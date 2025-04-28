PREP – Spring Week 6 Schedule-Scores

High School Spring Season Week 6, April 28 – May 3 schedule/results
Monday, April 28
AVCTL I Softball
Andover Central at Hutchinson
AVCTL II Softball
Andover Central at Hutchinson
HOA Softball
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
NCAA Softball
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
Beloit at Republic County
Ellsworth at Nickerson
Ellsworth vs. Kingman (At Nickerson)
NCKL Softball
Rock Creek at Santa Fe Trail
HOA Baseball
Sacred Heart at Ell-Saline
NCAA Baseball
Sacred Heart at Ell-Saline
Republic County at Beloit
Tuesday, April 29
AVCTL I Softball
Salina South at Valley Center
Campus at Maize South
Derby at Maize
Hutchinson at Salina Central
AVCTL II Softball
Hutchinson at Salina Central
Newton at Andover
Goddard at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Ark City
HOA Softball
Herington at Moundridge
NCAA Softball
SE of Saline at Minneapolis
Lyons at Smoky Valley
Plainville at Republic County
NCKL Softball
Riley County at Abilene
Chapman at Council Grove
Clay Center at Marysville
Wamego at Silver Lake
AVCTL I Baseball
Salina South at Valley Center
Campus at Maize South
Derby at Maize
Hutchinson at Salina Central
AVCTL II Baseball
Hutchinson at Salina Central
Newton at Andover
Goddard at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Ark City
HOA Baseball
Sedgwick at Inman
Marion at Hillsboro
Hutch Trinity at Canton-Galva
Herington at Moundridge
NCAA Baseball
SE of Saline at Minneapolis
Lyons at Smoky Valley
Sylvan at Ellsworth
NCKL Baseball
Abilene at Riley County
Chapman at Council Grove
Clay Center at Marysville
AVCTL I Soccer
Salina South at Derby
Maize South at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Campus
Goddard at Maize
AVCTL II Soccer
Newton at Salina Central
Andover at Eisenhower
Ark City at Andover Central
Goddard at Maize
Wednesday, April 30
AVCTL I Baseball
Derby at Maize
Thursday, May 1
AVCTL II Softball
Circle at Ark City
NCAA Softball
Sacred Heart at Wichita Independent
SE of Saline at Smoky Valley
NCAA Baseball
Sacred Heart at Wichita Independent
SE of Saline at Smoky Valley
NCKL Baseball
Wamego at Washburn Rural
AVCTL I Soccer
Valley Center at Salina South
Hutchinson at Derby
Maize South at Maize
Newton at Campus
AVCTL II Soccer
Salina Central at Andover
Andover Central at Goddard
Ark City at Eisenhower
Newton at Campus
Friday, May 2
AVCTL I Softball
Maize South at Salina South
Maize at Campus
Hutchinson at Derby
AVCTL II Softball
Salina Central at Newton
Andover at Goddard
Andover Central at Eisenhower
El Dorado at Ark City
HOA Softball
Bennington at Ell-Saline
Hutch Trinity at Inman
Remington at Moundridge
Sterling at Little River
NCAA Softball
Lyons at Beloit
Ellsworth at Spearville
Concordia at Minneapolis
NCKL Softball
Concordia at Minneapolis
Buhler at Abilene
Rock Creek at Clay Center
Wamego at Topeka Seaman
AVCTL I Baseball
Maize South at Salina South
Maize at Campus
Hutchinson vs. Andale
Hutchinson vs. Haven
AVCTL II Baseball
Newton at Salina Central
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Andover at Goddard
El Dorado at Ark City
HOA Baseball
Bennington at Ell-Saline
Hutch Trinity at Inman
Marion at Sedgwick
Remington at Moundridge
NCAA Baseball
Lyons at Beloit
Plainville at Ellsworth
Concordia at Minneapolis
NCKL Baseball
Buhler at Abilene
Rock Creek at Clay Center
Concordia at Minneapolis
