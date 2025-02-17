PREP – NCKL Winter Week 12 Recap

The 2025 postseason has begun at the high school level in the state of Kansas and the North Central Kansas League made its presence known this past week in girls’ wrestling and, on the basketball courts the NCKL saw some jockeying done as the season heads into the final stretch of the regular season.

The NCKL will be represented by 30 different individuals in the Class 4A girls’ state wrestling in two weeks, led by Rock Creek which qualified eight different individuals for the state tournament this past weekend in the Class 4A regional tournament.

The NCKL will also be represented by four Abilene Cowgirls, four Chapman Lady Irish, six Clay Center Lady Tigers, three Concordia Lady Panthers, three Marysville Lady Bulldogs and two Wamego Lady Raiders in this year’s Class 4A girls’ state wrestling tournament.

On the basketball court, the Wamego Lady Raiders overtook the Clay Center Lady Tigers atop the NCKL standings after the Lady Raiders handed the Lady Tigers their 2nd NCKL loss of the season while the Rock Creek Mustang boys’ solidified their spot atop the NCKL standings with a win against Concordia, giving the Panthers’ their 2nd NCKL loss while the Panthers remain undefeated in NCKL play.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 72-45 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 38-34 against Rossville on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team lost 61-52 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Cowboys defeated Rossville 52-41 on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team finished in 10th place with 100.0 points, with four state qualifiers and two champions in the Class 4A regional tournament on Saturday. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Augusta 49-30 in a non-league dual on Tuesday. The Cowboys earned a 66-12 NCKL dual victory against Chapman on Thursday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 48-42 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost 27-24 against Marysville on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 48-32 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Irish lost 61-34 against Marysville on Friday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team finished in 7th place with 104.0 points, four state qualifiers and one champion on Saturday in the Class 4A regional tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wresting team lost 66-12 in an NCKL dual against Abilene on Thursday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Valley Heights 62-58 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 41-35 against Wamego on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Heights 81-40 on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Wamego 43-42 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished in 8th place with 102.5 points, six state qualifiers and one champion on Saturday in the Class 4A regional tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team lost 48-30 against Concordia in an NCKL dual on Thursday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Chapman 48-42 on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 58-39 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 48-32 on Tuesday. The Panthers lost 62-29 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished in 25th place with 39.0 points and three state qualifiers on Saturday in the Class 4A regional tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Clay Center 48-30 in an NCKL dual on Thursday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 61-36 against Silver Lake on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Chapman 27-24 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 64-50 against Silver Lake on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Chapman 61-34 on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team lost 48-30 against Rock Creek on Tuesday in an NCKL dual. The Lady Bulldogs finished in 17th place with 63.0 points and three state qualifiers in the Class 4A regional tournament on Saturday. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team defeated Rock Creek 36-30 in an NCKL dual on Tuesday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Abilene 72-45 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Concordia 58-39 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Abilene 61-52 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Concordia 62-29 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wresting team defeated Marysville 48-30 on Tuesday in an NCKL dual. The Lady Mustangs finished in 3rd place as a team with 138.5 points, with 8 state qualifiers and two champions in the regional tournament on Saturday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team lost 36-30 against Marysville in an NCKL dual on Tuesday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Wichita Independent 53-12 on Monday. The Lady Raiders defeated Clay Center 41-35 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita Independent 90-20 on Monday. The Red Raiders lost 43-42 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team finished in 22nd place with 48.5 points and two state qualifiers in the Class 4A regional tournament on Saturday.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 8 1 12 5

Clay Center 8 2 13 4

Rock Creek 6 1 11 4

Marysville 5 5 8 9

Abilene 2 6 3 13

Concordia 2 7 3 13

Chapman 0 9 2 15

Monday, February 10

Wamego 52, Wichita Independent 13

Tuesday, February 11

Rock Creek 72, Abilene 45

Concordia 48, Chapman 32

Clay Center 62, Valley Heights 58

Silver Lake 61, Marysville 36

Friday, February 14

Rossville 38, Abilene 34

Wamego 41, Clay Center 35

Rock Creek 58, Concordia 39

Marysville 27, Chapman 24

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 7 0 14 1

Concordia 7 2 11 5

Abilene 5 3 11 5

Clay Center 7 3 13 4

Marysville 3 7 9 9

Wamego 2 7 5 12

Chapman 0 9 1 16

Monday, February 10

Wamego 90, Wichita Independent 20

Tuesday, February 11

Rock Creek 61, Abilene 52

Concordia 48, Chapman 32

Clay Center 81, Valley Heights 40

Silver Lake 64, Marysville 50

Friday, February 14

Abilene 62, Rossville 51

Clay Center 43, Wamego 42

Rock Creek 62, Concordia 29

Marysville 61, Chapman 34