PREP – NCKL Winter Week 8 Recap

As the North Central Kansas League enters the 2026 mid-season basketball tournament portion, things remain similar in the NCKL basketball standings as they did last week.

Rock Creek continues to lead the NCKL boys’ standings with a 10-0, 5-0 record while Concordia is in 2nd at 7-2, 4-1, followed by Clay Center with a 6-3, 4-2 record.

Wamego continues atop the NCKL girls’ standings with an 11-1, 5-0 record followed by Rock Creek at 7-3, 5-0 and Concordia at 5-4, 3-2.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 58-47 against Marysville on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 64-28 against Concordia on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team lost 53-51 against Marysville on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost 74-52 against Concordia on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team lost 42-28 against Rock Creek on Thursday. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Rock Creek 52-22 on Thursday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team defeated Smoky Valley 45-25 on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost 60-41 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 63-32 against Smoky Valley on Tuesday. The Irish lost 83-28 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team defeated Marysville 60-6 on Thursday. The Lady Irish finished 3rd with 311.0 points on Friday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team defeated Marysville 52-6 on Thursday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 64-54 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 54-43 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 82-46 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Southeast of Saline 53-50 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team won the Marysville tournament on Friday with 196.0 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team placed third with 170.5 points on Saturday in the Marysville tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 48-43 against Wamego on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Abilene 64-28 on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Wamego 68-49 on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Abilene 74-52 on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team lost 54-24 against Wamego on Thursday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team lost 50-29 against Wamego on Thursday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Abilene 58-47 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 68-20 against Wamego on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Abilene 53-51 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Wamego 50-46 on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team lost 60-6 against Chapman on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs finished 5th with 95.5 points on Friday in the Marysville tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team lost 52-6 against Chapman on Thursday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Clay Center 64-54 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Chapman 60-41 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Clay Center 82-46 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Chapman 83-28 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team defeated Abilene 42-28 on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs finished 2nd with 149.5 points on Friday in the Marysville tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team lost 52-22 against Abilene on Thursday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Concordia 48-43 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders defeated Wamego 68-20 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 68-49 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Raiders lost 50-46 against Marysville on Friday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team defeated Concordia 54-24 on Thursday. The Lady Raiders finished 3rd with 146.0 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Red Raider wrestling team defeated Concordia 50-29 on Thursday.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 5 0 10 0

Concordia 4 1 7 2

Clay Center 4 2 6 3

Marysville 4 3 5 5

Wamego 2 3 3 9

Abilene 0 5 2 8

Chapman 0 5 0 11

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 5 0 11 1

Rock Creek 5 0 7 3

Concordia 3 2 5 4

Marysville 3 4 4 6

Clay Center 2 4 2 7

Chapman 1 4 7 4

Abilene 0 5 2 8