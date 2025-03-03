PREP – NCKL Winter Week 14 Recap

The regular season for both basketball and wrestling is now complete across the state of Kansas in the high school scene and the North Central Kansas League has determined its 2025 regular season basketball champions as the NCKL basketball has already begun its postseason track this past week with Marysville’s boys and girls’ teams winning their Class 3A sub-state openers.

The Wamego Lady Raiders captured the 2025 NCKL girls’ basketball title with a 15-5, 11-1 record while Rock Creek finished 2nd with a 15-5, 10-2 record. The Rock Creek Mustang boys won the boys’ NCKL title with an 18-2, 11-1 record while Concordia finished in 2nd place with a 13-7, 9-3 record.

The NCKL had 13 girls earn medals with three individual champions this past weekend in the Class 4A state wrestling tournament while the NCKL boys had 13 medalists and one individual champion in the Class 4A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 53-37 against Concordia on Monday. The Cowgirls lost 49-34 against Chapman on Tuesday. The Cowgirls closed out their regular season on Thursday with a 48-16 loss against Rock Creek. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Concordia 59-43 on Monday. The Cowboys defeated Chapman 51-23 on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost 53-47 against Rock Creek in their regular season finale on Thursday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team placed 6th with 59.5 points, two medalists and two champions this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Cowboy wrestling team placed 4th with 116 points, six medalists and one champion this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team earned its first NCKL victory of the season on Tuesday by defeating Abilene 49-34. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 51-23 against Abilene on Tuesday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team placed 7th with 59 points and three medalists this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team placed 36th with 8 points this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Concordia 54-52 on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 74-55 against Concordia on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team placed 15th with 46 points, one medalist and one champion this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team placed 27th with 24.5 points and two medalists this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Abilene 53-37 on Monday. The Lady Panthers lost 54-52 against Clay Center on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers closed the regular season losing 41-32 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team lost 59-43 against Abilene on Monday. The Panthers defeated Clay Center 74-55 on Tuesday. The Panthers closed the regular season with a 59-49 victory against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team placed 49th with 3.5 points this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team placed 15th with 46 points and three medalists this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 42-38 victory against Haven in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs will now play Cheney in the second round on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Friday with a 65-42 against Chaparral in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team placed 29th with 33 points and two medalists this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Bulldog wrestling team placed 41st with 4 points in the Class 4A state tournament this past weekend.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 48-37 against Wamego on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Abilene 48-16 on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs closed the regular season with a 41-32 victory against Concordia on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Wamego 42-40 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Abilene 53-47 on Thursday. The Mustangs lost 59-49 against Concordia on Friday to close the regular season. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team placed 4th with 74.5 points and four medalists this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team placed 51st with no points in the Class 4A state tournament this past weekend.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team sealed up the NCKL title on Tuesday with a 48-37 victory against Rock Creek. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 42-40 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team placed 39th with 22 points and one medalist this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team placed 17th with 34.5 points and two medalists in the Clas 4A state tournament this past weekend.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 11 1 15 5

Rock Creek 10 2 15 5

Clay Center 9 3 15 5

Marysville 6 6 10 10

Concordia 3 9 4 16

Abilene 2 10 3 17

Chapman 1 11 3 17

Monday, February 24

Concordia 53, Abilene 37

Tuesday, February 25

Chapman 49, Abilene 34

Clay Center 54, Concordia 52

Wamego 48, Rock Creek 37

Thursday, February 27

Rock Creek 48, Abilene 16

Marysville 42, Haven 38 – 3A sub-state

Friday, February 28

Rock Creek 41, Concordia 32

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 11 1 18 2

Concordia 9 3 13 7

Abilene 8 4 14 6

Clay Center 7 5 14 6

Marysville 4 8 11 10

Wamego 3 8 6 13

Chapman 0 11 1 18

Monday, February 24

Abilene 59, Concordia 43

Tuesday, February 25

Abilene 51, Chapman 23

Concordia 74, Clay Center 55

Rock Creek 42, Wamego 40

Thursday, February 27

Rock Creek 53, Abilene 47

Friday, February 28

Marysville 64, Chaparral 45 – 3A sub-state

Concordia 59, Rock Creek 49