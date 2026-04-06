PREP – Spring Week 4 Schedule/Scores

By Christian D Orr April 6, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 4 schedule/results

Monday, April 6

AVCTLI Baseball

Maize at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Ark City at Mulvane

HOA Softball

Moundridge at Sterling

Moundridge at Sterling

NCAA Baseball

Concordia at Sacred Heart

Concordia at Sacred Heart

NCAA Softball

Concordia at Sacred Heart

Concordia at Sacred Heart

NCKL Baseball

Concordia at Sacred Heart

Concordia at Sacred Heart

Nemaha Central at Marysville

Wamego at Clay Center

Wamego at Clay Center

NCKL Softball

Concordia at Sacred Heart

Concordia at Sacred Heart

Rock Creek at Atchison County

Rock Creek at Atchison County

Wamego at Clay Center

Wamego at Clay Center

Tuesday, April 7

AVCTLI Softball

Manhattan at Campus

Manhattan at Campus

Hutchinson at Maize

Hutchinson at Maize

Goddard at Maize South

Goddard at Maize South

Salina South at Salina Central

Salina South at Salina Central

Valley Center at Andover

Valley Center at Andover

AVCTLI Baseball

Derby at Hutchinson

Derby at Hutchinson

Goddard at Maize South

Goddard at Maize South

Valley Center at Andover

Valley Center at Andover

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Eisenhower at Campus

Andover Central at Derby

Hutchinson at Newton

Maize at Andover

Goddard at Maize South

Salina South at Salina Central

Ark City at Valley Center

AVCTL II Softball

Andover vs. Valley Center

Andover vs. Valley Center

Andover Central vs. Newton

Andover Central vs. Newton

Goddard at Maize South

Goddard at Maize South

Newton at Andover Central

Newton at Andover Central

Salina Central vs. Salina South

Salina Central vs. Salina South

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover vs. Valley Center

Andover vs. Valley Center

Eisenhower vs. Liberal

Eisenhower vs. Liberal

Goddard at Maize South

Goddard at Maize South

Newton at Andover Central

Newton at Andover Central

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Andover vs. Maize

Goddard at Maize South

Newton vs. Hutchinson

Salina Central vs. Salina South

HOA Baseball

Bennington vs. Little River

Bennington vs. Little River

Hutch Trinity vs. Marion

Hutch Trinity vs. Marion

Inman at Canton-Galva

Inman at Canton-Galva

Moundridge vs. Hillsboro

Moundridge vs. Hillsboro

Remington at Sedgwick

Remington at Sedgwick

HOA Softball

Bennington vs. Little River

Bennington vs. Little River

Marion at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Canton-Galva

Inman at Canton-Galva

Moundridge vs. Hillsboro

Moundridge vs. Hillsboro

Remington at Sedgwick

Remington at Sedgwick

Sedgwick vs. Remington

Sedgwick vs. Remington

NCAA Baseball

Beloit at Minneapolis

Beloit at Minneapolis

Ellsworth vs. Russell

Ellsworth vs. Russell

SE of Saline at Republic County

SE of Saline at Republic County

NCAA Softball

Beloit at Minneapolis

Beloit at Minneapolis

Ellsworth vs. Russell

Ellsworth vs. Russell

SE of Saline at Republic County

SE of Saline at Republic County

NCKL Baseball

Abilene at Rock Creek

Abilene at Rock Creek

Chapman at Marysville

Chapman at Marysville

NCKL Softball

Abilene at Rock Creek

Abilene at Rock Creek

Chapman at Marysville

Chapman at Marysville

Wednesday, April 8

HOA Baseball

Inman at Marion

Inman at Marion

NCAA Baseball

Beloit at Clay Center

Beloit at Clay Center

NCKL Baseball

Beloit at Clay Center

Beloit at Clay Center

 

Thursday, April 9

AVCTLI Softball

Derby at Bishop Carroll

Derby at Bishop Carroll

Maize South at Maize

AVCTLI Baseball

Derby at Wichita Trinity

Maize South at Maize

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Campus at Circle

Wichita Northwest at Derby

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Maize at Eisenhower

Buhler at Valley Center

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover at Circle

Goddard at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Andover at Rose Hill

Maize at Eisenhower

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Newton

Salina Central at Hutchinson

HOA Baseball

Bennington at Herington

Bennington at Herington

HOA Softball

Bennington at Herington

Bennington at Herington

NCAA Baseball

Sylvan at Beloit

Sylvan at Beloit

NCAA Softball

Sylvan at Beloit

Sylvan at Beloit

NCKL Baseball

Rossville at Clay Center

Rossville at Clay Center

 

Friday, April 10

AVCTLI Softball

Goddard at Campus

Goddard at Campus

Derby at Salina South

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Maize at Maize South

AVCTLI Baseball

Goddard at Campus

Goddard at Campus

Derby at Salina South

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Maize at Maize South

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Andover Central at Maize South

Winfield at Salina South

AVCTL II Softball

Andover at Andover Central

Andover at Andover Central

Goddard at Campus

Goddard at Campus

Newton at Eisenhower

Newton at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Ark City

Salina Central at Ark City

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover at Andover Central

Andover at Andover Central

Goddard at Campus

Goddard at Campus

Newton at Eisenhower

Newton at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Ark City

Salina Central at Ark City

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Andover Central  at Maize South

HOA Baseball

Ell-Saline at Remington

Ell-Saline at Remington

Inman at Moundridge

Inman at Moundridge

Canton-Galva at Sedgwick

Canton-Galva at Sedgwick

Sterling at Sacred Heart

Sterling at Sacred Heart

HOA Softball

Bennington at Sterling

Bennington at Sterling

Ell-Saline at Remington

Ell-Saline at Remington

Inman at Moundridge

Inman at Moundridge

Canton-Galva at Sedgwick

Canton-Galva at Sedgwick

NCAA Baseball

Ellsworth at Nickerson

Ellsworth at Nickerson

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Minneapolis

Republic County at Minneapolis

SE of Saline at Abilene

SE of Saline at Abilene

NCAA Softball

Beloit at Chapman

Beloit at Chapman

Ellsworth at Nickerson

Ellsworth at Nickerson

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Minneapolis

Republic County at Minneapolis

SE of Saline at Abilene

SE of Saline at Abilene

NCKL Baseball

SE of Saline at Abilene

SE of Saline at Abilene

Russell at Chapman

Russell at Chapman

Marysville at Valley Heights

Marysville at Valley Heights

Rock Creek at Concordia

Rock Creek at Concordia

Wamego at Junction City

Wamego at Junction City

NCKL Softball

SE of Saline at Abilene

SE of Saline at Abilene

Beloit at Chapman

Beloit at Chapman

Clay Center at Buhler

Clay Center at Buhler

Marysville at Valley Heights

Marysville at Valley Heights

Rock Creek at Concordia

Rock Creek at Concordia

 

Saturday, April 11

AVCTLI Baseball

Maize South vs. St. James Academy

 

Sunday, April 12

HOA Baseball

Marion at Canton-Galva

Marion at Canton-Galva

HOA Softball

Marion at Canton-Galva

Marion at Canton-Galva