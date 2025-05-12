PREP – Spring Week 8 Schedule-Scores

High School Spring Season Week 8, May 12 – May 17 schedule/results
Monday, May 12
AVCTL II Softball
Winfield at Ark City
NCAA Softball
SE of Saline at Beloit
Republic County at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Plainville
NCKL Softball
Concordia at Clay Center
AVCTL I Baseball
St. Thomas Aquinas at Hutchinson
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Maize
AVCTL II Baseball
Winfield at Ark City
AVCTL I Soccer
Maize South at Derby
Tuesday, May 13
AVCTL I Softball
Salina South at Newton
Salina Central at Derby
Andover Central at Maize
Rose Hill at Campus
Halstead at Valley Center
AVCTL II Softball
Salina Central at Derby
Salina South at Newton
Andover Central at Maize
HOA Softball
Sterling at Ell-Saline
Sedgwick at Inman
Hutch Trinity at Canton-Galva
Moundridge at Haven
NCKL Softball
Wamego at Chapman
Clay Center at Riley County
Nemaha Central at Marysville
AVCTL I Baseball
Salina South at Newton
Salina Central at Derby
Andover Central at Maize
AVCTL II Baseball
Salina Central at Derby
Salina South at Newton
Andover Central at Maize
Junction City at Eisenhower
NCKL Baseball
Concordia at Clay Center
Wamego at Chapman
Tonganoxie at Rock Creek
AVCTL I Soccer
Salina South at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Maize South
Campus at Maize
AVCTL II Soccer
Salina Central at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Rose Hill
Newton at Goddard
Andover at Ark City
Wednesday, May 14
AVCTL I Baseball
Campus at Wichita Northwest
Thursday, May 15
AVCTL I Softball
Valley Center at Campus
AVCTL II Softball
Mulvane at Ark City
Newton at Great Bend
Eisenhower at Wichita Northwest
Eisenhower vs. Goddard or Bishop Carroll (at Wichita Northwest)
Goddard at Wichita Northwest
Goddard vs. Eisenhower or Bishop Carroll (at Wichita Northwest)
NCKL Softball
Wamego at Shawnee Heights
AVCTL I Baseball
Wichita South at Campus
Bishop Carroll at Maize
Eisenhower at Dodge City
AVCTL I Soccer
Maize at Salina South
Valley Center at Maize South
Maize South at Derby
Hutchinson at Campus
AVCTL II Soccer
Salina Central at Buhler
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Ark City at Newton
Goddard at Andover