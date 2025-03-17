PREP – NCKL Winter Week 16 Recap

The winter season in the North Central Kansas League is now complete as the NCKL saw three teams play this past week in state basketball tournaments with one, the Rock Creek Mustang boys, playing all the way to the final championship game, but coming up short.

The Mustangs placed 2nd in the Class 4A state tournament, losing to McPherson in the championship game Saturday night, two days after ending another NCKL rival, Abilene, in the opening round of the tournament.

The Clay Center Lady Tigers were the other NCKL squad playing in the Class 4A state basketball tournament, but the Lady Tigers were eliminated from the tournament in the opening round.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week and how they finished the season:

ABILENE

The Cowgirls finished the season with a 3-18, 2-10 record. … The Cowboys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday after a 56-33 loss against NCKL rival Rock Creek in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Cowboys finished the season with a 16-7, 8-4 record.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team finished the season with a 3-18, 1-11 record. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 1-18, 0-12 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 56-44 against Topeka Hayden in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 17-6, 9-3 record. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 14-7, 7-5 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team finished the season with a 4-17, 3-9 record. … The Panther boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 14-8, 9-3 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with an 11-12, 6-6 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 11-11, 4-8 record.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team finished the season with a 16-6, 10-2 record. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team opened the Class 4A state tournament on Wednesday with a 56-33 victory against NCKL rival Abilene. The Mustangs defeated Andale 63-48 in the semifinals on Friday. The Mustangs lost 53-44 against McPherson in the championship game on Saturday. The Mustangs finished the season with a 22-2, 11-1 record.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team finished the season with a 16-6, 11-1 record. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 3-9 record.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 11 1 16 6

Rock Creek 10 2 16 6

Clay Center 9 3 17 6

Marysville 6 6 11 11

Concordia 3 9 4 17

Abilene 2 10 3 18

Chapman 1 11 3 18

Thursday, March 13

Topeka Hayden 56, Clay Center 44 – 4A state

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 11 1 22 2

Concordia 9 3 14 8

Abilene 8 4 16 7

Clay Center 7 5 14 7

Marysville 4 8 11 11

Wamego 3 8 7 14

Chapman 0 11 1 18

Wednesday, March 12

Rock Creek 56, Abilene 33

Friday, March 14

Rock Creek 63, Andale 48 – 4A state

Saturday, March 15

McPherson 53, Rock Creek 44 – 4A state championship