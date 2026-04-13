PREP – Spring Week 5 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 4 schedule/results
Monday, April 13
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Garden City at Maize
AVCTL II Baseball
Wellington at Andover
HOA Baseball
Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick
Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick
HOA Softball
Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick
Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick
NCAA Baseball
Beloit at Plainville
Beloit at Plainville
Ellinwood at Ellsworth
Ellinwood at Ellsworth
NCAA Softball
Ellinwood at Ellsworth
Ellinwood at Ellsworth
NCKL Softball
Rock Creek at Concordia
Rock Creek at Concordia
Tuesday, April 14
AVCTLI Softball
Maize vs. Liberal
Maize vs. McPherson
Maize South at Hutchinson
Maize South at Hutchinson
Salina South at Campus
Salina South at Campus
Valley Center at Derby
Valley Center at Derby
AVCTLI Baseball
Andover at Maize
Maize South at Hutchinson
Maize South at Hutchinson
Salina South at Campus
Salina South at Campus
Valley Center at Derby
Valley Center at Derby
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Campus at Andover Central
Derby at Goddard
Eisenhower at Hutchinson
Maize South at Andover
Salina South at Ark City
Valley Center at Newton
AVCTL II Softball
Andover Central at Salina Central
Andover Central at Salina Central
Ark City at Newton
Ark City at Newton
Eisenhower at Goddard
Eisenhower at Goddard
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover at Maize
Andover Central at Salina Central
Andover Central at Salina Central
Ark City at Newton
Ark City at Newton
Eisenhower at Goddard
Eisenhower at Goddard
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Maize South at Andover
Campus at Andover Central
Salina South at Ark City
Eisenhower at Hutchinson
Derby at Goddard
Valley Center at Newton
Salina Central at Great Bend
HOA Baseball
Bennington at Republic County
Bennington at Republic County
Ell-Saline at Inman
Ell-Saline at Inman
Marion at Moundridge
Marion at Moundridge
Sterling at Pratt
Sterling at Pratt
HOA Softball
Bennington at Republic County
Bennington at Republic County
Ell-Saline at Inman
Ell-Saline at Inman
Marion at Moundridge
Marion at Moundridge
NCAA Baseball
Lyons at Pratt
Lyons at Pratt
Bennington at Republic County
Bennington at Republic County
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
NCAA Softball
Beloit at Clay Center
Beloit at Clay Center
Bennington at Republic County
Bennington at Republic County
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
NCKL Baseball
Chapman at Rock Creek
Chapman at Rock Creek
Clay Center at Hesston
Clay Center at Hesston
Concordia at Wamego
Concordia at Wamego
Marysville at Abilene
Marysville at Abilene
NCKL Softball
Chapman at Rock Creek
Chapman at Rock Creek
Beloit at Clay Center
Beloit at Clay Center
Concordia at Wamego
Concordia at Wamego
Marysville at Abilene
Marysville at Abilene
Thursday, April 16
AVCTLI Softball
Hutchinson at Wichita Heights
Hutchinson at Wichita Heights
Maize at Andover
Maize vs. ??? (at Andover)
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Mulvane at Campus
Derby at Eisenhower
Andover at Hutchinson
Newton at Maize
Maize South at Hays
Valley Center at Andover Central
AVCTL II Softball
Andover vs. Andale
Andover vs. Maize
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Andover at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Andover Central
Buhler at Ark City
Derby at Eisenhower
Goddard at Winfield
Newton at Maize
Rose Hill at Salina Central
NCKL Softball
Rock Creek at Wamego
Rock Creek at Wamego
Friday, April 17
AVCTLI Softball
Derby Dodge City Tournament
Derby Dodge City Tournament
Maize South Dodge City Tournament
Maize South Dodge City Tournament
Ark City at Valley Center
Ark City at Valley Center
AVCTLI Baseball
Maize at Andover Central
Maize at Andover Central
Salina South at Salina Central
Salina South at Salina Central
Ark City at Valley Center
Ark City at Valley Center
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Salina South at McPherson
AVCTL II Softball
Andover Central vs. Clearwater (at Wichita State)
Andover Central vs. Topeka Seaman (at Wichita State)
Ark City at Valley Center
Ark City at Valley Center
Eisenhower Dodge City tournament
Eisenhower Dodge City tournament
AVCTL II Baseball
Maize at Andover Central
Maize at Andover Central
Ark City at Valley Center
Ark City at Valley Center
Cheney at Goddard
Wichita East at Newton
Salina South at Salina Central
Salina South at Salina Central
HOA Baseball
Hutch Trinity at Remington
Hutch Trinity at Remington
Moundridge at Bennington
Moundridge at Bennington
Sterling at Republic County
Sterling at Republic County
HOA Softball
Hutch Trinity at Remington
Hutch Trinity at Remington
Moundridge at Bennington
Moundridge at Bennington
Sedgwick at Sterling
Sedgwick at Sterling
NCAA Baseball
Lyons at Republic County
Lyons at Republic County
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
SE of Saline vs. Chapman
SE of Saline vs. Chapman
NCAA Softball
Abilene at Beloit
Abilene at Beloit
Lyons at Republic County
Lyons at Republic County
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Chapman at SE of Saline
Chapman at SE of Saline
NCKL Baseball
Abilene at Hays TMP
Abilene at Hays TMP
Chapman at SE of Saline
Chapman at SE of Saline
Rock Creek at Marysville
Rock Creek at Marysville
Wamego at Savannah Tournament
Wamego at Savannah Tournament
NCKL Softball
Abilene at Beloit
Abilene at Beloit
Chapman at SE of Saline
Chapman at SE of Saline
Rock Creek at Marysville
Rock Creek at Marysville
Saturday, April 18
AVCTLI Softball
Derby at Dodge City Tournament
Derby at Dodge City Tournament
Maize South at Dodge City Tournament
Maize South at Dodge City Tournament
NCKL Baseball
Wamego at Savannah Tournament
Wamego at Savannah Tournament
NCKL Softball
Wamego at Chanute
Wamego at Chanute
Sunday, April 19
HOA Softball
Marion at Sterling
Marion at Sterling