PREP – Spring Week 4 Schedule-Scores

By Christian D Orr April 14, 2025

High School Spring Season Week 4, April 14-19 schedule/results

Monday, April 14

AVCTL I Soccer

Maize at Bishop Carroll

 

HOA Softball

Republic County at Bennington

Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity

NCAA Softball

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Bennington

Ellsworth at Ellinwood

HOA Baseball

Republic County at Bennington

Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity

NCAA Baseball

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Bennington

Beloit at Minneapolis

Ellsworth at Ellinwood

Tuesday, April 15

AVCTL I Softball

Campus at Salina South

Derby at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Maize South

Maize at McPherson

Maize vs. Liberal (at McPherson)

 

AVCTL II Softball

Andover Central at Salina Central

Newton at Ark City

Goddard at Eisenhower

HOA Softball

Inman at Ell-Saline

NCAA Softball

Clay Center at Beloit

NCKL Softball

Abilene at Marysville

Rock Creek at Chapman

Wamego at Concordia

Clay Center at Beloit

AVCTL I Baseball

Campus at Salina South

Hutchinson at Maize South

Maize at Andover

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover Central at Salina Central

Maize at Andover

Newton at Ark City

Goddard at Eisenhower

HOA Baseball

Inman at Ell-Saline

Marion at Moundridge

NCAA Baseball

Pratt at Lyons

NCKL Baseball

Abilene at Marysville

Rock Creek at Chapman

Wamego at Concordia

AVCTL I Soccer

Ark City at Salina South

Andover Central at Campus

Goddard at Derby

Hutchinson at Eisenhower

Andover at Maize South

Newton at Valley Center

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Salina Central at Great Bend

Ark City at Salina South

Andover Central at Campus

Goddard at Derby

Hutchinson at Eisenhower

Andover at Maize South

Newton at Valley Center

 

Wednesday, April 16

AVCTL I Baseball

Andover Central at Maize

 

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover Central at Maize

 

Thursday, April 17

AVCTL I Softball

Derby vs. Garden City – Dodge City Tournament

Derby vs. Hays – Dodge City Tournament

Maize South vs. Dodge City – Dodge City Tournament

Maize South vs. Great Bend – Dodge City Tournament

Wichita Heights at Hutchinson

Maize at Andale

Maize vs. Andover (at Andale)

Valley Center at Ark City

AVCTL II Softball

Eisenhower at Dodge City Tournament

Valley Center at Ark City

Andover at Andale

Andover vs. Maize (at Andale)

 

HOA Softball

Bennington at Moundridge

Remington at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at Sedgwick

NCAA Softball

SE of Saline at Chapman

Lawrence Free State at Beloit

Olathe North at Beloit

Republic County at Lyons

NCKL Softball

Marysville at Rock Creek

SE of Saline at Chapman

AVCTL I Baseball

Derby vs. Blue Valley Southwest – Blue Valley Southwest Tournament

Maize vs. Blue Valley West – Blue Valley Southwest tournament

Hutchinson at Andover Central

Valley Center at Ark City

AVCTL II Baseball

Goddard vs. Blue Valley Southwest – Blue Valley Southwest tournament

Hutchinson at Andover Central

Valley Center at Ark City

HOA Baseball

Bennington at Moundridge

Remington at Hutch Trinity

Canton-Galva at Marion

Centre at Sedgwick

NCAA Baseball

SE of Saline at Chapman

Republic County at Lyons

Ellsworth at Little River

NCKL Baseball

Marysville at Rock Creek

Abilene at Herington

SE of Saline at Chapman

Hays at Clay Center

AVCTL I Soccer

Campus at Mulvane

Eisenhower at Derby

Hutchinson at Andover

Maize at Newton

Andover Central at Valley Center

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Salina Central at Rose Hill

Eisenhower at Derby

Hutchinson at Andover

Maize at Newton

Andover Central at Valley Center

Ark City at Buhler

Winfield at Goddard

 

Friday, April 18

AVCTL I Softball

Salina Central at Salina South

Derby vs. Dodge City – Dodge City Tournament

Derby vs. Great Bend – Dodge City Tournament

Maize South vs. Hays – Dodge City Tournament

Maize South vs. Great Bend – Dodge City Tournament

 

AVCTL II Softball

Salina Central at Salina South

Eisenhower at Dodge City Tournament

Clearwater at Andover Central

Topeka Seaman at Andover Central

 

NCAA Softball

Mill Valley at Beloit

 

AVCTL I Baseball

Salina Central at Salina South

AVCTL II Baseball

Salina Central at Salina South

NCKL Baseball

Wamego at Wamego Tournament

Saturday, April 19

AVCTL I Softball

Circle at Valley Center

Life Prep at Valley Center

 

NCKL Softball

Wamego at Chanute Tournament

AVCTL I Baseball

Derby vs. Blue Valley West – Blue Valley Southwest Tournament

Valley Center vs. Circle

Valley Center vs. Life Prep

 

AVCTL II Baseball

Goddard vs. Bishop Carroll – Blue Valley Southwest tournament

Eisenhower at Wichita State tournament

 

 