PREP – NCKL Winter Week 3 Recap

In the early stages of the 2025-26 winter season in the North Central Kansas League each NCKL team has seen action, some multiple times, but there is only one NCKL basketball team with multiple victories and no losses, the Chapman Lady Irish.

Clay Center, Concordia and Rock Creek are all 1-0 in boys’ basketball while Concordia and Wamego join the Lady Irish with undefeated girls’ basketball records, but each team, except Chapman’s girls have experienced only one victory.

Here is a look at when each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team defeated Holton 48-41 on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 46-44 against Circle on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Holton 69-48 on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost 65-60 against Circle on Friday. … The Cowgirl wresting team defeated Concordia 48-44 on Thursday. The Cowgirls finished 5th with 143.5 points on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Concordia 47-32 on Thursday. The Cowboys finished in 11th place with 67.0 points on Saturday in the Gardner-Edgerton tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team defeated Riley County 29-25 on Tuesday. The Lady Irish defeated Clearwater 41-31 on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 59-30 against Riley County on Tuesday. The Irish lost 59-35 against Clearwater on Friday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team defeated Clay Center 54-27 on Thursday. The Lady Irish won the Rock Creek tournament on Saturday with 114.0 points. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team lost 37-30 against Clay Center on Thursday. The Irish finished 2nd with 178.5 points on Saturday in the Wamego tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 49-40 against Riley County on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Riley County 46-43 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team lost 54-27 against Chapman on Thursday. The Lady Tigers finished 2nd with 111.0 points on Saturday in the Rock Creek tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team defeated Chapman 37-30 on Thursday. The Tigers competed in the Riley County dual tournament on Friday. The Tigers competed in the Riley County duals on Saturday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Beloit 49-36 on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Beloit 67-65 in double overtime on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team lost 48-44 against Abilene on Thursday. The Lady Panthers finished 4th with 87.0 points on Saturday in the Rock Creek tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team lost 47-32 against Abilene on Thursday. The Panthers won the Wamego tournament on Saturday with 209.5 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 54-37 against Valley Heights on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Sabetha 37-31 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Heights 61-35 on Thursday. The Bulldogs lost 65-42 against Sabetha on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 9th place with 47.0 points on Saturday in the Rock Creek tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in the Riley County dual tournament on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 56-31 against Jeff County North on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Jeff County North 70-22 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 6th place with 79.0 points on Saturday in the Rock Creek tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 87.5 points on Saturday in the Wamego tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Topeka High 67-46 on Thursday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 82-54 on Thursday against Topeka High. … The Lady Raider wrestling team finished in 5th place with 83.5 points on Saturday in the Rock Creek tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 174.0 points on Saturday in the Wamego tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 0 0 1 0

Concordia 0 0 1 0

Rock Creek 0 0 1 0

Abilene 0 0 1 1

Marysville 0 0 1 1

Wamego 0 0 0 1

Chapman 0 0 0 2

Tuesday, December 2

Abilene 69, Holton 48

Riley County 59, Chapman 30

Thursday, December 4

Marysville 61, Valley Heights 35

Topeka High 82, Wamego 54

Friday, December 5

Circle 65, Abilene 60

Clearwater 59, Chapman 35

Clay Center 46, Riley County 43

Concordia 67, Beloit 65, 2 OT

Sabetha 65, Marysville 42

Rock Creek 70, Jeff County North 22

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 0 0 2 0

Concordia 0 0 1 0

Wamego 0 0 1 0

Abilene 0 0 1 1

Marysville 0 0 1 1

Rock Creek 0 0 0 1

Clay Center 0 0 0 1

Tuesday, December 2

Abilene 48, Holton 41

Chapman 29, Riley County 25

Thursday, December 4

Valley Heights 54, Marysville 37

Wamego 67, Topeka High 46

Friday, December 5

Circle 46, Abilene 44

Chapman 41, Clearwater 31

Riley County 49, Clay Center 40

Concordia 49, Beloit 36

Marysville 37, Sabetha 31

Jeff County North 56, Rock Creek 31