PREP – NCKL Winter Week 15 recap

The North Central Kansas League has three basketball teams still alive in the 2024-25 season and is guaranteed to have at least one team finish in the top 4 at the Class 4A sate tournament this week.

Abilene and Rock Creek each qualified for their boys’ basketball teams for this week’s Class 4A state tournament in Salina while the Clay Center Lady Tigers will represent the NCKL girls at the Class 4A state tournament in Salina.

The NCKL is guaranteed a top 4 finish because Abilene and Rock Creek will battle each other on Wednesday in the opening round with the winner advancing to the semifinal round on Friday.

The Clay Center Lady Tigers will face Topeka Hayden on Thursday in its state tournament opening game.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday after a 62-41 loss against Buhler in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Cowgirls finished the season with a 3-18, 2-10 record. The Cowboys will face NCKL champion Rock Creek on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. … The Cowboy basketball team kept its season alive on Tuesday with a 69-54 victory against Mulvane in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Cowboys qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Friday with a 48-43 victory against Wellington in the finals of the Class 4A sub-state tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday after losing 65-36 against NCKL rival Clay Center in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Irish finished the season with a 3-18, 1-11 record. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team did not qualify for the Class 4A sub-state tournament after finishing the season with a 1-18, 4-12 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team kept its season alive on Wednesday with a 65-36 victory against NCKL rival Chapman in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Tigers qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Saturday with a 50-39 victory against Hugoton. The Lady Tigers will play Topeka Hayden in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday after a 61-54 loss against Hugoton in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Tigers finished the season with a 14-7, 7-5 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday after a 52-35 defeat against Andale. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 4-17, 3-9 record. … The Panther boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Tuesday with a 67-39 victory against Augusta in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Panthers saw their season come to an end on Friday when they lost 65-48 against McPherson in the championship game. The Panthers finished the season with a 14-8, 9-3 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Cheney 37-32 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs saw their season come to an end on Friday after a 42-20 loss against Halstead in the finals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with an 11-12, 6-6 record. … The Bulldog basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 53-36 against Hesston in the semifinals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Bulldogs finished the season with an 11-11, 4-8 record.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team kept its season alive on Wednesday with a 72-30 victory against Independence in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mustangs saw their season end on Saturday after a 59-45 loss against Bishop Miege in the sub-state championship game. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a 16-6, 10-2 record. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Tuesday with a 59-39 victory against Tonganoxie in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Mustangs qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Friday with a 50-40 victory against Topeka Hayden. The Mustangs will play NCKL rival Abilene on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team kept its season alive on Wednesday with a 56-15 victory against Atchison in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Raiders saw their season end on Saturday when they lost 41-35 against Eudora in the championship game. The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 16-6, 11-1 record. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Tuesday with a 38-37 victory against Chanute in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Red Raiders saw their season come to an end on Friday after a 71-51 loss against Atchison in the opening round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Raiders finished the season with a 7-15, 3-9 record.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 11 1 16 6

Rock Creek 10 2 16 6

Clay Center 9 3 17 5

Marysville 6 6 11 11

Concordia 3 9 4 17

Abilene 2 10 3 18

Chapman 1 11 3 18

Tuesday, March 4

Marysville 37, Cheney 32 – 3A sub-state

Wednesday, March 5

Buhler 62, Abilene 41 – 4A sub-state

Clay Center 65, Chapman 36 – 4A sub-state

Andale 52, Concordia 35 – 4A sub-state

Wamego 56, Atchison 15 – 4A sub-state

Rock Creek 72. Independence 30 – 4A sub-state

Friday, March 7

Halstead 42, Marysville 20 – 3A sub-state

Saturday, March 8

Clay Center 50, Hugoton 39 – 4A sub-state

Eudora 41, Wamego 35 – 4A sub-state

Bishop Miege 59, Rock Creek 45 – 4A sub-state

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 11 1 20 2

Concordia 9 3 14 8

Abilene 8 4 16 6

Clay Center 7 5 14 7

Marysville 4 8 11 11

Wamego 3 8 7 14

Chapman 0 11 1 18

Tuesday, March 4

Abilene 69, Mulvane 54 – 4A sub-state

Concordia 67, Augusta 39 – 4A sub-state

Rock Creek 59, Tonganoxie 39 – 4A sub-state

Wamego 38, Chanute 37 – 4A sub-state

Wednesday, March 5

Hesston 53, Marysville 36 – 3A sub-state

Thursday, March 6

Hugoton 61, Clay Center 54 – 4A sub-state

Friday, March 7

Abilene 48, Wellington 43– 4A sub-state

Rock Creek 50, Topeka Hayden 40 – 4A sub-state

McPherson 65, Concordia 48 – 4A state

Atchison 71, Wamego 51 – 4A sub-state