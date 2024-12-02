PREP Week 1 Winter NCKL Recap

The 2024-25 North Central Kansas League will see its winter season begin Tuesday night when the Chapman basketball teams play at Eudora. The rest of the NCKL teams will open through the remainder of this coming week.

The Abilene Cowboy basketball team is looking to defend its 2024 NCKL championship after going undefeated, 10-0, in NCKL play last season and was the only NCKL team to qualify for a state tournament.

The Clay Center Lady Tiger and Concordia Lady Panther basketball teams are the co-defending NCKL girls champions after the two squads shared the NCKL crown in 2024 with identical 7-3 NCKL records.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team is building from last year and when they are scheduled to begin this season:

ABILENE

The Cowboy basketball team was the lone NCKL team that qualified for its respective state tournament, but the Cowboys were eliminated after the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament and finished the season with a 19-4, 10-0 record as the NCKL champions. The Cowboys will open the 2024-25 season Friday night at Towanda Circle. … The Cowgirl basketball team is looking to rebound from the 2023-24 season which saw them go without a win the entire season as the Cowgirls finished 0-20, 0-10. The Cowgirls will look to snap a 29-game losing streak Friday when they open the 2024-25 season at Towanda Circle. … The Cowboy wrestling team finished in 6th place at last year’s Class 4A state tournament with 79 points. The Cowboys will begin the 2024-25 season Thursday night with an NCKL dual at Concordia. … The Cowgirl wrestling team finished 30th in the state tournament last year with 24 points and will begin the 2024-25 season Thursday when they dual at Concordia.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team finished last season in 6th place in the NCKL with an 8-13, 2-8 record. The Irish will look to rebound this season and will open the season Tuesday when they play at Eureka. … The Lady Irish basketball team finished last season in 5th place in the NCKL after a 7-14, 4-6 record. The Lady Irish will open the 2024-25 season Tuesday at Eureka. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team did not score any points at last year’s Class 4A state tournament and will look to rebuild this year and will open the 2024-25 season Thursday with an NCKL dual at Clay Center. … The Lady Irish wrestling team finished 57th in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament in 2024 with 7 points. The Lady Irish will open the 2024-25 season Thursday with an NCKL dual at Clay Center.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger boys’ basketball team finished the 2024 season as the third-place team in the NCKL after finishing with a 10-11, 5-5 record. The Tigers will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Riley County. … The Lady Tiger basketball team shared the 2024 NCKL title with Concordia as both squads finished the season with identical 13-9, 7-3 records. The Lady Tigers will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Riley County. … The Tiger boys wrestling team finished the 2024 season earning 4th place in the Class 4A state tournament with 90 points and one individual state champion. The Tigers will open the 2024-25 season Thursday when they host an NCKL dual against Chapman. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished 2024 earning 11th place in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament with one individual state champion. The Lady Tigers will open the 2024-25 season Thursday with an NCKL dual against Chapman.

CONCORDIA

The Panther boys’ basketball team finished 2nd in the NCKL last season after finishing with an 18-4, 7-3 record. The Panthers will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Beloit. … The Lady Panther basketball team shared the 2024 NCKL title with Clay Center after both teams finished with identical 13-9, 7-3 records. The Lady Panthers will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Beloit. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished 32nd in the Class 4A state tournament last season with 9.0 points. The Panthers will open the 2024-25 season Thursday at Abilene. … The Lady Panther wrestling team did not score any points in the 2024 Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament and will look to rebound this season which begins Thursday night at Abilene in an NCKL dual.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog boys’ basketball finished last season in 5th place in the NCKL after finishing with a 10-11, 3-7 record. The Bulldogs will open the 2024-25 season at Valley Heights Thursday night. … The Lady Bulldog basketball team is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw them finish 9-12, 6-4 and 3rd in the NCKL. The Lady Bulldogs will open the 2024-25 season Thursday at Valley Heights. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 46th at the Class 3-2-1A state tournament last season with 7 points and will begin the 2024-25 season Saturday at the Riley County tournament. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 80th with 2.0 points last year in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament and will begin the 2024-25 season Saturday at the Rock Creek tournament.

ROCK CREEK

Thie is the first year the Mustangs boys will compete in the NCKL and the Mustangs are coming off a 2023-24 season where they finished with an 18-5 record. The Mustangs will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Jeff County North. … The Lady Mustangs are coming off a 2023-24 season that saw them finish 4-18. The Lady Mustangs will begin the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Jeff County North. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 44th place in last year’s Class 4A state tournament with 3.0 points and will open the 2024-25 season Thursday when they host Wamego in an NCKL dual. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 33rd place in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament last season with 22 points and will open the 2024-25 season Thursday when they host Wamego in an NCKL dual.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider boys’ basketball finished last season as the 4th place team in the NCKL with a 6-15, 3-7 record. The Red Raiders will open the 2024-25 season Thursday when they host Topeka High. … The Lady Raider basketball team finished last season tied for third with Marysville in the NCKL after compiling a 15-6, 6-4 record. The Lady Raiders will open the 2024-25 season Thursday when they host Topeka High. … The Red Raider boy’s wrestling team finished the 2024 season placing 12th in the Class 4A state tournament with 54 points. The Red Raiders will open the 2024-25 season Thursday when the have an NCKL dual at Rock Creek. … The Lady Raiders are coming off a 2024 season that saw them finish the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament in 66th place with 4.0 points. The Lady Raiders will open the 2024-25 season Thursday when they have an NCKL dual at Rock Creek.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Tuesday, December 3

Chapman at Eudora

Thursday, December 5

Marysville at Valley Heights

Topeka at Wamego

Friday, December 6

Beloit at Concordia

Abilene at Circle

Riley County at Clay Center

Marysville at Sabetha

Jeff County North at Rock Creek

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Tuesday, December 3

Chapman at Eudora

Thursday, December 5

Marysville at Valley Heights

Topeka at Wamego

Friday, December 6

Beloit at Concordia

Abilene at Circle

Riley County at Clay Center

Marysville at Sabetha

Jeff County North at Rock Creek