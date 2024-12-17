PREP – NCAA Winter Week 3 recap

The Trojans lead the early stages of the North Central Activities Association 2024-25 winter season.

The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans currently sit atop the NCAA girls’ basketball standings after defeating Beloit 66-31 in the NCAA opener for each team this past Friday. The Beloit Trojans boys’ lead the NCAA boys’ basketball standings after earning a split in the NCAA doubleheader Friday with a 81-68 victory.

While they have not played an NCAA game yet, the Sacred Heart Knight boys’ basketball also tasted a championship this past week when they went 3-0 in the season-opening Irish Classic tournament in Chapman. The Knights have started the season with a 4-0 record and will begin NCAA action January 3 when they host Minneapolis.

On the wrestling mats the Minneapolis Lions and Lady Lions hosted their annual tournament this past Saturday which featured most of the NCAA teams, but Republic County did not participate as the Buffs traveled to Hesston and won the team championship.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday when it lost 50-32 against Clay Center. The Lady Trojans lost 66-31 against Southeast of Saline on Friday in the NCAA opener for each team. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team suffered its second loss of the season on Tuesday when it was defeated 66-52 against Clay Center. The Trojans defeated Southeast of Saline 81-68 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 5th on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament with 79.5 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd on Friday in the Ellis tournament with 133.5 points. The Trojans finished 17th with 0.0 points on Saturday at Minneapolis.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 67-44 on Thursday against Wichita Sunrise in the 2nd round of the Russell tournament. The Lady Bearcats closed the tournament on Saturday with a 62-50 victory against Russell. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 63-25 on Thursday against Wichita Sunrise in the 2nd round of the Russell tournament. The Bearcats closed the tournament on Saturday with a 62-46 victory against Russell. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished in 36th place on Friday in the Douglass tournament with 11.0 points. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished 12th with 51.5 points on Saturday at Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team earned its initial win of the season on Tuesday with a 57-23 victory against Ell-Saline. The Lady Lions defeated Bennington 54-45 on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team suffered its second loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 63-32 against Ell-Saline. The Lions lost 66-54 against Bennington on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team hosted a tournament on Saturday where they finished third with 100.0 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament on Saturday and finished 2nd with 156.5 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 50-31 against Bennington on Tuesday in its season opener. The Lady Buffs earned their first win this season on Friday when they defeated Ell-Saline 37-26. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 66-38 against Bennington on Tuesday. The Buffs lost 46-28 against Ell-Saline on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished 4th with 96.0 points on Saturday in the Hesston tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team won the Hesston tournament on Saturday with 157.5 points.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 52-39 victory against Chapman in the opening round of the Irish Classic. The Lady Knights lost 57-50 against Rossville on Friday in the 2nd round of the tournament. The Lady Knights closed the tournament on Saturday with a 65-11 victory against Bishop Ward. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 75-46 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Irish Classic. The Knights defeated Rossville 69-56 in the 2nd round on Friday. The Knights won the championship on Saturday with a 65-48 victory against Bishop Ward.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team earned its first victory of the season on Tuesday when it defeated Abilene 47-42. The Lady Trojans defeated Beloit 66-31 on Friday in the NCAA opener for each team. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team was defeated 71-43 against Abilene on Tuesday. The Trojans lost 81-68 against Beloit on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 10th on Saturday with 56.5 points at the Minneapolis tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 6th on Saturday with 111.0 points in the Minneapolis tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 1 0 2 1

Ellsworth 0 0 3 1

Minneapolis 0 0 2 1

Sacred Heart 0 0 2 2

Republic Cty 0 0 1 1

Beloit 0 1 1 2

Monday, December 9

Ellsworth 46, Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 30 – Russell Tournament

Tuesday, December 10

Minneapolis 57, Ell-Saline 23

Bennington 50, Republic County 31

Clay Center 50, Beloit 32

SE of Saline 47, Abilene 42

Sacred Heart 52, Chapman 39 – Irish Classic

Thursday, December 12

Wichita Sunrise 67, Ellsworth 44 – Russell tournament

Friday, December 13

SE of Saline 66, Beloit 31

Minneapolis 54, Bennington 45

Republic County 37, Ell-Saline 26

Rossville 57, Sacred Heart 50 – Irish Classica

Saturday, December 14

Ellsworth 62, Russell 50 – Russell tournament

Sacred Heart 65, Bishop Ward 11 – Irish Classic

Tuesday, December 17

Berean Academy at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Beloit

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Friday, December 20

Republic County at Minneapolis

Ellsworth at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Lyons

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 1 0 1 2

Sacred Heart 0 0 4 0

Ellsworth 0 0 1 2

Republic Cty 0 0 0 2

Minneapolis 0 0 0 3

SE of Saline 0 1 0 3

Monday, December 9

Ellsworth 54, St. John 52 – Russell tournament

Tuesday, December 10

Ell-Saline 63, Minneapolis 32

Bennington 66, Republic County 38

Clay Center 66, Beloit 52

Abilene 71, SE of Saline 43

Sacred Heart 75, Chapman 46 – Irish Classic

Thursday, December 12

Wichita Sunrise 63, Ellsworth 25 – Russell tournament

Friday, December 13

Beloit 81, SE of Saline 68

Bennington 66, Minneapolis 54

Ell-Saline 46, Republic County 28

Sacred Heart 69, Rossville 56 – Irish Classica

Saturday, December 14

Ellsworth 62, Russell 46 – Russell tournament

Sacred Heart 65, Biship Ward 48 – Irish Classic

Tuesday, December 17

Berean Academy at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Beloit

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Friday, December 20

Republic County at Minneapolis

Ellsworth at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Lyons