Prep Week 14 NCAA recap

The North Central Activities Association will see the 2024 fall season play to its completion this Friday night, thanks to the Southeast of Saline Trojan football team, who will play Nemaha Central this coming Saturday in the Class 2A state championship game.

The Southeast of Saline Trojan football team won an NCAA battle of Trojans Friday night when they defeated NCAA rival Beloit Trojans 34-30 in the Class 2A state semifinals.

The Trojans were the 2024 NCAA football champions while the Beloit Lady Trojans won the 2024 NCAA volleyball championship with a perfect 10-0 record in NCAA action.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week and this past season:

BELOIT

Football – The Trojan football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night when it lost its Class 2A state semifinal contest 34-30 against NCAA rival Southeast of Saline. The Trojans finished the season with a 9-3, 2-1 record, with two of those three losses coming against Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2024 season as the NCAA champions and finished with a 38-6, 10-0 record after qualifying for the Class 2A state tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team finished the 2024 season with a 5-4, 3-2 record and finished second in the NCAA. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 21-18, 4-6 record and finished fourth in the NCAA.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-6, 0-3 record and was 6th in the NCAA. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 24-14, 8-2 record and was second in the NCAA this past season.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, 0-2 record and 6th in the NCAA. … The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with a 12-25, 1-9 record and tie for 5th in the NCAA.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-5, 1-1 record and fifth in the NCAA. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 11-23, 1-9 record and tied for 5th in the NCAA.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team defeated NCAA rival Beloit for the second time this season Friday when they topped the Beloit Trojans 34-30 in the Class 2A state semifinals to earn a trip to the 2024 Class 2A state championship game Saturday where the Trojans will play Nemaha Central. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 16-20, 6-4 record and third in the NCAA.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 12 0

Ellsworth 3 2 5 4

Beloit 2 1 9 3

Sacred Heart 1 1 3 5

Republic Cty 0 2 2 7

Minneapolis 0 3 3 6

Friday, November 22

SE of Saline 34, Beloit 30

Saturday, November 30

SE of Saline vs. Nemaha Central