PREP – NCKL Winter Week 7 recap

Like most of the state of Kansas, the North Central Kansas League is still waiting for the 2025 portion of the 2024-25 winter high school sports season to fully get underway thanks to a winter snowstorm that hit the state this past week.

While the snowstorm closed most schools in the area for multiple days, thus causing confusion amongst the high school sports schedules there were some activities that still took place over this past week, other than residents digging themselves out of feet of snow.

The lone NCKL basketball doubleheader which has been played in 2025 came Friday when Clay Center swept a doubleheader against Marysville, but the rest of the NCKL has been focusing on practicing as most of the other basketball games have been postponed due to inclement weather.

NCKL wrestling teams have also seen their winter schedules take a hit, but a lot of NCKL wrestling teams were able to find action in different tournaments around the area.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team was scheduled to play at Rock Creek on Friday, but the game was postponed due to the snowstorm and has been rescheduled for February 27. … The Cowboy basketball team was scheduled to play at Rock Creek on Friday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for February 27. … The Cowgirl wrestling team was scheduled to host a dual against Augusta on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that until a later date. … The Cowboy wresting team was scheduled to host a dual against Augusta on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that dual until a later date. The Cowboys won the Herington tournament on Saturday with 280.5 points.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team was scheduled to host Concordia on Friday, but inclement weather has postponed that game until January 28. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team was scheduled to host Concordia on Friday, but inclement weather has postponed that game until January 28. … The Lady Irish wrestling team was scheduled to compete in a dual against Augusta at Abilene on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that dual until a later date. The Lady Irish finished in 3rd place with 83.0 points in the Herington tournament on Saturday. … The Fighting Irish boys wrestling team was scheduled to compete in a dual against Augusta at Abilene on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that dual until a later date. The Irish finished in 4th place with 104.0 points on Saturday in the Herington tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team’s NCKL contest against Wamego, scheduled for last Tuesday, has been rescheduled for tonight. The Lady Tigers defeated Marysville 57-44 on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team’s NCKL contest against Wamego scheduled for last Tuesday, has been rescheduled for tonight. The Tigers defeated Marysville 68-50 on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 3rd place with 122.0 points on Saturday in the Herington tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team was scheduled to play at Chapman on Friday, but inclement weather postponed that game until January 28. … The Panther boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Chapman on Friday, but the snowstorm postponed that game until January 28. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team won the Ellsworth tournament on Saturday with 159.5 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 57-44 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 68-50 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team competed in the Beatric, Nebraska tournament on Friday and finished in 10th place with 97.0 points. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 112.0 points on Saturday in the Beatrice, Nebraska tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team was scheduled to host Abilene on Friday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather and has been scheduled to be played February 27. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team was scheduled to host Abilene on Friday, but inclement weather postponed that game, and it has been rescheduled for February 27. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished 7th with 104.0 points Saturday in the Burlington tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raiders’ NCKL game at Clay Center, scheduled for last Tuesday, has been rescheduled for tonight. … The Raider boys’ basketball team’s NCKL contest at Clay Center, scheduled for last Tuesday, has been rescheduled for tonight. … The Lady Raider wrestling team finished in 5th place with 73.0 points Saturday in the Rossville tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 4 0 6 0

Wamego 2 0 4 1

Rock Creek 1 0 3 1

Marysville 1 3 2 4

Concordia 0 1 1 4

Chapman 0 2 1 4

Abilene 0 2 0 5

Monday, January 6

Centralia at Marysville – PPD

Tuesday, January 7

Marysville at Chapman – PPD to February 3

Clay Center at Wamego – PPD to January 13

Halstead at Abilene – PPD to January 28

Rock Creek at Concordia – PPD

Friday, January 10

Clay Center 57, Marysville 44

Wichita Independent at Wamego

Abilene at Rock Creek – PPD to Feb. 27

Concordia at Chapman – PPD to January 28

Monday, January 13

Wamego at Clay Center

Tuesday, January 14

Abilene at Marysville

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Concordia at Wamego

Smoky Valley at Chapman

Friday, January 17

Abilene at Concordia

Rock Creek at Chapman

Marysville at Wamego

SE of Saline at Clay Center

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 2 0 4 1

Concordia 1 0 5 0

Rock Creek 1 0 4 0

Clay Center 3 1 5 1

Wamego 1 1 3 2

Marysville 0 4 2 4

Chapman 0 2 0 5

Monday, January 6

Centralia at Marysville – PPD

Tuesday, January 7

Marysville at Chapman – PPD to February 3

Clay Center at Wamego – PPD to January 13

Halstead at Abilene – PPD to January 28

Rock Creek at Concordia – PPD

Friday, January 10

Clay Center 68, Marysville 50

Wichita Independent at Wamego

Abilene at Rock Creek – PPD to Feb. 27

Concordia at Chapman – PPD to January 28

Monday, January 13

Wamego at Clay Center

Tuesday, January 14

Abilene at Marysville

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Concordia at Wamego

Smoky Valley at Chapman

Friday, January 17

Abilene at Concordia

Rock Creek at Chapman

Marysville at Wamego

SE of Saline at Clay Center