PREP – Spring Week 8 Schedule-Scores

High School Spring Season Week 8, May 12 – May 17 schedule/results

Monday, May 12

AVCTL II Softball

Winfield at Ark City

NCAA Softball

SE of Saline at Beloit

Republic County at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Plainville

NCKL Softball

Concordia at Clay Center

AVCTL I Baseball

St. Thomas Aquinas at Hutchinson

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Maize

AVCTL II Baseball

Winfield at Ark City

AVCTL I Soccer

Maize South at Derby

Tuesday, May 13

AVCTL I Softball

Salina South at Newton

Salina Central at Derby

Andover Central at Maize

Rose Hill at Campus

Halstead at Valley Center

AVCTL II Softball

Salina Central at Derby

Salina South at Newton

Andover Central at Maize

HOA Softball

Sterling at Ell-Saline

Sedgwick at Inman

Hutch Trinity at Canton-Galva

Moundridge at Haven

NCKL Softball

Wamego at Chapman

Clay Center at Riley County

Nemaha Central at Marysville

AVCTL I Baseball

Salina South at Newton

Salina Central at Derby

Andover Central at Maize

AVCTL II Baseball

Salina Central at Derby

Salina South at Newton

Andover Central at Maize

Junction City at Eisenhower

NCKL Baseball

Concordia at Clay Center

Wamego at Chapman

Tonganoxie at Rock Creek

AVCTL I Soccer

Salina South at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Maize South

Campus at Maize

AVCTL II Soccer

Salina Central at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Rose Hill

Newton at Goddard

Andover at Ark City

Wednesday, May 14

AVCTL I Baseball

Campus at Wichita Northwest

Thursday, May 15

AVCTL I Softball

Valley Center at Campus

AVCTL II Softball

Mulvane at Ark City

Newton at Great Bend

Eisenhower at Wichita Northwest

Eisenhower vs. Goddard or Bishop Carroll (at Wichita Northwest)

Goddard at Wichita Northwest

Goddard vs. Eisenhower or Bishop Carroll (at Wichita Northwest)

NCKL Softball

Wamego at Shawnee Heights

AVCTL I Baseball

Wichita South at Campus

Bishop Carroll at Maize

Eisenhower at Dodge City

AVCTL I Soccer

Maize at Salina South

Valley Center at Maize South

Maize South at Derby

Hutchinson at Campus

AVCTL II Soccer

Salina Central at Buhler

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Ark City at Newton

Goddard at Andover