PREP – Spring Week 6 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 5 schedule/results
Monday, April 27
AVCTLI Softball
Hutchinson at Andover Central
Hutchinson vs. ??? (at Andover Central)
AVCTLII Softball
Hutchinson at Andover Central
Hutchinson at Andover Central
HOA Baseball
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
HOA Softball
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
NCAA Baseball
Republic County at Beloit
Republic County at Beloit
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
NCAA Softball
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
NCKL Baseball
St. Mary’s Academy at Wanego
St. Mary’s Academy at Wanego
Tuesday, April 28
AVCTLI Softball
Salina Central at Hutchinson
Salina Central at Hutchinson
Maize at Derby
Maize at Derby
Maize South at Campus
Maize South at Campus
Valley Center at Salina South
Valley Center at Salina South
AVCTLI Baseball
Derby at Maize
Salina Central at Hutchinson
Salina Central at Hutchinson
Maize South at Campus
Maize South at Campus
Valley Center at Salina South
Valley Center at Salina South
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Campus at Valley Center
Derby at Salina South
Hutchinson at Maize South
Maize at Goddard
AVCTL II Softball
Andover at Newton
Andover at Newton
Andover Central at Goddard
Andover Central at Goddard
Ark City at Eisenhower
Ark City at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Hutchinson
Salina Central at Hutchinson
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover at Newton
Andover at Newton
Andover Central at Goddard
Andover Central at Goddard
Ark City at Eisenhower
Ark City at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Hutchinson
Salina Central at Hutchinson
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Andover Central at Ark City
Eisenhower at Andover
Maize at Goddard
Salina Central at Newton
HOA Baseball
Canton-Galva at Hutch Trinity
Canton-Galva at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Sedgwick
Inman at Sedgwick
Moundridge at Herington
Moundridge at Herington
Smoky Valley at Sterling
Smoky Valley at Sterling
HOA Softball
Inman at Sedgwick
Inman at Sedgwick
Moundridge at Herington
Moundridge at Herington
NCAA Baseball
Ellsworth at Sylvan
Ellsworth at Sylvan
Smoky Valley at Lyons
Smoky Valley at Lyons
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
NCAA Softball
Smoky Valley at Lyons
Smoky Valley at Lyons
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at SE of Saline
Republic County at Plainville
Republic County at Plainville
NCKL Baseball
Riley County at Abilene
Riley County at Abilene
Council Grove at Chapman
Council Grove at Chapman
Marysville at Clay Center
Marysville at Clay Center
Spring Hill at Rock Creek
NCKL Softball
Abilene at Riley County
Abilene at Riley County
Council Grove at Chapman
Council Grove at Chapman
Marysville at Clay Center
Marysville at Clay Center
Silver Lake at Wamego
Silver Lake at Wamego
Wednesday, April 29
AVCTLI Baseball
Maize at Derby
Thursday, April 30
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Campus at Newton
Derby at Hutchinson
Maize at Maize South
Salina South at Valley Center
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Andover at Salina Central
Eisenhower at Ark City
Goddard at Andover Central
Campus at Newton
HOA Softball
Haven at Inman
Haven at Inman
NCAA Baseball
Sylvan at Sacred Heart
Sylvan at Sacred Heart
Smoky Valley at SE of Saline
Smoky Valley at SE of Saline
NCAA Softball
Sylvan at Sacred Heart
Sylvan at Sacred Heart
Smoky Valley at SE of Saline
Smoky Valley at SE of Saline
Friday, May 1
AVCTLI Softball
Campus at Maize
Campus at Maize
Derby at Hutchinson
Derby at Hutchinson
Salina South at Maize South
Salina South at Maize South
AVCTLI Baseball
Campus at Maize
Campus at Maize
Bishop Carroll at Derby
Hutchinson vs. Andover
Hutchinson vs. Haven
Salina South at Maize South
Salina South at Maize South
AVCTL II Softball
Ark City at Circle Tournament
Ark City at Circle Tournament
Eisenhower at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Andover Central
Goddard at Andover
Goddard at Andover
Newton at Salina Central
Newton at Salina Central
AVCTL II Baseball
Ark City at El Dorado
Ark City at El Dorado
Eisenhower at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Andover Central
Goddard at Andover
Goddard at Andover
Newton at Salina Central
Newton at Salina Central
HOA Baseball
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Inman at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Hutch Trinity
Moundridge at Remington
Moundridge at Remington
Sedgwick at Marion
Sedgwick at Marion
HOA Softball
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Inman at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Hutch Trinity
Moundridge at Remington
Moundridge at Remington
Sedgwick at Marion
Sedgwick at Marion
Little River at Sterling
Little River at Sterling
NCAA Baseball
Beloit at Lyons
Beloit at Lyons
Little River at Ellsworth
Little River at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Concordia
Minneapolis at Concordia
NCAA Softball
Beloit at Lyons
Beloit at Lyons
Spearville at Ellsworth
Spearville at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Concordia
Minneapolis at Concordia
NCKL Baseball
Abilene at Buhler
Abilene at Buhler
Clay Center at Rock Creek
Clay Center at Rock Creek
Minneapolis at Concordia
Minneapolis at Concordia
Marysville at Nemaha Central
Marysville at Nemaha Central
NCKL Softball
Abilene at Buhler
Abilene at Buhler
Clay Center at Rock Creek
Clay Center at Rock Creek
Minneapolis at Concordia
Minneapolis at Concordia
Topeka Seaman at Wamego
Topeka Seaman at Wamego
Saturday, May 2
AVCTL II Softball
Ark City at Circle Tournament
Ark City at Circle Tournament
HOA Softball
Inman at Marion
Inman at Marion
Sunday, May 3
HOA Baseball
Marion at Little River
Marion at Little River