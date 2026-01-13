PREP – NCKL Winter Week 7 Recap

Things are shifting around in the North Central Kansas League basketball scene as the NCKL enters the 2026 portion of the winter athletic season.

Rock Creek moves into the top spot in the NCKL boys’ basketball standings with an 8-0, 3-0 record, followed by Clay Center in 2nd place at 5-2, 3-1 while Concordia is third with a 5-2, 2-1 record and Wamego is in 4th place with a 3-7, 2-1 record.

Wamego remains atop the NCKL girls’ basketball standings with a 9-1, 3-0 record while Rock Creek is in 2nd place with a 5-3, 3-0 record while Concordia is in third place with a 4-3, 2-1 record.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 67-26 against Halstead on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 65-18 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team lost 84-72 against Halstead on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost 86-46 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Cowgirl wresting team finished 5th with 146.5 points on Friday in the Salina South tournament. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Augusta 43-26 on Thursday. The Cowboys finished 2nd with 189.5 points on Saturday in the Salina South tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 45-36 against Marysville on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost 45-43 against Concordia on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 44-31 against Marysville on Tuesday. The Irish lost 73-24 against Concordia on Friday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team finished 3rd with 83.0 points on Thursday in the Herington tournament. The Lady Irish finished 12th with 2.0 points on Friday in Herington. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team placed third with one individual champion on Saturday in the Herington tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 64-37 against Wamego on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 39-32 against Marysville on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Wamego 58-57 on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 54-53 against Marysville on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished defeated Concordia 42-20 on Thursday. The Lady Tigers won the Herington tournament with 180.0 points on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team won the Herington tournament on Saturday with nine individual champions.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 52-36 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Chapman 45-43 on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team lost 71-64 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Chapman 73-24 on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team lost 42-20 against Clay Center on Thursday. The Lady Panthers finished 10th with 76.0 points on Friday in the Salina South tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished 6th with 92.5 points on Saturday in the Salina South tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 55-42 against Centralia on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Chapman 45-36 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Clay Center 39-32 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 60-27 against Centralia on Monday. The Bulldogs defeated Chapman 44-31 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Clay Center 54-53 on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 9th with 88.0 points on Friday in the Beatrice, Nebraska tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 7th with 53.0 points on Saturday in the Beatrice, Neb. tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Concordia 52-36 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Abilene 65-18 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Concordia 71-64 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Abilene 86-46 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team lost 42-26 against Wamego on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs finished 6th with 101.0 points on Saturday in the Burlington tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wresting team lost 51-21 against Wamego on Thursday. The Mustangs finished 6th with 116.0 points on Saturday in the Burlington tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Clay Center 64-37 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders lost 40-36 against Wellington on Saturday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 58-57 against Clay Center on Tuesday. The Red Raiders defeated Wellington 57-51 on Saturday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team defeated Rock Creek 42-26 on Thursday. The Lady Raiders won the Rossville tournament on Friday with 173.5 points. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team defeated Rock Creek 51-21 on Thursday. The Red Raiders finished 2nd with 204.5 points on Saturday in the Rossville tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 3 0 8 0

Clay Center 4 1 5 2

Concordia 2 1 5 2

Wamego 2 1 3 7

Marysville 2 3 3 5

Abilene 0 3 2 6

Chapman 0 4 0 9

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 3 0 9 1

Rock Creek 3 0 5 3

Concordia 2 1 4 3

Clay Center 2 3 2 5

Marysville 2 3 3 5

Chapman 1 3 6 3

Abilene 0 3 2 6