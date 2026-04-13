PREP – Spring Week 5 Schedule/Scores

By Christian D Orr April 13, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 4 schedule/results

Monday, April 13

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Garden City at Maize

AVCTL II Baseball

Wellington at Andover

HOA Baseball

Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick

Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick

HOA Softball

Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick

Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick

NCAA Baseball

Beloit at Plainville

Beloit at Plainville

Ellinwood at Ellsworth

Ellinwood at Ellsworth

NCAA Softball

Ellinwood at Ellsworth

Ellinwood at Ellsworth

NCKL Softball

Rock Creek at Concordia

Rock Creek at Concordia

 

Tuesday, April 14

AVCTLI Softball

Maize vs. Liberal

Maize vs. McPherson

Maize South at Hutchinson

Maize South at Hutchinson

Salina South at Campus

Salina South at Campus

Valley Center at Derby

Valley Center at Derby

AVCTLI Baseball

Andover at Maize

Maize South at Hutchinson

Maize South at Hutchinson

Salina South at Campus

Salina South at Campus

Valley Center at Derby

Valley Center at Derby

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Campus at Andover Central

Derby at Goddard

Eisenhower at Hutchinson

Maize South at Andover

Salina South at Ark City

Valley Center at Newton

AVCTL II Softball

Andover Central at Salina Central

Andover Central at Salina Central

Ark City at Newton

Ark City at Newton

Eisenhower at Goddard

Eisenhower at Goddard

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover at Maize

Andover Central  at Salina Central

Andover Central  at Salina Central

Ark City at Newton

Ark City at Newton

Eisenhower at Goddard

Eisenhower at Goddard

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Maize South at Andover

Campus at Andover Central

Salina South at Ark City

Eisenhower at Hutchinson

Derby at Goddard

Valley Center at Newton

Salina Central at Great Bend

HOA Baseball

Bennington at Republic County

Bennington at Republic County

Ell-Saline at Inman

Ell-Saline at Inman

Marion at Moundridge

Marion at Moundridge

Sterling at Pratt

Sterling at Pratt

HOA Softball

Bennington at Republic County

Bennington at Republic County

Ell-Saline at Inman

Ell-Saline at Inman

Marion at Moundridge

Marion at Moundridge

NCAA Baseball

Lyons at Pratt

Lyons at Pratt

Bennington at Republic County

Bennington at Republic County

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

NCAA Softball

Beloit at Clay Center

Beloit at Clay Center

Bennington at Republic County

Bennington at Republic County

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

NCKL Baseball

Chapman at Rock Creek

Chapman at Rock Creek

Clay Center at Hesston

Clay Center at Hesston

Concordia at Wamego

Concordia at Wamego

Marysville at Abilene

Marysville at Abilene

NCKL Softball

Chapman at Rock Creek

Chapman at Rock Creek

Beloit at Clay Center

Beloit at Clay Center

Concordia at Wamego

Concordia at Wamego

Marysville at Abilene

Marysville at Abilene

 

Thursday, April 16

AVCTLI Softball

Hutchinson at Wichita Heights

Hutchinson at Wichita Heights

Maize at Andover

Maize vs. ??? (at Andover)

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Mulvane at Campus

Derby at Eisenhower

Andover at Hutchinson

Newton at Maize

Maize South at Hays

Valley Center at Andover Central

AVCTL II Softball

Andover vs. Andale

Andover vs. Maize

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Andover at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Andover Central

Buhler at Ark City

Derby at Eisenhower

Goddard at Winfield

Newton at Maize

Rose Hill at Salina Central

NCKL Softball

Rock Creek at Wamego

Rock Creek at Wamego

 

Friday, April 17

AVCTLI Softball

Derby Dodge City Tournament

Derby Dodge City Tournament

Maize South Dodge City Tournament

Maize South Dodge City Tournament

Ark City at Valley Center

Ark City at Valley Center

AVCTLI Baseball

Maize at Andover Central

Maize at Andover Central

Salina South at Salina Central

Salina South at Salina Central

Ark City at Valley Center

Ark City at Valley Center

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Salina South at McPherson

AVCTL II Softball

Andover Central vs. Clearwater (at Wichita State)

Andover Central vs. Topeka Seaman (at Wichita State)

Ark City at Valley Center

Ark City at Valley Center

Eisenhower Dodge City tournament

Eisenhower Dodge City tournament

AVCTL II Baseball

Maize at Andover Central

Maize at Andover Central

Ark City at Valley Center

Ark City at Valley Center

Cheney at Goddard

Wichita East at Newton

Salina South at Salina Central

Salina South at Salina Central

HOA Baseball

Hutch Trinity at Remington

Hutch Trinity at Remington

Moundridge at Bennington

Moundridge at Bennington

Sterling at Republic County

Sterling at Republic County

HOA Softball

Hutch Trinity at Remington

Hutch Trinity at Remington

Moundridge at Bennington

Moundridge at Bennington

Sedgwick at Sterling

Sedgwick at Sterling

NCAA Baseball

Lyons at Republic County

Lyons at Republic County

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

SE of Saline vs. Chapman

SE of Saline vs. Chapman

NCAA Softball

Abilene at Beloit

Abilene at Beloit

Lyons at Republic County

Lyons at Republic County

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Chapman at SE of Saline

Chapman at SE of Saline

NCKL Baseball

Abilene at Hays TMP

Abilene at Hays TMP

Chapman at SE of Saline

Chapman at SE of Saline

Rock Creek at Marysville

Rock Creek at Marysville

Wamego at Savannah Tournament

Wamego at Savannah Tournament

NCKL Softball

Abilene at Beloit

Abilene at Beloit

Chapman at SE of Saline

Chapman at SE of Saline

Rock Creek at Marysville

Rock Creek at Marysville

 

Saturday, April 18

AVCTLI Softball

Derby at Dodge City Tournament

Derby at Dodge City Tournament

Maize South at Dodge City Tournament

Maize South at Dodge City Tournament

NCKL Baseball

Wamego at Savannah Tournament

Wamego at Savannah Tournament

NCKL Softball

Wamego at Chanute

Wamego at Chanute

 

Sunday, April 19

HOA Softball

Marion at Sterling

Marion at Sterling