PREP – NCKL Winter Week 6 Recap

The North Central Kansas League saw its first action of 2026 on Saturday when the Wamego basketball teams split a doubleheader with Hesston as the Lady Raiders remained undefeated with a victory, but the Red Raider boys suffered their 6th loss of the season.

The entire NCKL will see action this week with both basketball and wrestling teams returning to action in different events.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week or when they will return to action:

ABILENE

The Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will return to action on Tuesday against Halstead. … The Cowboy and Cowgirl wrestling teams will return to action on Thursday in duals against Augusta.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish and Lady Irish basketball teams return to action on January 6 against Marysville. … The Lady Irish wrestling team returns to action on January 9 at Herington. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wresting team returns to action on January 8 at Junction City.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger boys and Lady Tigers basketball teams return to action on January 6 against Wamego. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team returns to action on January 8 at Junction City. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team returns to action on January 11 at Junction City.

CONCORDIA

The Panther boys and Lady Panther basketball teams return to action on January 6 at Rock Creek. … The Lady Panther wrestling team returns to action on January 9 at Salina South. … The Panther boys’ wresting team returns to action on January 10 at Salina South.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog boys and Lady Bulldog basketball teams return to action on January 6 at Chapman. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team returns to action on January 9 at Beatric, Nebraska. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team returns to action on January 10 at Beatrice, Nebraska.

ROCK CREEK

The Mustang boys and Lady Mustang basketball teams return to action on January 6 against Concordia. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team returns to action on January 10 at Burlington. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team returns to action on January 10 at Burlington.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Hesston 59-56 on Saturday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 59-31 against Hesston on Saturday. The Lady Raider wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the Rossville tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wresting team will return to action on Saturday in the Rossville tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 3 0 4 1

Wamego 2 0 2 6

Rock Creek 1 0 6 0

Concordia 1 0 4 1

Abilene 0 2 2 4

Chapman 0 2 0 7

Marysville 0 3 1 4

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 2 0 8 0

Concordia 1 0 3 2

Rock Creek 1 0 3 3

Clay Center 2 1 2 3

Chapman 1 1 6 1

Abilene 0 2 2 4

Marysville 0 3 1 4