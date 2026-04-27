PREP – Spring Week 6 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr April 27, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 5 schedule/results

Monday, April 27

AVCTLI Softball

Hutchinson at Andover Central

Hutchinson vs. ??? (at Andover Central)

AVCTLII Softball

Hutchinson at Andover Central

Hutchinson at Andover Central

HOA Baseball

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

HOA Softball

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

NCAA Baseball

Republic County at Beloit

Republic County at Beloit

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

NCAA Softball

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

NCKL Baseball

St. Mary’s Academy at Wanego

St. Mary’s Academy at Wanego

 

Tuesday, April 28

AVCTLI Softball

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Maize at Derby

Maize at Derby

Maize South at Campus

Maize South at Campus

Valley Center at Salina South

Valley Center at Salina South

AVCTLI Baseball

Derby at Maize

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Maize South at Campus

Maize South at Campus

Valley Center at Salina South

Valley Center at Salina South

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Campus at Valley Center

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Maize South

Maize at Goddard

AVCTL II Softball

Andover at Newton

Andover at Newton

Andover Central at Goddard

Andover Central at Goddard

Ark City at Eisenhower

Ark City at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Salina Central at Hutchinson

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover at Newton

Andover at Newton

Andover Central  at Goddard

Andover Central  at Goddard

Ark City at Eisenhower

Ark City at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Salina Central at Hutchinson

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Andover Central  at Ark City

Eisenhower at Andover

Maize at Goddard

Salina Central at Newton

HOA Baseball

Canton-Galva at Hutch Trinity

Canton-Galva at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Sedgwick

Inman at Sedgwick

Moundridge at Herington

Moundridge at Herington

Smoky Valley at Sterling

Smoky Valley at Sterling

HOA Softball

Inman at Sedgwick

Inman at Sedgwick

Moundridge at Herington

Moundridge at Herington

NCAA Baseball

Ellsworth at Sylvan

Ellsworth at Sylvan

Smoky Valley at Lyons

Smoky Valley at Lyons

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

NCAA Softball

Smoky Valley at Lyons

Smoky Valley at Lyons

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Republic County at Plainville

Republic County at Plainville

NCKL Baseball

Riley County at Abilene

Riley County at Abilene

Council Grove at Chapman

Council Grove at Chapman

Marysville at Clay Center

Marysville at Clay Center

Spring Hill at Rock Creek

NCKL Softball

Abilene at Riley County

Abilene at Riley County

Council Grove at Chapman

Council Grove at Chapman

Marysville at Clay Center

Marysville at Clay Center

Silver Lake at Wamego

Silver Lake at Wamego

 

Wednesday, April 29

AVCTLI Baseball

Maize at Derby

 

Thursday, April 30

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Campus at Newton

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize at Maize South

Salina South at Valley Center

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Andover at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Ark City

Goddard at Andover Central

Campus at Newton

HOA Softball

Haven at Inman

Haven at Inman

NCAA Baseball

Sylvan at Sacred Heart

Sylvan at Sacred Heart

Smoky Valley at SE of Saline

Smoky Valley at SE of Saline

NCAA Softball

Sylvan at Sacred Heart

Sylvan at Sacred Heart

Smoky Valley at SE of Saline

Smoky Valley at SE of Saline

 

Friday, May 1

AVCTLI Softball

Campus at Maize

Campus at Maize

Derby at Hutchinson

Derby at Hutchinson

Salina South at Maize South

Salina South at Maize South

AVCTLI Baseball

Campus at Maize

Campus at Maize

Bishop Carroll at Derby

Hutchinson vs. Andover

Hutchinson vs. Haven

Salina South at Maize South

Salina South at Maize South

AVCTL II Softball

Ark City at Circle Tournament

Ark City at Circle Tournament

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Goddard at Andover

Goddard at Andover

Newton at Salina Central

Newton at Salina Central

AVCTL II Baseball

Ark City at El Dorado

Ark City at El Dorado

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Goddard at Andover

Goddard at Andover

Newton at Salina Central

Newton at Salina Central

HOA Baseball

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Inman at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Hutch Trinity

Moundridge at Remington

Moundridge at Remington

Sedgwick at Marion

Sedgwick at Marion

HOA Softball

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Inman at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Hutch Trinity

Moundridge at Remington

Moundridge at Remington

Sedgwick at Marion

Sedgwick at Marion

Little River at Sterling

Little River at Sterling

NCAA Baseball

Beloit at Lyons

Beloit at Lyons

Little River at Ellsworth

Little River at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Concordia

Minneapolis at Concordia

NCAA Softball

Beloit at Lyons

Beloit at Lyons

Spearville at Ellsworth

Spearville at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Concordia

Minneapolis at Concordia

NCKL Baseball

Abilene at Buhler

Abilene at Buhler

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Minneapolis at Concordia

Minneapolis at Concordia

Marysville at Nemaha Central

Marysville at Nemaha Central

NCKL Softball

Abilene at Buhler

Abilene at Buhler

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Minneapolis at Concordia

Minneapolis at Concordia

Topeka Seaman at Wamego

Topeka Seaman at Wamego

 

Saturday, May 2

AVCTL II Softball

Ark City at Circle Tournament

Ark City at Circle Tournament

HOA Softball

Inman at Marion

Inman at Marion

 

Sunday, May 3

HOA Baseball

Marion at Little River

Marion at Little River