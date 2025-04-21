PREP – Spring Week 5 Schedule – Scores

High School Spring Season Week 5, April 21-26 schedule/results
Monday, April 21
AVCTL II Softball
Rose Hill at Andover
NCAA Softball
Republic County at Sacred Heart
AVCTL I Baseball
Campus at Circle
AVCTL II Baseball
Wichita Northwest at Goddard
NCAA Baseball
Republic County at Sacred Heart
Beloit at Ellinwood
AVCTL I Soccer
Maize South at Bishop Carroll
AVCTL II Soccer
Andover at Wichita Trinity
Augusta at Andover Central
Tuesday, April 22
AVCTL I Softball
Salina South at Maize
Campus at Hutchinson
Derby at McPherson
Derby vs. Rose Hill (At McPherson)
Valley Center at Maize South
AVCTL II Softball
Goddard at Salina Central
Ark City at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Andover
HOA Softball
Moundridge at Hutch Trinity
NCAA Softball
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Ellinwood at Lyons
Minneapolis at Russell
NCKL Softball
Abilene at Clay Center
Chapman at Concordia
Marysville at Wamego
AVCTL I Baseball
Salina South at Maize
Derby at Newton
Valley Center at Maize South
AVCTL II Baseball
Goddard at Salina Central
Derby at Newton
Eisenhower at Andover
Ark City at Andover Central
HOA Baseball
Marion at Bennington
Moundridge at Hutch Trinity
Remington at Little River
NCAA Baseball
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Russell
Lyons at Ellinwood
NCKL Baseball
Abilene at Clay Center
Chapman at Concordia
Marysville at Wamego
Junction City at Rock Creek
AVCTL I Soccer
Campus at Salina South
Maize at Derby
Valley Center at Hutchinson
AVCTL II Soccer
Salina Central at Ark City
Eisenhower at Goddard
Andover at Newton
Wednesday, April 23
AVCTL I Baseball
Campus at Hutchinson
Thursday, April 24
HOA Softball
Inman at Bennington
NCAA Softball
SE of Saline at Beloit
Lyons at Minneapolis
Valley Heights at Republic County
NCKL Softball
Abilene at Hesston
Rock Creek at Santa Fe Trail
NCAA Baseball
SE of Saline at Beloit
Lyons at Minneapolis
Valley Heights at Republic County
AVCTL I Soccer
Maize South at Salina South
Derby at Campus
Maize at Valley Center
AVCTL II Soccer
Goddard at Salina Central
Andover Central at Andover
Eisenhower at Newton
Friday, April 25
AVCTL I Softball
Hutchinson at Salina South
Derby at Campus
Maize South at Andover Central
AVCTL II Softball
Salina Central at Eisenhower
Newton at Goddard
Maize South at Andover Central
Andover at Ark City
HOA Softball
Ell-Saline at Moundridge
Sedgwick at Bennington
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Canton-Galva at Remington
NCAA Softball
Beloit at Plainville
Ellsworth at Lyons
NCKL Softball
Abilene at Concordia
Riley County at Chapman
Rock Creek at Baldwin
Wamego at McPherson
Wamego vs. El Dorado (At McPherson)
AVCTL I Baseball
Hutchinson at Salina South
Derby at Campus
Maize vs. Liberty – Free State Tournament
Maize vs. Rockhurst – Free State Tournament
Andover Central at Maize South
AVCTL II Baseball
Salina Central at Eisenhower
Newton at Goddard
Andover Central at Maize South
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Andover
HOA Baseball
Ell-Saline at Moundridge
Sedgwick at Bennington
Inman at Marion
Canton-Galva at Remington
NCAA Baseball
Ellsworth at Lyons
NCKL Baseball
Hays TMP at Abilene
Chapman at Riley County
Wichita East at Concordia
Marysville at Frankfort
Rock Creek at McPherson tournament
Saturday, April 26
AVCTL I Baseball
Derby vs. Liberty North – Free State Tournament
Derby vs. Shawnee Mission East – Free State Tournament
HOA Baseball
Hutch Trinity at Canton-Galva
Hutch Trinity at Canton- Galva