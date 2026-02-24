PREP – NCKL Winter Week 13 Recap

The 2026 postseason is underway in the 2026 North Central Kansas League’s winter wrestling seasons and will begin this weekend for one NCKL basketball school, Marysville, and the rest of the NCKL basketball teams will see their regular seasons conclude this week with postseason beginning next week.

The NCKL regular season basketball titles will be determined this week, with Rock Creek boys having sewn up the 2026 regular season NCKL crown with a 21-0, 11-0 record, followed by Concordia at 16-4, 9-2 and Clay Center will finish in third place with an 11-8, 6-5 record.

The 2026 NCKL girls’ regular season championship will be decided at Rock Creek Tuesday night where the Lady Mustangs will host Wamego. Wamego enters the contest with a 19-2, 11-0 record after defeating Rock Creek once already during the regular season, but the Lady Mustangs could earn a 2-way tie for the regular season crown with a victory, as the Lady Mustangs enter with a 17-4, 10-1 record. Concordia’s Lady Panthers are secure in their 3rd-place NCKL finish with an 11-8, 7-5 record.

Each NCKL school will be represented this weekend in the girls’ and boys’ state wrestling tournaments.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 60-38 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 57-43 against Marysville on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team lost 77-53 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Cowboys defeated Marysville 51-41 on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team had six wrestlers qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. … The Cowboy wrestling team finished 2nd with 156.0 points, six state qualifiers and four individual champions on Saturday in the regional tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 64-28 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost 65-32 against Wamego on Thursday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 75-30 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Irish lost 55-29 against Wamego on Thursday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team had seven wrestlers qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 110.0 points, six state qualifiers and one individual champion on Saturday in the regional tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Council Grove 45-30 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 68-36 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Council Grove 59-51 on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 70-43 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wresting team had six wrestlers qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 112.0 points, seven state qualifiers and one individual champion on Saturday in the regional tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Abilene 60-38 on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 46-35 against Nemaha Central on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Abilene 77-53 on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Nemaha Central 71-50 on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team had three wrestlers qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished in 6th place with 108.0 points, four state qualifiers and two individual champions on Saturday in the regional tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 55-27 against Wamego on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Abilene 57-43 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 44-27 against Wamego on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 51-41 against Abilene on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wresting team had two wrestlers qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place with 44.5 points and two state qualifiers on Saturday in the regional tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Chapman 64-28 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Clay Center 68-36 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 75-30 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Clay Center 70-43 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team had seven wrestlers qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 9th place with 61.5 points and three state qualifiers on Saturday in the regional tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Marysville 55-27 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders defeated Chapman 65-32 on Thursday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team defeated Marysville 44-27 on Tuesday. The Red Raiders defeated Chapman 55-29 on Thursday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team had five wrestlers qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place with 168.0 points, seven state qualifiers and three individual champions on Saturday in the regional tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 11 0 21 0

Concordia 9 2 16 4

Clay Center 6 5 11 8

Wamego 5 6 8 13

Marysville 5 7 7 14

Abilene 3 8 5 15

Chapman 0 11 1 20

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 11 0 19 2

Rock Creek 10 1 17 4

Concordia 7 5 11 9

Clay Center 4 7 5 14

Chapman 3 8 11 10

Marysville 4 8 7 14

Abilene 0 11 3 17