PREP – Spring Week 4 Schedule-Scores

High School Spring Season Week 4, April 14-19 schedule/results
Monday, April 14
AVCTL I Soccer
Maize at Bishop Carroll
HOA Softball
Republic County at Bennington
Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity
NCAA Softball
SE of Saline at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Bennington
Ellsworth at Ellinwood
HOA Baseball
Republic County at Bennington
Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity
NCAA Baseball
SE of Saline at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Bennington
Beloit at Minneapolis
Ellsworth at Ellinwood
Tuesday, April 15
AVCTL I Softball
Campus at Salina South
Derby at Valley Center
Hutchinson at Maize South
Maize at McPherson
Maize vs. Liberal (at McPherson)
AVCTL II Softball
Andover Central at Salina Central
Newton at Ark City
Goddard at Eisenhower
HOA Softball
Inman at Ell-Saline
NCAA Softball
Clay Center at Beloit
NCKL Softball
Abilene at Marysville
Rock Creek at Chapman
Wamego at Concordia
Clay Center at Beloit
AVCTL I Baseball
Campus at Salina South
Hutchinson at Maize South
Maize at Andover
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover Central at Salina Central
Maize at Andover
Newton at Ark City
Goddard at Eisenhower
HOA Baseball
Inman at Ell-Saline
Marion at Moundridge
NCAA Baseball
Pratt at Lyons
NCKL Baseball
Abilene at Marysville
Rock Creek at Chapman
Wamego at Concordia
AVCTL I Soccer
Ark City at Salina South
Andover Central at Campus
Goddard at Derby
Hutchinson at Eisenhower
Andover at Maize South
Newton at Valley Center
AVCTL II Soccer
Salina Central at Great Bend
Ark City at Salina South
Andover Central at Campus
Goddard at Derby
Hutchinson at Eisenhower
Andover at Maize South
Newton at Valley Center
Wednesday, April 16
AVCTL I Baseball
Andover Central at Maize
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover Central at Maize
Thursday, April 17
AVCTL I Softball
Derby vs. Garden City – Dodge City Tournament
Derby vs. Hays – Dodge City Tournament
Maize South vs. Dodge City – Dodge City Tournament
Maize South vs. Great Bend – Dodge City Tournament
Wichita Heights at Hutchinson
Maize at Andale
Maize vs. Andover (at Andale)
Valley Center at Ark City
AVCTL II Softball
Eisenhower at Dodge City Tournament
Valley Center at Ark City
Andover at Andale
Andover vs. Maize (at Andale)
HOA Softball
Bennington at Moundridge
Remington at Hutch Trinity
Sterling at Sedgwick
NCAA Softball
SE of Saline at Chapman
Lawrence Free State at Beloit
Olathe North at Beloit
Republic County at Lyons
NCKL Softball
Marysville at Rock Creek
SE of Saline at Chapman
AVCTL I Baseball
Derby vs. Blue Valley Southwest – Blue Valley Southwest Tournament
Maize vs. Blue Valley West – Blue Valley Southwest tournament
Hutchinson at Andover Central
Valley Center at Ark City
AVCTL II Baseball
Goddard vs. Blue Valley Southwest – Blue Valley Southwest tournament
Hutchinson at Andover Central
Valley Center at Ark City
HOA Baseball
Bennington at Moundridge
Remington at Hutch Trinity
Canton-Galva at Marion
Centre at Sedgwick
NCAA Baseball
SE of Saline at Chapman
Republic County at Lyons
Ellsworth at Little River
NCKL Baseball
Marysville at Rock Creek
Abilene at Herington
SE of Saline at Chapman
Hays at Clay Center
AVCTL I Soccer
Campus at Mulvane
Eisenhower at Derby
Hutchinson at Andover
Maize at Newton
Andover Central at Valley Center
AVCTL II Soccer
Salina Central at Rose Hill
Eisenhower at Derby
Hutchinson at Andover
Maize at Newton
Andover Central at Valley Center
Ark City at Buhler
Winfield at Goddard
Friday, April 18
AVCTL I Softball
Salina Central at Salina South
Derby vs. Dodge City – Dodge City Tournament
Derby vs. Great Bend – Dodge City Tournament
Maize South vs. Hays – Dodge City Tournament
Maize South vs. Great Bend – Dodge City Tournament
AVCTL II Softball
Salina Central at Salina South
Eisenhower at Dodge City Tournament
Clearwater at Andover Central
Topeka Seaman at Andover Central
NCAA Softball
Mill Valley at Beloit
AVCTL I Baseball
Salina Central at Salina South
AVCTL II Baseball
Salina Central at Salina South
NCKL Baseball
Wamego at Wamego Tournament
Saturday, April 19
AVCTL I Softball
Circle at Valley Center
Life Prep at Valley Center
NCKL Softball
Wamego at Chanute Tournament
AVCTL I Baseball
Derby vs. Blue Valley West – Blue Valley Southwest Tournament
Valley Center vs. Circle
Valley Center vs. Life Prep
AVCTL II Baseball
Goddard vs. Bishop Carroll – Blue Valley Southwest tournament
Eisenhower at Wichita State tournament