County at Minneapolis
Ellsworth at Beloit
Sacred Heart at Lyons
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Wamego
Chapman at Clay Center
Marysville at Concordia
Rock Creek at Clifton-Clyde
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Wamego
Chapman at Clay Center
Marysville at Concordia
Rock Creek at Clifton-Clyde
Saturday, December 21
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Maize South, Derby, Maize at Basehor-Linwood tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Andover Central at Bishop Carroll tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit at Russell tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Rock Creek at Atchison County tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Valley Center, Maize at KC Stampede
Derby at Blue Valley Tournament
Newton, Salina Central at Basehor-Linwood tournament
Hutchinson at Emporia Tournament
Maize South, Salina South, Campus at Bishop Carroll tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover at Blue Valley Tournament
Newton at KC Stampede
Salina Central, Andover Central at Bishop Carroll tournament
Eisenhower at Emporia tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit at Russell tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Chapman at Russell tournament
Clay Center at Goodland tournament
Rock Creek at Atchison County tournament
Wamego at Emporia Tournament