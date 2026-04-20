PREP – Spring Week 6 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 5 schedule/results
Monday, April 20
AVCTLI Baseball
Circle at Campus
Circle at Campus
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Bishop Carroll at Maize South
Salina South at Ark City
AVCTL II Softball
Andover at Rose Hill
Andover at Rose Hill
AVCTL II Baseball
Goddard at Wichita NW
Goddard at Wichita NW
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Andover Central at Augusta
Salina South at Ark City
HOA Baseball
Sedgwick at Chase County
Sedgwick at Chase County
NCAA Baseball
Beloit at Ellinwood
Beloit at Ellinwood
Sacred Heart at Republic County
Sacred Heart at Republic County
NCAA Softball
Sacred Heart at Republic County
Sacred Heart at Republic County
Tuesday, April 21
AVCTLI Softball
Derby at McPherson tournament
Derby at McPherson tournament
Hutchinson at Campus
Hutchinson at Campus
Maize at Salina South
Maize at Salina South
Maize South at Valley Center
Maize South at Valley Center
AVCTLI Baseball
Newton at Derby
Newton at Derby
Hutchinson at Campus
Hutchinson at Campus
Maize at Salina South
Maize at Salina South
Maize South at Valley Center
Maize South at Valley Center
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Derby at Maize
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Salina South at Campus
AVCTL II Softball
Andover Central at Ark City
Andover Central at Ark City
Andover at Eisenhower
Andover at Eisenhower
Newton at Rock Creek
Newton at Rock Creek
Salina Central at Goddard
Salina Central at Goddard
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover at Eisenhower
Andover at Eisenhower
Andover Central at Ark City
Andover Central at Ark City
Newton at Derby
Newton at Derby
Salina Central at Goddard
Salina Central at Goddard
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Ark City at Salina Central
Goddard at Eisenhower
Newton at Andover
HOA Baseball
Bennington at Marion
Bennington at Marion
Herington at Ell-Saline
Herington at Ell-Saline
Hutch Trinity at Moundridge
Hutch Trinity at Moundridge
Little River at Remington
Little River at Remington
HOA Softball
Bennington at Marion
Bennington at Marion
Herington at Ell-Saline
Herington at Ell-Saline
Hutch Trinity at Moundridge
Hutch Trinity at Moundridge
NCAA Baseball
Ellinwood at Lyons
Ellinwood at Lyons
Russell at Minneapolis
Russell at Minneapolis
NCAA Softball
Russell at Minneapolis
Russell at Minneapolis
NCKL Baseball
Clay Center at Abilene
Clay Center at Abilene
Concordia at Chapman
Concordia at Chapman
Rock Creek at Junction City
Rock Creek at Junction City
Wamego at Marysville
Wamego at Marysville
NCKL Softball
Clay Center at Abilene
Clay Center at Abilene
Concordia at Chapman
Concordia at Chapman
Rock Creek at Junction City
Rock Creek at Junction City
Wamego at Marysville
Wamego at Marysville
Thursday, April 23
AVCTLI Softball
Campus at Wichita Northwest
Campus at Wichita Northwest
AVCTLI Baseball
Campus at Wichita Northwest
Campus at Wichita Northwest
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Campus at Derby
Maize South at Salina South
Valley Center at Maize
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Newton at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Goddard
HOA Softball
Moundridge at Ell-Saline
Moundridge at Ell-Saline
NCAA Baseball
Beloit at SE of Saline
Beloit at SE of Saline
Republic County at Valley Heights
Republic County at Valley Heights
Ellinwood at Sacred Heart
Ellinwood at Sacred Heart
NCAA Softball
Beloit at SE of Saline
Beloit at SE of Saline
Republic County at Valley Heights
Republic County at Valley Heights
Ellinwood at Sacred Heart
Ellinwood at Sacred Heart
NCKL Softball
Santa Fe Trail at Rock Creek
Santa Fe Trail at Rock Creek
Friday, April 24
AVCTLI Softball
Campus at Derby
Campus at Derby
Andover Central at Maize South
Andover Central at Maize South
Salina South at Hutchinson
Salina South at Hutchinson
AVCTLI Baseball
Campus at Derby
Campus at Derby
Maize at SM East
Maize at SM South
Andover Central at Maize South
Andover Central at Maize South
Salina South at Hutchinson
Salina South at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Circle
Valley Center vs. Wichita East
AVCTL II Softball
Andover Central at Maize South
Andover Central at Maize South
Ark City at Andover
Ark City at Andover
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Goddard at Newton
Goddard at Newton
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover Central at Maize South
Andover Central at Maize South
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Goddard at Newton
Goddard at Newton
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Andover at Andover Centra
Goddard at Wichita NW tournament
HOA Baseball
Marion at Inman
Marion at Inman
Moundridge at Ell-Saline
Moundridge at Ell-Saline
Remington at Canton-Galva
Remington at Canton-Galva
Sedgwick at Bennington
Sedgwick at Bennington
HOA Softball
Marion at Inman
Marion at Inman
Remington at Canton-Galva
Remington at Canton-Galva
Sedgwick at Bennington
Sedgwick at Bennington
Sterling at Hutch Trinity
Sterling at Hutch Trinity
NCAA Baseball
Lyons at Ellsworth
Lyons at Ellsworth
NCAA Softball
Plainville at Beloit
Plainville at Beloit
Lyons at Ellsworth
Lyons at Ellsworth
SE of Saline at McPherson tournament
SE of Saline at McPherson tournament
NCKL Baseball
Hesston at Abilene
Hesston at Abilene
Riley County at Chapman
Riley County at Chapman
Clay Center at Hays TMP
Clay Center at Hays TMP
Frankfort at Marysville
Frankfort at Marysville
Rock Creek at McPherson Tournament
Rock Creek at McPherson Tournament
NCKL Softball
Hesston at Abilene
Hesston at Abilene
Chapman at Riley County
Chapman at Riley County
Wamego at McPherson Quad
Wamego at McPherson Quad
Saturday, April 25
AVCTL II Baseball
Ark City at Free State tournament
Ark City at Free State tournament
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Goddard at Wichita NW tournament