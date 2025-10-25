PREP – Valley Heights wins 2A volleyball sub-state

BENNINGTON – Bennington High School was one of eight schools selected to host a Class 2A sub-state volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs were the #1 seed and one of three Heart of America Conference teams to be included in the four-team tournament.

While the sub-state was dominated by HOA conference teams, it was the visiting Valley Heights Lady Mustangs that made their presence, and the Twin Valley Conference known among the HOA rivals.

Bennington did not last long in the 4-team tournament as the Lady Bulldogs took the court first, against HOA rival Inman and the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-15, 25-14 defeat in the tournament’s first match.

The HOA’s Berean Academy was the third HOA team to take the court, and the 2nd HOA team to exit the sub-state tournament as the Lady Warriors were defeated 27-25, 25-15 by Valley Heights.

Valley Heights set its sights on eliminating the HOA conference from the tournament in the championship.

The Lady Mustangs needed three games in the championship to eliminate Inman, but the Valley Heights got the job done as they won the championship match 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 to advance to next week’s Class 2A state tournament with a 29-9 record.