PREP – Spring Week 6 Schedule-Scores

By Christian D Orr April 28, 2025

High School Spring Season Week 6, April 28 – May 3 schedule/results

Monday, April 28

AVCTL I Softball

Andover Central at Hutchinson

AVCTL II Softball

Andover Central at Hutchinson

HOA Softball

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

NCAA Softball

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

Beloit at Republic County

Ellsworth at Nickerson

NCKL Softball

Rock Creek at Santa Fe Trail

HOA Baseball

Sacred Heart at Ell-Saline

NCAA Baseball

Sacred Heart at Ell-Saline

Republic County at Beloit

Tuesday, April 29

AVCTL I Softball

Salina South at Valley Center

Campus at Maize South

Derby at Maize

Hutchinson at Salina Central

AVCTL II Softball

Hutchinson at Salina Central

Newton at Andover

Goddard at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Ark City

HOA Softball

Herington at Moundridge

NCAA Softball

SE of Saline at Minneapolis

Lyons at Smoky Valley

Plainville at Republic County

NCKL Softball

Riley County at Abilene

Chapman at Council Grove

Clay Center at Marysville

Wamego at Silver Lake

AVCTL I Baseball

Salina South at Valley Center

Campus at Maize South

Derby at Maize

Hutchinson at Salina Central

AVCTL II Baseball

Hutchinson at Salina Central

Newton at Andover

Goddard at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Ark City

HOA Baseball

Sedgwick at Inman

Marion at Hillsboro

Hutch Trinity at Canton-Galva

Herington at Moundridge

NCAA Baseball

SE of Saline at Minneapolis

Lyons at Smoky Valley

Sylvan at Ellsworth

NCKL Baseball

Abilene at Riley County

Chapman at Council Grove

Clay Center at Marysville

AVCTL I Soccer

Salina South at Derby

Maize South at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Campus

Goddard at Maize

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Newton at Salina Central

Andover at Eisenhower

Ark City at Andover Central

Goddard at Maize

 

Wednesday, April 30

AVCTL I Baseball

Derby at Maize

 

Thursday, May 1

AVCTL II Softball

Circle at Ark City

NCAA Softball

Sacred Heart at Wichita Independent

SE of Saline at Smoky Valley

NCAA Baseball

Sacred Heart at Wichita Independent

SE of Saline at Smoky Valley

NCKL Baseball

Wamego at Washburn Rural

 

AVCTL I Soccer

Valley Center at Salina South

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize South at Maize

Newton at Campus

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Salina Central at Andover

Andover Central at Goddard

Ark City at Eisenhower

Newton at Campus

 

Friday, May 2

AVCTL I Softball

Maize South at Salina South

Maize at Campus

Hutchinson at Derby

AVCTL II Softball

Salina Central at Newton

Andover at Goddard

Andover Central at Eisenhower

El Dorado at Ark City

HOA Softball

Bennington at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Inman

Remington at Moundridge

Sterling at Little River

NCAA Softball

Lyons at Beloit

Ellsworth at Spearville

Concordia at Minneapolis

NCKL Softball

Concordia at Minneapolis

Buhler at Abilene

Rock Creek at Clay Center

Wamego at Topeka Seaman

AVCTL I Baseball

Maize South at Salina South

Maize at Campus

Hutchinson vs. Andale

Hutchinson vs. Haven

 

AVCTL II Baseball

Newton at Salina Central

Newton at Salina Central

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Andover at Goddard

El Dorado at Ark City

HOA Baseball

Bennington at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Inman

Marion at Sedgwick

Remington at Moundridge

NCAA Baseball

Lyons at Beloit

Plainville at Ellsworth

Concordia at Minneapolis

NCKL Baseball

Buhler at Abilene

Rock Creek at Clay Center

Concordia at Minneapolis

