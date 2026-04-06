PREP – Spring Week 4 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 4 schedule/results
Monday, April 6
AVCTLI Baseball
Maize at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Ark City at Mulvane
HOA Softball
Moundridge at Sterling
Moundridge at Sterling
NCAA Baseball
Concordia at Sacred Heart
Concordia at Sacred Heart
NCAA Softball
Concordia at Sacred Heart
Concordia at Sacred Heart
NCKL Baseball
Concordia at Sacred Heart
Concordia at Sacred Heart
Nemaha Central at Marysville
Wamego at Clay Center
Wamego at Clay Center
NCKL Softball
Concordia at Sacred Heart
Concordia at Sacred Heart
Rock Creek at Atchison County
Rock Creek at Atchison County
Wamego at Clay Center
Wamego at Clay Center
Tuesday, April 7
AVCTLI Softball
Manhattan at Campus
Manhattan at Campus
Hutchinson at Maize
Hutchinson at Maize
Goddard at Maize South
Goddard at Maize South
Salina South at Salina Central
Salina South at Salina Central
Valley Center at Andover
Valley Center at Andover
AVCTLI Baseball
Derby at Hutchinson
Derby at Hutchinson
Goddard at Maize South
Goddard at Maize South
Valley Center at Andover
Valley Center at Andover
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Eisenhower at Campus
Andover Central at Derby
Hutchinson at Newton
Maize at Andover
Goddard at Maize South
Salina South at Salina Central
Ark City at Valley Center
AVCTL II Softball
Andover vs. Valley Center
Andover vs. Valley Center
Andover Central vs. Newton
Andover Central vs. Newton
Goddard at Maize South
Goddard at Maize South
Newton at Andover Central
Newton at Andover Central
Salina Central vs. Salina South
Salina Central vs. Salina South
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover vs. Valley Center
Andover vs. Valley Center
Eisenhower vs. Liberal
Eisenhower vs. Liberal
Goddard at Maize South
Goddard at Maize South
Newton at Andover Central
Newton at Andover Central
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Andover vs. Maize
Goddard at Maize South
Newton vs. Hutchinson
Salina Central vs. Salina South
HOA Baseball
Bennington vs. Little River
Bennington vs. Little River
Hutch Trinity vs. Marion
Hutch Trinity vs. Marion
Inman at Canton-Galva
Inman at Canton-Galva
Moundridge vs. Hillsboro
Moundridge vs. Hillsboro
Remington at Sedgwick
Remington at Sedgwick
HOA Softball
Bennington vs. Little River
Bennington vs. Little River
Marion at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Canton-Galva
Inman at Canton-Galva
Moundridge vs. Hillsboro
Moundridge vs. Hillsboro
Remington at Sedgwick
Remington at Sedgwick
Sedgwick vs. Remington
Sedgwick vs. Remington
NCAA Baseball
Beloit at Minneapolis
Beloit at Minneapolis
Ellsworth vs. Russell
Ellsworth vs. Russell
SE of Saline at Republic County
SE of Saline at Republic County
NCAA Softball
Beloit at Minneapolis
Beloit at Minneapolis
Ellsworth vs. Russell
Ellsworth vs. Russell
SE of Saline at Republic County
SE of Saline at Republic County
NCKL Baseball
Abilene at Rock Creek
Abilene at Rock Creek
Chapman at Marysville
Chapman at Marysville
NCKL Softball
Abilene at Rock Creek
Abilene at Rock Creek
Chapman at Marysville
Chapman at Marysville
Wednesday, April 8
HOA Baseball
Inman at Marion
Inman at Marion
NCAA Baseball
Beloit at Clay Center
Beloit at Clay Center
NCKL Baseball
Beloit at Clay Center
Beloit at Clay Center
Thursday, April 9
AVCTLI Softball
Derby at Bishop Carroll
Derby at Bishop Carroll
Maize South at Maize
AVCTLI Baseball
Derby at Wichita Trinity
Maize South at Maize
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Campus at Circle
Wichita Northwest at Derby
Salina Central at Hutchinson
Maize at Eisenhower
Buhler at Valley Center
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover at Circle
Goddard at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Andover at Rose Hill
Maize at Eisenhower
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Newton
Salina Central at Hutchinson
HOA Baseball
Bennington at Herington
Bennington at Herington
HOA Softball
Bennington at Herington
Bennington at Herington
NCAA Baseball
Sylvan at Beloit
Sylvan at Beloit
NCAA Softball
Sylvan at Beloit
Sylvan at Beloit
NCKL Baseball
Rossville at Clay Center
Rossville at Clay Center
Friday, April 10
AVCTLI Softball
Goddard at Campus
Goddard at Campus
Derby at Salina South
Derby at Salina South
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Maize at Maize South
AVCTLI Baseball
Goddard at Campus
Goddard at Campus
Derby at Salina South
Derby at Salina South
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Maize at Maize South
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Andover Central at Maize South
Winfield at Salina South
AVCTL II Softball
Andover at Andover Central
Andover at Andover Central
Goddard at Campus
Goddard at Campus
Newton at Eisenhower
Newton at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Ark City
Salina Central at Ark City
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover at Andover Central
Andover at Andover Central
Goddard at Campus
Goddard at Campus
Newton at Eisenhower
Newton at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Ark City
Salina Central at Ark City
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Andover Central at Maize South
HOA Baseball
Ell-Saline at Remington
Ell-Saline at Remington
Inman at Moundridge
Inman at Moundridge
Canton-Galva at Sedgwick
Canton-Galva at Sedgwick
Sterling at Sacred Heart
Sterling at Sacred Heart
HOA Softball
Bennington at Sterling
Bennington at Sterling
Ell-Saline at Remington
Ell-Saline at Remington
Inman at Moundridge
Inman at Moundridge
Canton-Galva at Sedgwick
Canton-Galva at Sedgwick
NCAA Baseball
Ellsworth at Nickerson
Ellsworth at Nickerson
Lyons at Sacred Heart
Lyons at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Minneapolis
Republic County at Minneapolis
SE of Saline at Abilene
SE of Saline at Abilene
NCAA Softball
Beloit at Chapman
Beloit at Chapman
Ellsworth at Nickerson
Ellsworth at Nickerson
Lyons at Sacred Heart
Lyons at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Minneapolis
Republic County at Minneapolis
SE of Saline at Abilene
SE of Saline at Abilene
NCKL Baseball
SE of Saline at Abilene
SE of Saline at Abilene
Russell at Chapman
Russell at Chapman
Marysville at Valley Heights
Marysville at Valley Heights
Rock Creek at Concordia
Rock Creek at Concordia
Wamego at Junction City
Wamego at Junction City
NCKL Softball
SE of Saline at Abilene
SE of Saline at Abilene
Beloit at Chapman
Beloit at Chapman
Clay Center at Buhler
Clay Center at Buhler
Marysville at Valley Heights
Marysville at Valley Heights
Rock Creek at Concordia
Rock Creek at Concordia
Saturday, April 11
AVCTLI Baseball
Maize South vs. St. James Academy
Sunday, April 12
HOA Baseball
Marion at Canton-Galva
Marion at Canton-Galva
HOA Softball
Marion at Canton-Galva
Marion at Canton-Galva