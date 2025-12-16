PREP – NCKL Winter Week 3 Recap

The North Central Kansas League is getting ready to see which teams will be making noise in the 2025-26 winter athletic season as head-to-head NCKL matches are about to begin.

Teams are in the early stages of the 25-26 winter campaign with six different basketball teams still protecting undefeated campaigns, those six coming from five different schools as both Concordia boys and girls basketball teams are undefeated.

Clay Center, Concordia and Rock Creek are tied atop the NCKL boys standings with identical 2-0 records while Chapman leads the NCKL girls’ basketball standings with a 4-0 record while Wamego is 2nd at 3-0 and Concordia is 3rd at 2-0.

Here is a look at when each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 55-49 against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Cowgirls defeated Augusta 39-38 on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 64-56 on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost 52-43 against Augusta on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team lost 66-18 against Clay Center on Thursday. The Cowgirls finished 3rd with 135.0 points on Friday in the Douglass tournament. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Clay Center 41-35 on Thursday. The Cowboys finished 2nd with 150.5 points on Saturday in the Douglass tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team defeated Sacred Heart 56-52 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Irish Classic. The Lady Irish defeated Bishop Ward 54-7 on Friday. The Lady Irish defeated Rossville 75-68 in overtime on Saturday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 64-23 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday in the first round of the Irish Classic. The Irish lost 53-37 against Bishop Ward on Friday. The Irish lost 62-28 against Rossville on Saturday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team defeated Rock Creek 54-18 on Thursday. The Lady Irish finished 2nd with 210.0 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team defeated Rock Creek 47-30 on Thursday. The Irish finished 3rd with 148.5 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 51-46 against Beloit on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Marysville 39-34 on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 51-46 against Beloit on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Marysville 54-39 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team defeated Abilene 66-18 on Thursday. The Lady Tigers finished 3rd with 127.0 points on Friday in the Clay Center tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team lost 41-35 against Abilene on Thursday. The Tigers finished 3rd with 121.5 points on Saturday in the Clay Center tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 46-34 against Riley County on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Smoky Valley 50-16 on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Riley County 73-58 on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Smoky Valley 61-52 on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished 4th with 151.5 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament. … The Panther boys’ wresting team finished 4th with 146.0 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 39-34 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 54-39 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling lost 53-24 against Wamego on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs finished 7th with 54.0 points on Friday in the Clay Center tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 9th with 12.0 points on Saturday in the Clay Center tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Sabetha 63-25 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Sabetha 68-47 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team lost 54-18 against Chapman on Thursday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team lost 47-30 against Chapman on Thursday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Atchison 76-28 on Monday. The Lady Raiders defeated Pittsburg 52-38 on Thursday in the Trinity tournament. The Lady Raiders defeated Wichita Trinity 57-42 on Friday. The Lady Raiders defeated Cimarron 56-27 on Saturday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 73-43 against Atchison on Monday. The Red Raiders lost 49-35 against Pittsburg on Thursday in the Trinity tournament. The Red Raiders lost 61-46 against Wichita Trinity on Friday. The Red Raiders lost 42-41 against Cimarron on Saturday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team defeated Marysville 53-24 on Thursday. The Lady Raiders went 1-4 on Saturday in the Santa Fe Trail dual tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team scored 215.0 points on Saturday in the Wellington tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 0 0 2 0

Concordia 0 0 2 0

Rock Creek 0 0 2 0

Marysville 0 0 1 1

Abilene 0 0 1 2

Wamego 0 0 0 4

Chapman 0 0 0 4

Tuesday, December 9

Abilene 64, SE of Saline 56

Sacred Heart 64, Chapman 23 – Irish Classic

Beloit 51, Clay Center 44

Concordia 73, Riley County 58

Thursday, December 11

Pittsburg 49, Wamego 35 – Trinity tournament

Friday, December 12

Augusta 52, Abilene 43

Bishop Ward 53, Chapman 37 – Irish Classic

Clay Center 54, Marysville 39

Concordia 61, Smoky Valley 52

Rock Creek 68, Sabetha 47

Wichita Trinity 61, Wamego 46 – Trinity tournament

Saturday, December 13

Rossville 62, Chapman 28 – Irish Classic

Cimarron 42, Wamego 41 – Trinity tournament

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 0 0 4 0

Wamego 0 0 3 0

Concordia 0 0 2 0

Abilene 0 0 2 1

Marysville 0 0 1 1

Rock Creek 0 0 1 1

Clay Center 0 0 1 1

Tuesday, December 9

SE of Saline 55, Abilene 49

Chapman 56, Sacred Heart 52 – Irish Classic

Beloit 51, Clay Center 46

Riley County 46, Concordia 34

Thursday, December 11

Wamego 52, Pittsburg 38 – Trinity tournament

Friday, December 12

Abilene 39, Augusta 38

Chapman 54, Bishop Ward 7 – Irish Classic

Clay Center 39, Marysville 34

Concordia 50, Smoky Valley 16

Rock Creek 63, Sabetha 25

Wamego 57, Wichita Trinity 42 – Trinity tournament

Saturday, December 13

Chapman 75, Rossville 68, OT- Irish Classic

Wamego 56, Cimarron 27 – Trinity tournament