PREP – NCKL Winter Week 13 Recap

All seven North Central Kansas League schools sent their boys’ wrestling teams to Abilene on Saturday to compete in the Class 4A regional tournament and the NCKL claimed the team champion in the Abilene Cowboys and had 27 individuals qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and the NCKL claimed seven individual champions.

The Abilene Cowboys, who hosted the regional, led the way by winning the team title, 10 state qualifiers and six regional champions.

While the 2024-25 wrestling season will be finishing this weekend, the NCKL basketball teams will also see the conclusion of the 2025 regular season this week where the Rock Creek Mustangs have already sealed the NCKL boys’ title with a 16-1, 9-0 record heading into the final week while the Wamego Lady Raiders have also sewn up the NCKL girls’ title with a 14-5, 10-1 record.

The Concordia Panther boys and Abilene Cowboys are in the hunt for 2nd place in the NCKL boys’ standings as Concordia is currently in 2nd place with an 11-6, 7-2 record while Abilene is right behind at 12-5, 6-3.

The NCKL girls race will also come down to the final week to determine its 2nd place team as Rock Creek currently sits in 2nd place with 13-4, 8-1 record while Clay Center is currently third with a 14-5, 8-3 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 40-30 against Marysville on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Marysville 58-39 on Friday. … The Cowboy wrestling team won the Class 4A regional tournament on Saturday with 230.0 points. The Cowboys had 10 state qualifiers and six regional champions.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 58-38 against Rock Creek on Thursday. The Lady Irish lost 57-25 against Wamego on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 75-31 against Rock Creek on Thursday. The Irish lost 67-30 against Wamego on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team finished in 8th place with 76.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A regional tournament with two state qualifiers.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Council Grove 68-38 on Monday. The Lady Tigers lost 54-45 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Council Grove 57-55 on Monday. The Tigers lost 58-49 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 80.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A regional tournament. The Tigers had three state qualifiers.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 57-38 against Nemaha Valley on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team lost 56-47 against Nemaha Valley on Friday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 111.0 points on Saturday with 111.0 points. The Panthers had five state qualifiers and one regional champion.

MARYSVILLE

Girls Basketball – The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 38-34 against Wamego on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Abilene 40-30 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Wamego 60-39 on Thursday. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished in 11th place with 62.5 points on Saturday in the Class 4A regional tournament. The Bulldogs had two state qualifiers.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Chapman 58-38 on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Clay Center 54-45 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 75-31 on Thursday. The Mustangs defeated Clay Center 58-49 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place with 40.5 points on Saturday in the Class 4A regional tournament. The Mustangs had one state qualifier.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Marysville 38-34 on Thursday. The Lady Raiders defeated Chapman 57-25 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 60-39 against Marysville on Thursday. The Raiders defeated Chapman 67-30 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 90.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A regional tournament. The Red Raiders had four state qualifiers.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 10 1 14 5

Rock Creek 8 1 13 4

Clay Center 8 3 14 5

Marysville 6 6 9 10

Abilene 2 7 3 14

Concordia 2 7 3 13

Chapman 0 11 2 17

Monday, February 17

Clay Center 68, Council Grove 38

Thursday, February 20

Wamego 36, Marysville 34

Rock Creek 58, Chapman 38

Friday, February 21

Marysville 40, Abilene 30

Rock Creek 54, Clay Center 45

Wamego 57, Chapman 25

Nemaha Valley 57, Concordia 38

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 9 0 16 1

Concordia 7 2 11 6

Abilene 6 3 12 5

Clay Center 7 4 14 5

Marysville 4 8 10 10

Wamego 3 8 6 13

Chapman 0 11 1 18

Monday, February 17

Clay Center 57, Council Grove 55

Thursday, February 20

Marysville 60, Wamego 39

Rock Creek 75, Chapman 31

Friday, February 21

Abilene 58, Marysville 39

Rock Creek 58, Clay Center 49

Wamego 67, Chapman 30

Nemaha Valley 56, Concordia 47