PREP – NCKL Winter Week 9 Recap

The North Central Kansas League endured Mother Nature, with the rest of the state of Kansas this past week as Mother Nature took her turn in changing dates throughout the 2026 mid-season basketball tournament schedule.

While dates were changed during some of the mid-season tournaments, some tournaments were not altered, and some have been completed so far.

As the NCKL enters the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter season, the Wamego Lady Raiders and Rock Creek Mustangs are atop the NCKL basketball standings. The Mustangs lead the NCKL boys’ standings with a 13-0, 5-0 record while Concordia is in 2nd at 98-3, 4-1.

The Lady Raiders lead the NCKL girls’ standings with a 13-2, 5-0 record while the Rock Creek Lady Mustangs are in 2nd at 10-3, 5-0.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 69-18 against Wichita East on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Cowgirls lost 60-36 against Great Bend on Friday. The Cowgirls defeated Junction City 70-47 on Monday. … The Cowboy basketball team lost 63-47 against Buhler on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Cowboys lost 57-43 against Wamego on Friday. The Cowboys were defeated 55-39 by Wichita South on Monday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team defeated Marysville 35-27 on Thursday. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Marysville 84-0 on Thursday. The Cowboys won the Beloit Invitational on Saturday with 175.5 points.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team defeated Royal Valley 67-47 on Thursday in the Royal Valley tournament. The Lady Irish lost 41-34 against St. Mary’s Academy on Friday. The Lady Irish’s final game of the tournament on Saturday was cancelled due to the weather. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 66-52 against Royal Valley on Thursday in the Royal Valley tournament. The Irish lost 41-32 against St. Mary’s Academy on Friday. The Irish’s final game against Santa Fe Trail, scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled due to the weather. … The Lady Irish wrestling team defeated Concordia 48-36 on Thursday. The Lady Irish finished 4th with 127.0 points on Friday in the Holton tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team lost 54-24 against Concordia on Thursday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 42-35 against Remington on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Tigers lost 40-26 against Hillsboro on Friday. The final games in the Hillsboro tournament have been postponed until Saturday, January 31. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 58-44 against Moundridge on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. The Tigers defeated Hillsboro 64-40 on Friday. The final games in the Hillsboro tournament have been postponed until Saturday, January 31. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team defeated Wamego 51-19 on Thursday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team lost 41-36 against Wamego on Thursday. The Tigers finished 4th with 137.0 points on Saturday in the Beloit tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Colby 43-33 on Thursday in the opening round of the Colby tournament. The Lady Panthers lost 74-42 against Standly Lake, Colo. on Friday. The Lady Panthers lost 52-41 against Wellington on Saturday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Standley Lake, Colo. 69-53 on Thursday in the Colby tournament. The Panthers lost 73-43 against Hays on Friday. The Panthers defeated Colby 65-63 on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team lost 48-36 against Chapman on Thursday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Chapman 54-24 on Thursday. The Panthers finished 2nd with 149.0 points on Saturday in the Beloit tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 58-49 against Troy in the opening round of the Nemaha Central tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Holton 46-33 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Jackson Heights 42-30 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 41-38 against St. Mary’s on Tuesday in the opening round of the Nemaha Central tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Troy 58-48 on Thursday. The Bulldogs lost 60-45 against Campus on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team lost 35-27 against Abilene on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs placed 14th with 48.0 points on Friday in the Holton tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team lost 84-0 against Abilene on Thursday. The Bulldogs finished 16th with 25.5 points on Saturday in the Beloit tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Holton 77-40 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Nemaha Central tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Troy 58-33 on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Hiawatha 43-33 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Jackson Heights 82-45 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Nemaha Central tournament. The Mustangs defeated Nemaha Central 66-45 on Thursday. The Mustangs defeated St. Mary’s 74-46 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished 3rd with 132.0 points on Friday in the Holton tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Thursday in an NCKL dual against Concordia.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Junction City 58-20 on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Lady Raiders defeated Salina Central 43-34 on Friday. The Lady Raiders lost 69-56 against Wichita East on Monday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 56-28 against Junction City on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Red Raiders defeated Abilene 57-43 on Friday. The Raiders won 2-0 over DeSoto via forfeit on Monday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team lost 51-19 against Clay Center on Thursday. The Lady Raiders finished 2nd with 150.0 points on Friday in the Holton tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team defeated Clay Center 41-36 on Thursday.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 5 0 13 0

Concordia 4 1 9 3

Clay Center 4 2 7 4

Marysville 4 3 6 7

Wamego 2 3 5 10

Abilene 0 5 2 11

Chapman 0 5 0 13

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 5 0 13 2

Rock Creek 5 0 10 3

Concordia 3 2 6 6

Marysville 3 4 6 7

Clay Center 2 4 2 9

Chapman 1 4 8 5

Abilene 0 5 3 10