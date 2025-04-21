PREP – Spring Week 5 Schedule – Scores

By Christian D Orr April 21, 2025

High School Spring Season Week 5, April 21-26 schedule/results

Monday, April 21

AVCTL II Softball

Rose Hill at Andover

NCAA Softball

Republic County at Sacred Heart

AVCTL I Baseball

Campus at Circle

 

AVCTL II Baseball

Wichita Northwest at Goddard

 

NCAA Baseball

Republic County at Sacred Heart

Beloit at Ellinwood

AVCTL I Soccer

Maize South at Bishop Carroll

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Andover at Wichita Trinity

Augusta at Andover Central

 

Tuesday, April 22

AVCTL I Softball

Salina South at Maize

Campus at Hutchinson

Derby at McPherson

Valley Center at Maize South

AVCTL II Softball

Goddard at Salina Central

Ark City at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Andover

HOA Softball

Moundridge at Hutch Trinity

NCAA Softball

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Ellinwood at Lyons

Minneapolis at Russell

NCKL Softball

Abilene at Clay Center

Chapman at Concordia

Marysville at Wamego

AVCTL I Baseball

Salina South at Maize

Derby at Newton

Valley Center at Maize South

AVCTL II Baseball

Goddard at Salina Central

Derby at Newton

Eisenhower at Andover

Ark City at Andover Central

HOA Baseball

Marion at Bennington

Moundridge at Hutch Trinity

Remington at Little River

NCAA Baseball

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Russell

Lyons at Ellinwood

NCKL Baseball

Abilene at Clay Center

Chapman at Concordia

Marysville at Wamego

Junction City at Rock Creek

AVCTL I Soccer

Campus at Salina South

Maize at Derby

Valley Center at Hutchinson

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Salina Central at Ark City

Eisenhower at Goddard

Andover at Newton

 

Wednesday, April 23

AVCTL I Baseball

Campus at Hutchinson

Thursday, April 24

HOA Softball

Inman at Bennington

NCAA Softball

SE of Saline at Beloit

Lyons at Minneapolis

Valley Heights at Republic County

NCKL Softball

Abilene at Hesston

Rock Creek at Santa Fe Trail

NCAA Baseball

SE of Saline at Beloit

Lyons at Minneapolis

Valley Heights at Republic County

AVCTL I Soccer

Maize South at Salina South

Derby at Campus

Maize at Valley Center

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Goddard at Salina Central

Andover Central at Andover

Eisenhower at Newton

 

Friday, April 25

AVCTL I Softball

Hutchinson at Salina South

Derby at Campus

Maize South at Andover Central

AVCTL II Softball

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Newton at Goddard

Maize South at Andover Central

Andover at Ark City

HOA Softball

Ell-Saline at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Canton-Galva at Remington

NCAA Softball

Beloit at Plainville

Ellsworth at Lyons

NCKL Softball

Abilene at Concordia

Riley County at Chapman

Rock Creek at Baldwin

Wamego at McPherson

Wamego vs. El Dorado (At McPherson)

 

AVCTL I Baseball

Hutchinson at Salina South

Derby at Campus

Maize vs. Liberty – Free State Tournament

Maize vs. Rockhurst – Free State Tournament

Andover Central at Maize South

AVCTL II Baseball

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Newton at Goddard

Andover Central at Maize South

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Andover

HOA Baseball

Ell-Saline at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Bennington

Inman at Marion

Canton-Galva at Remington

NCAA Baseball

Ellsworth at Lyons

NCKL Baseball

Hays TMP at Abilene

Chapman at Riley County

Wichita East at Concordia

Marysville at Frankfort

Rock Creek at McPherson tournament

Saturday, April 26

AVCTL I Baseball

Derby vs. Liberty North – Free State Tournament

Derby vs. Shawnee Mission East – Free State Tournament

 

HOA Baseball

Hutch Trinity at Canton-Galva

