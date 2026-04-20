PREP – Spring Week 6 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr April 20, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 5 schedule/results

Monday, April 20

AVCTLI Baseball

Circle at Campus

Circle at Campus

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Bishop Carroll at Maize South

Salina South at Ark City

AVCTL II Softball

Andover at Rose Hill

Andover at Rose Hill

AVCTL II Baseball

Goddard at Wichita NW

Goddard at Wichita NW

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Andover Central at Augusta

Salina South at Ark City

HOA Baseball

Sedgwick at Chase County

Sedgwick at Chase County

NCAA Baseball

Beloit at Ellinwood

Beloit at Ellinwood

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Sacred Heart at Republic County

NCAA Softball

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Sacred Heart at Republic County

 

Tuesday, April 21

AVCTLI Softball

Derby at McPherson tournament

Derby at McPherson tournament

Hutchinson at Campus

Hutchinson at Campus

Maize at Salina South

Maize at Salina South

Maize South at Valley Center

Maize South at Valley Center

AVCTLI Baseball

Newton at Derby

Newton at Derby

Hutchinson at Campus

Hutchinson at Campus

Maize at Salina South

Maize at Salina South

Maize South at Valley Center

Maize South at Valley Center

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Derby at Maize

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Salina South at Campus

AVCTL II Softball

Andover Central at Ark City

Andover Central at Ark City

Andover at Eisenhower

Andover at Eisenhower

Newton at Rock Creek

Newton at Rock Creek

Salina Central at Goddard

Salina Central at Goddard

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover at Eisenhower

Andover at Eisenhower

Andover Central  at Ark City

Andover Central  at Ark City

Newton at Derby

Newton at Derby

Salina Central at Goddard

Salina Central at Goddard

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Ark City at Salina Central

Goddard at Eisenhower

Newton at Andover

HOA Baseball

Bennington at Marion

Bennington at Marion

Herington at Ell-Saline

Herington at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Little River at Remington

Little River at Remington

HOA Softball

Bennington at Marion

Bennington at Marion

Herington at Ell-Saline

Herington at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

NCAA Baseball

Ellinwood at Lyons

Ellinwood at Lyons

Russell at Minneapolis

Russell at Minneapolis

NCAA Softball

Russell at Minneapolis

Russell at Minneapolis

NCKL Baseball

Clay Center at Abilene

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Chapman

Concordia at Chapman

Rock Creek at Junction City

Rock Creek at Junction City

Wamego at Marysville

Wamego at Marysville

NCKL Softball

Clay Center at Abilene

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Chapman

Concordia at Chapman

Rock Creek at Junction City

Rock Creek at Junction City

Wamego at Marysville

Wamego at Marysville

 

Thursday, April 23

AVCTLI Softball

Campus at Wichita Northwest

Campus at Wichita Northwest

AVCTLI Baseball

Campus at Wichita Northwest

Campus at Wichita Northwest

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Campus at Derby

Maize South at Salina South

Valley Center at Maize

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Newton at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Goddard

HOA Softball

Moundridge at Ell-Saline

Moundridge at Ell-Saline

NCAA Baseball

Beloit at SE of Saline

Beloit at SE of Saline

Republic County at Valley Heights

Republic County at Valley Heights

Ellinwood at Sacred Heart

Ellinwood at Sacred Heart

NCAA Softball

Beloit at SE of Saline

Beloit at SE of Saline

Republic County at Valley Heights

Republic County at Valley Heights

Ellinwood at Sacred Heart

Ellinwood at Sacred Heart

NCKL Softball

Santa Fe Trail at Rock Creek

Santa Fe Trail at Rock Creek

 

Friday, April 24

AVCTLI Softball

Campus at Derby

Campus at Derby

Andover Central at Maize South

Andover Central at Maize South

Salina South at Hutchinson

Salina South at Hutchinson

AVCTLI Baseball

Campus at Derby

Campus at Derby

Maize at SM East

Maize at SM South

Andover Central at Maize South

Andover Central at Maize South

Salina South at Hutchinson

Salina South at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Circle

Valley Center vs. Wichita East

AVCTL II Softball

Andover Central at Maize South

Andover Central at Maize South

Ark City at Andover

Ark City at Andover

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Goddard at Newton

Goddard at Newton

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover Central  at Maize South

Andover Central  at Maize South

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Goddard at Newton

Goddard at Newton

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Andover at Andover Centra

Goddard at Wichita NW tournament

HOA Baseball

Marion at Inman

Marion at Inman

Moundridge at Ell-Saline

Moundridge at Ell-Saline

Remington at Canton-Galva

Remington at Canton-Galva

Sedgwick at Bennington

Sedgwick at Bennington

HOA Softball

Marion at Inman

Marion at Inman

Remington at Canton-Galva

Remington at Canton-Galva

Sedgwick at Bennington

Sedgwick at Bennington

Sterling at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at Hutch Trinity

NCAA Baseball

Lyons at Ellsworth

Lyons at Ellsworth

NCAA Softball

Plainville at Beloit

Plainville at Beloit

Lyons at Ellsworth

Lyons at Ellsworth

SE of Saline at McPherson tournament

SE of Saline at McPherson tournament

NCKL Baseball

Hesston at Abilene

Hesston at Abilene

Riley County at Chapman

Riley County at Chapman

Clay Center at Hays TMP

Clay Center at Hays TMP

Frankfort at Marysville

Frankfort at Marysville

Rock Creek at McPherson Tournament

Rock Creek at McPherson Tournament

NCKL Softball

Hesston at Abilene

Hesston at Abilene

Chapman at Riley County

Chapman at Riley County

Wamego at McPherson Quad

Wamego at McPherson Quad

 

Saturday, April 25

AVCTL II Baseball

Ark City at Free State tournament

Ark City at Free State tournament

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Goddard at Wichita NW tournament